Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    China Considers Cutting EV Subsidies

      To spur innovation

    Like many countries, China offers various incentives to spur the sales of electric vehicles. But a report from Bloomberg says the Chinese government is considering reducing various subsidies beginning next year. 

    According to sources, the government is considering cutting the average incentive by more than a third from where they currently stand. Also up for consideration is incentives being eligible on models that can travel at least 200 kilometers (about 125 miles) on a single charge. Why? The government wants automakers to keep innovating by making EVs cheaper and go much further on a charge.

    “China is switching away from carrots. The government wants to ensure automakers will launch models that would be appealing to consumers hence setting subsidies contingent on minimum driving range requirements,” said Ali Izadi-Najafabadi, an analyst at Bloomberg NEF.

    In 2017, the Chinese government spent 6.64 billion yuan (about a billion dollars) on various subsidies for electric vehicles. But this year saw the government begin to cut various incentives. For example, cars that have a driving range of less than 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) saw their incentives reduced. 

    “Government policy has a huge impact over the new-energy vehicle sector and every adjustment made on the policy front over the next two years will result in tremendous changes in the industry,” Li Yixiu, sales chief for Beijing Electric Vehicle Company earlier this month.

    "We believe there isn’t a chance for carmakers to raise prices to make up for the reduction of government fundings. Instead, we have to come up with competitive new products and services to respond.”

    Source: Bloomberg


    Go to articles Automotive Industry

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Since China has already set dates for the end of ICE Auto's, I totally agree with cutting the free cash and let the automakers duke it out on the quality of their auto they build.

    I do like the idea of a rebate for building an EV or Hybrid auto based on how far it can travel.

    Heck, best way to spend some tax dollars would be to use the incentive to pay gas stations to install and convert over to charging stations.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Paying gas stations to install charging stations is probably NOT a good idea.  Instead of subsidies, China should ditch all oil subsidies NOW and raise oil taxes (which will raise gas prices).  I am not sure how China is actually going to reduce the number of already existing ICE cars and go fully electric without higher prices on crude oil first.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    being a controlled economy, they can slowly increase the price of gasoline. take the profits and use them to subsidize electric charging station installations. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept