  David

    David

    David

    David

    Lucid Air Electric Car Achieves EPA Rating of 520 Miles of Range

      Beating the current competition by over 100 miles, the Lucid Air Dream Edition R is the longest-range electric car.

    The Lucid Group of Newark California announces today, the 16th of September 2021 a new standard in the advanced luxury EVs. The Lucid Air Dream Edition has received an official EPA rating of 520 miles of range, the longest-range rated electric vehicle ever rated by the EPA delivering over 100+ miles of range over the closest competitor.

    The Lucid Air Dream Edition achieves 520 miles of range while delivering 933 horsepower and will sit along side the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance model at 1,111 horsepower and the Grand Touring version at 800 horsepower. 

    To quote Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of the Lucid Group:

    “I’m delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV. Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid’s world-leading in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack,”

    Lucid is using their race proven 900V battery technology in conjunction with BMS technology, miniaturized drive units, coupled with their Wunderbox technology in deliverying ultra-high efficiency, enabling further travel on less battery energy. To quote Lucid, "The next generation of EV has truly arrived!"

    The complete family of Lucid Air vehicles have received their official EPA rating testing on versions with both 19" and 21" wheels. The Lucid family of cars which have 6 models now take the top six positions for overall EPA range rating among EVs as well as the highest MPGe ratings in the Large vehicle class.

    Official EPA AWD ratings:

    • Lucid Air Dream Edition 19" wheels - 520 miles of Range (837 km) @ 933HP
    • Lucid Air Dream Edition 21" wheels - 481 miles of Range (774 km) @ 933HP
    • Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 19" wheels - 471 miles of Range (758 km) @ 1,111HP
    • Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 21" wheels - 451 miles of Range (726 km) @ 1,111HP
    • Lucid Air Grand Touring 19" wheels - 516 miles of Range (830 km) @ 800HP
    • Lucid Air Grand Touring 21" wheels - 469 miles of Range (755 km) @ 800HP

    Lucid does remind potential customers that EPA estimated ranges are meant to be a general guideline for consumers when comparing vehicles and can change up or down based on driving style. These ratings are based on the Lucid battery pack of approximately 113 kWh.

    Lucid will also have lower levels of auto's to come following the production of the current 6 models. The following models will be released at a future date:

    • Lucid Air Pure - 480 HP and 406 estimated range
    • Lucid Air Touring - 620 HP and 406 estimated range

    Pricing is as follows for the Lucid electric cars:

    • Air Pure starting from $77,400
    • Air Touring starting from $95,000
    • Air Grand Touring starting from $139,000
    • Air Dream Edition Range and Performance starting from $169,000

    Lucid Configurator is available here: Configurator | Lucid Motors

    Lucid is truly going after the highest end luxury auto market and is making a statement by surpassing the Tesla S Long Range electric car that currently has a 405 miles EPA range (652 km).

    Lucid believes they have brought together following their company's mission statement of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The interior is a modern 21st century luxury of comfort driving experience. Lucid features a luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint.

    Production of the Lucid Air auto line is being done at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

    To quote Motor Trend in their review of the Lucid Air Dream Edition R in a drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco California and back to the Lucid HQ in Newark California, this 445 mile trip was covered with 72 miles of range to spare, "This is a Mic Drop". Motor Trends Jonny Lieberman put's it this way: "Remember range anxiety? As with internal combustion engines, it's a thing of the past!"

    In reviewing the information Lucid has released to date along with their pictures of of the exterior and interior of the cars, it appears a line has been drawn in the sane in regards to Luxury levels for the interior with the highest level of fit n finish.

    Tesla, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Porsche, Cadillac, Lincoln, Lexus, Infinity, Genesis, etc. are you luxury auto lines listening? Are you paying attention to the new bar in electrical efficiency and luxury expectations?

    Welcome to the Lucid Air Revolution!

    Lucid Air Officially EPA-Rated at 520 Miles of Range | Lucid Motors

    Media Room | Lucid Motors

    An absolute triumph of efficiency, Lucid Air achieves 520 miles of range. | Lucid Motors

    Compare Side-by-Side (fueleconomy.gov)

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Something about it (nose & tail) is coming off as very early '00s to me.

    What EV doesn't look bad to you? What one would you allow in your driveway? (Not trying to be a dick, genuinely curious because you seen to greatly dislike most everything new and/or EV)

    surreal1272
    4 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Range is great.

    Design is meh.

    Pricing is insanely high.

    And? It’s a luxury EV. Besides the $81K model is going to have just over 400 miles of range. That’s 100 less than the top of the line Lucid but for half the price. 

    David
    5 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Range is great.

    Design is meh.

    Pricing is insanely high.

    Yet even the EQS cannot compete with what this has to offer at the price point.

    Right now this is making Tesla and Mercedes, heck even Porsche looking pathetic when you take performance and range into consideration.

    I was going to post pictures of the Tesla S Plaid, EQS and Porsche and yet the ability seems to not be working right now.

    balthazar
    3 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    What EV doesn't look bad to you? What one would you allow in your driveway? (Not trying to be a dick, genuinely curious because you seen to greatly dislike most everything new and/or EV)

    Tier 1 Taycan is very slick- Balthy like.
    Model S hasn't a thing wrong with it exterior-wise, it's just old.

    Tier 2 : I like the proportions of the Lyriq, but some of the details I do not. Have to see better/more pics, but it's a 'meh' so far.
    I think the Hummer is a very well-done heritage design, but it's so far outside my realm I have to jack it down.
    Lucid can go in here; it's not bad, but like I said above...
    I like the Rivian's exterior other than the front- that's a no-go for me, but I wouldn't call it 'bad'.

    Not much else worth commenting on. F-150 Lightning is just an altered F-150, it doesn't really 'qualify' as a 'BE design'.

    - - - - - 
    Oh; no foreign vehicles allowed (to live) in my driveway.
    So tho from the design perspective I'd rate the Taycan #1, (even disregarding the price), I wouldn't own one.
    I could live with a Rivian as far as looks go, but the current body configuration is of no use to me.

    Edited by balthazar
    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Tier 1 Taycan is very slick- Balthy like.
    Model S hasn't a thing wrong with it exterior-wise, it's just old.

    Tier 2 : I like the proportions of the Lyriq, but some of the details I do not. Have to see better/more pics, but it's a 'meh' so far.
    I think the Hummer is a very well-done heritage design, but it's so far outside my realm I have to jack it down.
    Lucid can go in here; it's not bad, but like I said above...
    I like the Rivian's exterior other than the front- that's a no-go for me, but I wouldn't call it 'bad'.

    Not much else worth commenting on. F-150 Lightning is just an altered F-150, it doesn't really 'qualify' as a 'BE design'.

    - - - - - 
    Oh; no foreign vehicles allowed (to live) in my driveway.
    So tho from the design perspective I'd rate the Taycan #1, (even disregarding the price), I wouldn't own one.
    I could live with a Rivian as far as looks go, but the current body configuration is of no use to me.

    Could a Rivian R1S perhaps be a useful conveyance for Mrs. Balth (price aside).

    balthazar

    Pretty sure that would be outside her comfort zone, size-wise.

    And although that clock is ticking, she still has to take her mother to appointments, a person who would never be able to climb up into an SUV.

    I think once said clock stops, she may seriously consider getting back into a Mustang.
     

    Drew Dowdell
    16 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Pretty sure that would be outside her comfort zone, size-wise.

    And although that clock is ticking, she still has to take her mother to appointments, a person who would never be able to climb up into an SUV.

    I think once said clock stops, she may seriously consider getting back into a Mustang.
     

    What's the opinion on the Mustang Mach E then?

    oldshurst442
    6 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Something about it (nose & tail) is coming off as very early '00s to me.

    yes.

    I said this about the Lucid air a while back

    On 2/21/2021 at 1:53 PM, oldshurst442 said:

    lucid air.JPG

     

    Ah...yes!  I see (GM) Oldsmobile W-Body written all over it now that youve mentioned it.  

    Image result for Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme W-body

    I also see 4rth gen Trans Am from the side profile.  (Dont ask.  Explaination in the random thoughts thread...)

    All in all, Lucid Air could easily pass off as a General Motors product of the 1990s that has evolved to today.  The rounded aerodynamic body lines. The C Pillars.  The rounded front and rear quarter panels.  GM products from the late 1980s to the early 2000s all had that kind of styling.  

    Yeah...I feel right at home when looking at the Lucid Air.  I like it a lot.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    On 2/21/2021 at 12:54 AM, oldshurst442 said:

    I figured out why I like the Lucid Air as much as I do.

    The C Pillar and rounded rear quarter panel remind me of a 4rth gen F-Body Firebird. Even if the rear quarter panel is soooo short on the Lucid and sooooo long on the Pontiac. 

    The rake of the front windshields of both vehicles also seems to be the same angle which also lends to my illusion of sameness and hence why I like the Lucid Air...because I LOVE the 4rth gen F-Body.  Its just a 4 door (EV) Trans Am in my eyes. 

    OK...maybe its a far fetched figment of my imagination.  But its still MY personal fantasy produced by MY brain that WAS NOT elicited by the use of recreational drugs, but from MY awesome natural intellect, mental capacity and wit. 

    (Should I go with a smug emogi to show how my intelligence is somehow superior to yours?   :closedeyes:

    Or should I go with a hipster dufus emogi cheering to show how "innocent" I may be in the "real world"? :cheering:)

    Maybe Ill just go with a laughy emogi to show that this post is serious and funny at the same time instead! :smilewide:

    Image result for lucid air ev

    Image result for 2002 firebird side

     

     

    balthazar
    50 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    What's the opinion on the Mustang Mach E then?

    Oh yeah; the Mach-E. Me; I think it looks pretty good- for a sports-inspired SUV I’d put it in Tier 1.
    Not sure what the missus thinks of it- I pointed it out to her but she didn’t have more than a ‘it’s cute’ response.

    She really doesn’t seem interested in a BE vehicle.


    Asking…

    balthazar

    She says the front (Mach-E) ‘looks generic’ but she likes the rear. Told it’s $43K to start, no real reaction. Wasn’t aware it was electric (upon seeing the pic). When asked if she’d consider one, she said yeah; she’d look at it. When asked if she’d rather this or a Mustang coupe, she said ‘Oh yeah; the coupe’.
    I told her she’d have to plug it in every other night and she said ‘Oh God, I’d never get anywhere!’ [note; she’s been home from work for about 2.5 hrs, and I just reminded her for the 2nd time her cell is still locked in her car.]

    Drew Dowdell
    39 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    She says the front (Mach-E) ‘looks generic’ but she likes the rear. Told it’s $43K to start, no real reaction. Wasn’t aware it was electric (upon seeing the pic). When asked if she’d consider one, she said yeah; she’d look at it. When asked if she’d rather this or a Mustang coupe, she said ‘Oh yeah; the coupe’.
    I told her she’d have to plug it in every other night and she said ‘Oh God, I’d never get anywhere!’ [note; she’s been home from work for about 2.5 hrs, and I just reminded her for the 2nd time her cell is still locked in her car.]

    Her commute is that long?

    she may say she wants a mustang, but  in my observation of women of a particular generation… they say that but end up in a small to mid-size crossover anyway for practicality reasons.

    balthazar

    She had one years back, then 5 sedans since. She says she doesn't care for SUV / CUVs.
    That certainly could change if she test drove a bunch (sorry, online sales outlets!).

    She's wistfully mentioned the Mustang coupe over the years. We test-sat in one around 10 years ago & she really liked that (a number of generations since hers). Our practicality reasons have narrowed to just her mother upon occasion, so we don't need more than a coupe for her.


    Her commute is about 45-50 miles/day, tho she just restarted 3 days in / 2 days home this week (which was discontinued in March 2020).

    smk4565

    It has awesome range and horsepower, average styling and interior and it costs too much.  And doesn't have a dealer or service network, probably will be hard to find parts if it is involved in an accident.  I like that interior more than a Tesla with the yoke steering wheel, but the Tesla looks better on the outside I think.

    I also thought it was interesting that the 730 hp EQS is badged "53" because AMG always does a "63" so there must be more coming.

    balthazar

    ^ I agree that the exterior isn't a game changer, but disagree; the interior fits the 'luxury' bill fine.
     

    44 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    730 hp EQS is badged "53" because AMG always does a "63" so there must be more coming.

    What needs to be "coming" is an emergency redesign of the entire exterior.

    smk4565
    3 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    ^ I agree that the exterior isn't a game changer, but disagree; the interior fits the 'luxury' bill fine.
     

    What needs to be "coming" is an emergency redesign of the entire exterior.

    Wind tunnel is a factor, which I think they need to throw out the window.  Also their lead designer says traditional 3 box sedans will die with EV's because of how thick the floor is with the battery, it makes the vehicle taller and the sedan look doesn't work.  Although I am not a fan of jelly bean cars.

