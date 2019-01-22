Jump to content
    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: BMW and Diamler May Team Up On Compact Cars

      The next-generation BMW and Mercedes-Benz compacts may be quite similar

    The number of automakers teaming up to share and develop new vehicles and technologies is growing in an effort to help reduce costs. A new report from German paper Handelsblatt says that BMW and Daimler are considering such a move.

    Speaking to sources at both companies, BMW and Daimler are looking into possibly jointly developing their next-generation compact cars (BMW 1-Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class) - as part of a wider cooperation that includes sharing autonomous car tech. Working together on a new compact car platform would save the two companies billions in investments. If the two decide to move forward with this, the first cars aren't expected to arrive until 2025.

    But trying to sell this idea to BMW and Mercedes-Benz engineers may be the difficult part according to the report.

    Daimler and BMW have teamed up before,

    • In 2015, the two along with Audi purchased Nokia's mapping software, Here.
    • Last year, BMW and Daimler merged their short-term rental services to create a better presence in the mobility market.

    Source: Handelsblatt, Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    A Horse With No Name

    The stuff from Benz is vastly better looking.

    Of course, the same could actually be said of Hyundai. BMW seems to be suffering an existential Crisis as of late...

    What is it BMW stands for or is supposed to be any more?

    dfelt
    25 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    The stuff from Benz is vastly better looking.

    Of course, the same could actually be said of Hyundai. BMW seems to be suffering an existential Crisis as of late...

    What is it BMW stands for or is supposed to be any more?

    Virtual Driving Machine based on a very Bloated diet of lard as they ass waddles when they move! Not impressed with the bloated weight and crazy prices to repair.

    smk4565

    I feel like this is unlikely to happen.  This would be like the unholy alliance.  Mercedes can get enough scale off their FWD platform that they don't need BMW to share cost on, why help them out.  I think it more likely the combine efforts on autonomous driving systems.

    oldshurst442

    Wow...

    I thought only electrics will be homoginized and "souless"...

    12 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I feel like this is unlikely to happen.................why help them out.

    Because of National pride...so I think this has good chances of happening.

    14 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    This would be like the unholy alliance.

    Yes, if we were was still in 1980s or 1990s.  If GM and Ford could build transmissions together and before that, go to congress and try to get help together so no Big 3 goes under then I think BMW and M-B could do a platform or two for FWD mass market appliances. 

    20 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Mercedes can get enough scale off their FWD platform that they don't need BMW to share cost on

    Sure, but if they could get some money from another source (BMW) to lesson the financial burden, then its win win, non?

    And no, like in North America, it wont be a good thing for Germany if one of their Big 3 goes under. M-B and BMW are probably aware of this as this nearly happened in North America. Im sure M-B, BMW, VAG and other German economists studied the Detroit situation and learned from that. 

    riviera74

    VWAG will never go under because it is part-owned by Lower Saxony, Germany.  (Imagine if Michigan owned a large part of GM or Ford).  If Germany was that cutthroat, then Daimler or (more likely) BMW would be forced to walk the plank.

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Wow...

    I thought only electrics will be homoginized and "souless"...

    Because of National pride...so I think this has good chances of happening.

    Yes, if we were was still in 1980s or 1990s.  If GM and Ford could build transmissions together and before that, go to congress and try to get help together so no Big 3 goes under then I think BMW and M-B could do a platform or two for FWD mass market appliances. 

    Sure, but if they could get some money from another source (BMW) to lesson the financial burden, then its win win, non?

    And no, like in North America, it wont be a good thing for Germany if one of their Big 3 goes under. M-B and BMW are probably aware of this as this nearly happened in North America. Im sure M-B, BMW, VAG and other German economists studied the Detroit situation and learned from that. 

    Daimler doesn't have a money problem though.  They are the #1 commercial truck maker in Europe, Freightliner is #1 in USA, Mercedes is #1 selling luxury car, etc.  They have a lot of sources of income and they don't have a profit problem.

    That being said, the people buying a 1-series or A-class probably aren't going to care about the chassis that much, and BMW and Mercedes would probably use their own engines and transmission and make the cars feel different enough.  Also funny that Infiniti doesn't want to partner with Mercedes anymore but BMW wants to join in with them.

