    PSA Next-Generation Models Are Being Enginnered With the U.S. In Mind

    By William Maley

      • It appears PSA Group taking the next step into their U.S. plans

    As PSA Group - parent company of Citroen, DS, and Peugeot - gradually makes moves into possibly selling vehicles into the U.S., they are taking the next step by engineering their next-generation vehicles to meet U.S. regulations.

    "That means that from three years down the road we'll be able to push the button, if we decide to do so, in terms of product compliance vis-a-vis the U.S. regulations," said PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares to Automotive News.

    Tavares also said PSA has decided which of three brands will be the first appeared in the U.S., but it isn't ready to announce which one.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Drew Dowdell

    They'll probably go with DS, but I wish they'd go with Citroen. 

    They won't go with either of the actual names because Americans can't be bothered to learn how to spell them or say them.   See also: Suzuki Kizashi.

    dfelt

    I really hope they learn some US design language as I find the Citroen, DS and Peugeot design language to be butt ugly! None of their auto's inspire me to want to own them. The picture above is just a Hideous CUV.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The DS7 Crossback reminds me a bit of the previous Lexus RX...better front, though.

    http://www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/ds-models/ds-7-crossback

    I like the funky DS5 hatchback also.

    If they come, I hope they keep their funky French design language and don't dumb it down for Americans.  French cars are supposed to be quirky, strange w/ incomprehensible interior controls.

    images-15.jpeg

    DS5-2016-(3).jpg

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

