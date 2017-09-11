  • Sign in to follow this  
    China Considers Ending Sales of Gas and Diesel Vehicles

    By William Maley

      • Possibly following in the footsteps of France and Great Britain

    China is the latest country to investigate possibly ending the sale of gas and diesel vehicles.

    According to the state's Xinhua News Agency, deputy industry minister Xin Guobin told an auto industry forum over the weekend has started "research on formulating a timetable to stop production and sales of traditional energy vehicles."

    “Some countries have made a timeline for when to stop the production and sales of traditional fuel cars,” said Guobin.

    “The ministry has also started relevant research and will make such a timeline with relevant departments. Those measures will certainly bring profound changes for our car industry’s development.”

    This move is not really surprising when you take into consideration China's major cities have suffered from extreme air pollution. Some of this comes down vehicle emissions. But there are also various industrial sites using coal and other fuels that provide a fair amount of pollution. Both local and national governments have been working on ways to help cut back on pollution. One of those ways is China requiring automakers to have 20 percent of new car sales by 2025 be made up of hybrid and electric vehicles.

    Both France and Great Britain have announced plans to halt sales of new gas and diesel powered vehicles by 2040.

    Source: Associated Press, Reuters


    dfelt

    Expect us all who are in our 40's to 50's and younger to see a major change in the auto industry in our lifetime.

    Course to quote the ZEV mandate which is helping to push forward the EV tech:

    It’s a direct result of the country’s ZEV mandate, which requires automakers to have zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) represent 8% of new car sales as soon as 2018 and quickly ramp up to 12% by 2020.

    cp-the-nerd

    So a country with utterly lax industrial emissions laws wants to switch to mass lithium ion battery production to curb vehicle emissions which are only a fraction of the pollution problem. Anyone see where I'm going with this? Chinese birth laws are going to get real awkward when kids have two heads and three arms.

    dfelt
    12 minutes ago, cp-the-nerd said:

    So a country with utterly lax industrial emissions laws wants to switch to mass lithium ion battery production to curb vehicle emissions which are only a fraction of the pollution problem. Anyone see where I'm going with this? Chinese birth laws are going to get real awkward when kids have two heads and three arms.

    ;) or more productive for the assembly line. ;) 

    FAPTurbo

    china will be america's saving grace, if only because their administrative clout allows them to force compliance from automakers or else, and american fleets will become electrified due to the economies of scale.

    ocnblu
    20 minutes ago, FAPTurbo said:

    china will be america's saving grace, if only because their administrative clout allows them to force compliance from automakers or else, and american fleets will become electrified due to the economies of scale.

    "china will be america's DOWNFALL..."  fixed it

    smk4565

    China and Europe seem pretty set on this in the 2030-2040 timeframe.  If China says no gas cars, auto makers aren't going to spend money to develop new gas cars.  They will start just making EV's since China has the biggest market, and Europe has a huge market too.

    I welcome the change, and I hope we gets lots of good EV's to pick from.  I would rather have an electric car that has instant torque and no pollution.

    FAPTurbo
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    "china will be america's DOWNFALL..."  fixed it

    the only electric thing you'll be driving is a wheelchair when this happens so why care so hard?

    daves87rs
    3 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    "china will be america's DOWNFALL..."  fixed it

     

    Dammit, our wheelchairs will be gas powered.....

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    China and Europe seem pretty set on this in the 2030-2040 timeframe.  If China says no gas cars, auto makers aren't going to spend money to develop new gas cars.  They will start just making EV's since China has the biggest market, and Europe has a huge market too.

    I welcome the change, and I hope we gets lots of good EV's to pick from.  I would rather have an electric car that has instant torque and no pollution.

    China is one of the few places it needs to happen. Anybody who has been there would tell us how bad it is. Europe will be tougher as like us, they want to hold on to the old school.

     

    Not sure we will see that kind of push here, but as they drop in price and become more common-I think we will see a good mix of both.....

