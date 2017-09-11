China Considers Ending Sales of Gas and Diesel Vehicles

China is the latest country to investigate possibly ending the sale of gas and diesel vehicles.

According to the state's Xinhua News Agency, deputy industry minister Xin Guobin told an auto industry forum over the weekend has started "research on formulating a timetable to stop production and sales of traditional energy vehicles."

“Some countries have made a timeline for when to stop the production and sales of traditional fuel cars,” said Guobin.

“The ministry has also started relevant research and will make such a timeline with relevant departments. Those measures will certainly bring profound changes for our car industry’s development.”

This move is not really surprising when you take into consideration China's major cities have suffered from extreme air pollution. Some of this comes down vehicle emissions. But there are also various industrial sites using coal and other fuels that provide a fair amount of pollution. Both local and national governments have been working on ways to help cut back on pollution. One of those ways is China requiring automakers to have 20 percent of new car sales by 2025 be made up of hybrid and electric vehicles.

Both France and Great Britain have announced plans to halt sales of new gas and diesel powered vehicles by 2040.

Source: Associated Press, Reuters