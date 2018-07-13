China Considers Cutting EV Subsidies

Like many countries, China offers various incentives to spur the sales of electric vehicles. But a report from Bloomberg says the Chinese government is considering reducing various subsidies beginning next year.

According to sources, the government is considering cutting the average incentive by more than a third from where they currently stand. Also up for consideration is incentives being eligible on models that can travel at least 200 kilometers (about 125 miles) on a single charge. Why? The government wants automakers to keep innovating by making EVs cheaper and go much further on a charge.

“China is switching away from carrots. The government wants to ensure automakers will launch models that would be appealing to consumers hence setting subsidies contingent on minimum driving range requirements,” said Ali Izadi-Najafabadi, an analyst at Bloomberg NEF.

In 2017, the Chinese government spent 6.64 billion yuan (about a billion dollars) on various subsidies for electric vehicles. But this year saw the government begin to cut various incentives. For example, cars that have a driving range of less than 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) saw their incentives reduced.

“Government policy has a huge impact over the new-energy vehicle sector and every adjustment made on the policy front over the next two years will result in tremendous changes in the industry,” Li Yixiu, sales chief for Beijing Electric Vehicle Company earlier this month.

"We believe there isn’t a chance for carmakers to raise prices to make up for the reduction of government fundings. Instead, we have to come up with competitive new products and services to respond.”

