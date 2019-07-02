EVs Take 48.4% Of All Sales in Norway

Norway, a country that produces a lot of its own oil, has become the leader in electric vehicle sales. According to a report by Reuters, 48.4% of all new car sales for the first half of 2019 have been electric vehicles. This is up from just over a quarter of the market in the same period of 2019. Tesla is the sales leader with a 24.5% share of all vehicles sold during the month of June, most of that being the Model 3. Telsa is not the only benefactor of the sales gain, Nissan, Hyundai, and BMW all offer fully electric vehicles that have seen growth as well. Mercedes and Ford, two makers without a full EV offering have seen their sales drop.
Norway is seeking to end the sales of diesel and gasoline engines by the middle of the next decade and uses strong taxes on gasoline and diesel vehicles which EVs are exempt from to encourage that switch. EVs also enjoy a discount on toll roads and auto ferries.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.