Rumorpile: BMW and Diamler May Team Up On Compact Cars

The number of automakers teaming up to share and develop new vehicles and technologies is growing in an effort to help reduce costs. A new report from German paper Handelsblatt says that BMW and Daimler are considering such a move.

Speaking to sources at both companies, BMW and Daimler are looking into possibly jointly developing their next-generation compact cars (BMW 1-Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class) - as part of a wider cooperation that includes sharing autonomous car tech. Working together on a new compact car platform would save the two companies billions in investments. If the two decide to move forward with this, the first cars aren't expected to arrive until 2025.

But trying to sell this idea to BMW and Mercedes-Benz engineers may be the difficult part according to the report.

Daimler and BMW have teamed up before,

In 2015, the two along with Audi purchased Nokia's mapping software, Here.

Last year, BMW and Daimler merged their short-term rental services to create a better presence in the mobility market.

Source: Handelsblatt, Automotive News (Subscription Required)