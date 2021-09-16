Lucid Air Electric Car Achieves EPA Rating of 520 Miles of Range

The Lucid Group of Newark California announces today, the 16th of September 2021 a new standard in the advanced luxury EVs. The Lucid Air Dream Edition has received an official EPA rating of 520 miles of range, the longest-range rated electric vehicle ever rated by the EPA delivering over 100+ miles of range over the closest competitor.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition achieves 520 miles of range while delivering 933 horsepower and will sit along side the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance model at 1,111 horsepower and the Grand Touring version at 800 horsepower.

To quote Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of the Lucid Group:

“I’m delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV. Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid’s world-leading in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack,”

Lucid is using their race proven 900V battery technology in conjunction with BMS technology, miniaturized drive units, coupled with their Wunderbox technology in deliverying ultra-high efficiency, enabling further travel on less battery energy. To quote Lucid, "The next generation of EV has truly arrived!"

The complete family of Lucid Air vehicles have received their official EPA rating testing on versions with both 19" and 21" wheels. The Lucid family of cars which have 6 models now take the top six positions for overall EPA range rating among EVs as well as the highest MPGe ratings in the Large vehicle class.

Official EPA AWD ratings:

Lucid Air Dream Edition 19" wheels - 520 miles of Range (837 km) @ 933HP

Lucid Air Dream Edition 21" wheels - 481 miles of Range (774 km) @ 933HP

Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 19" wheels - 471 miles of Range (758 km) @ 1,111HP

Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 21" wheels - 451 miles of Range (726 km) @ 1,111HP

Lucid Air Grand Touring 19" wheels - 516 miles of Range (830 km) @ 800HP

Lucid Air Grand Touring 21" wheels - 469 miles of Range (755 km) @ 800HP

Lucid does remind potential customers that EPA estimated ranges are meant to be a general guideline for consumers when comparing vehicles and can change up or down based on driving style. These ratings are based on the Lucid battery pack of approximately 113 kWh.

Lucid will also have lower levels of auto's to come following the production of the current 6 models. The following models will be released at a future date:

Lucid Air Pure - 480 HP and 406 estimated range

Lucid Air Touring - 620 HP and 406 estimated range

Pricing is as follows for the Lucid electric cars:

Air Pure starting from $77,400

Air Touring starting from $95,000

Air Grand Touring starting from $139,000

Air Dream Edition Range and Performance starting from $169,000

Lucid Configurator is available here: Configurator | Lucid Motors

Lucid is truly going after the highest end luxury auto market and is making a statement by surpassing the Tesla S Long Range electric car that currently has a 405 miles EPA range (652 km).

Lucid believes they have brought together following their company's mission statement of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The interior is a modern 21st century luxury of comfort driving experience. Lucid features a luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint.

Production of the Lucid Air auto line is being done at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

To quote Motor Trend in their review of the Lucid Air Dream Edition R in a drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco California and back to the Lucid HQ in Newark California, this 445 mile trip was covered with 72 miles of range to spare, "This is a Mic Drop". Motor Trends Jonny Lieberman put's it this way: "Remember range anxiety? As with internal combustion engines, it's a thing of the past!"

In reviewing the information Lucid has released to date along with their pictures of of the exterior and interior of the cars, it appears a line has been drawn in the sane in regards to Luxury levels for the interior with the highest level of fit n finish.

Tesla, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Porsche, Cadillac, Lincoln, Lexus, Infinity, Genesis, etc. are you luxury auto lines listening? Are you paying attention to the new bar in electrical efficiency and luxury expectations?

Welcome to the Lucid Air Revolution!

