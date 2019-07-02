Jump to content
    EVs Take 48.4% Of All Sales in Norway

      ... Tesla Model 3 is the best selling car in Norway...

    Norway, a country that produces a lot of its own oil, has become the leader in electric vehicle sales.   According to a report by Reuters, 48.4% of all new car sales for the first half of 2019 have been electric vehicles.  This is up from just over a quarter of the market in the same period of 2019.  Tesla is the sales leader with a 24.5% share of all vehicles sold during the month of June, most of that being the Model 3. Telsa is not the only benefactor of the sales gain,  Nissan, Hyundai, and BMW all offer fully electric vehicles that have seen growth as well.  Mercedes and Ford, two makers without a full EV offering have seen their sales drop.
     

    Norway is seeking to end the sales of diesel and gasoline engines by the middle of the next decade and uses strong taxes on gasoline and diesel vehicles which EVs are exempt from to encourage that switch.  EVs also enjoy a discount on toll roads and auto ferries. 

    Source: Reuters
    Image: Nissan

      Jaguar Readies New Platform For XJ
      As we wrote late last month, the Jaguar XJ is about to use up one of its nine lives. The big cat gets euthanized next month without a direct replacement ready for market.  However, we also told you that the cat will be back, possibly as an electric vehicle next time.  At an investor meeting Jaguar confirmed that to be true.
      Jaguar is working on a new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform for use under the next XJ and for the next Range Rover.  The flexible platform is capable of being used in electric, plug-in hybrid, or mild-hybrid configurations.  It is also being designed to be very light weight, eventually to be used to replace all five of the platforms that Jaguar Land Rover uses.  Jaguar Land Rover hopes to increase profits by reducing the number of architectures.  Jaguar does plan to continue to develop the I-Pace platform which is unrelated to MLA.
      The XJ's direct replacement will launch first as a electric model with a predicted range of 292 miles using a 90.2 kWh battery. Later, 6-cylinder models (likely the new inline-6 recently shown in Range Rover) will become available.  The 292 mile range in the XJ would rival the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.
      For those who prefer a plug-in hybrid, the MLA platform will use a 13.1 kWh battery giving an estimated EV range of about 31 miles. Mild-Hybrid versions get a belt-alternator-starter setup to give a small electric boost at start.
      Also on the MLA platform will be the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Both names currently offer plug-in hybrid versions, but the new MLA platform could enable the Range Rover to be available in an all electric version.  Land Rover has not yet confirmed this to be the case.   The Range Rover would come first with the Sport following close behind in 2021.
      All of this comes in the background of huge job cuts at Jaguar after a record $4.6 billion loss.
      General Motors and Bechtel are teaming up to form a new company to deploy a widespread fast-charging network. Neither company plans to put any money into the project, outside investors are being solicited.  The network will help General Motors, which plans to introduce 20 new EVs by 2023.  It will also help other manufacturers of EVs. 
      General Motors will provide data to help decide where to locate the EV charging stations and Bechtel will use its own experts for the engineering and building of the stations. Much of the data will come from GM's OnStar system to help learn where people tend to park.  Data from both electric and gasoline powered vehicles will be used.
      Additional fast-charging infrastructure is seen as a requirement to increasing electric vehicle sales. According to a survey by AAA, one of the biggest concerns Americans have about EVs is having enough locations to charge them.  
      The network built by Bechtel and GM will not be limited to interstate highways where most fast charging stations have been located so far.  The company will also locate chargers in urban areas targeting apartments and condos where drivers cannot have a home charger of their own. 
      The new venture joins major initiatives from Electrify America, a Volkswagen funded EV station program, and Tesla with Supercharging, to build out a nationwide network of charging stations. 

      View full article
