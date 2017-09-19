PSA Next-Generation Models Are Being Enginnered With the U.S. In Mind

As PSA Group - parent company of Citroen, DS, and Peugeot - gradually makes moves into possibly selling vehicles into the U.S., they are taking the next step by engineering their next-generation vehicles to meet U.S. regulations.

"That means that from three years down the road we'll be able to push the button, if we decide to do so, in terms of product compliance vis-a-vis the U.S. regulations," said PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares to Automotive News.

Tavares also said PSA has decided which of three brands will be the first appeared in the U.S., but it isn't ready to announce which one.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)