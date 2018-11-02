Jump to content
  William Maley
    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Ford and Volkswagen Discuss Expanding Their Partnership

      May include autonomous vehicles

    A new report from the German publication Handelsblatt says that Ford and Volkswagen are considering expanding their partnership "that stands to change the German industry.” The two are reportedly looking into working together on autonomous tech and electric vehicle development.

    There are a number of ideas under consideration between two. One example is for Volkswagem's Moia self-driving subsidiary to take a 50 percent stake into Ford’s Autonomous Vehicles LLC. In return, Volkswagen could share their MEB toolkit with Ford on electric vehicles. The expansion in the partnership could also see Volkswagen buying combustion engines from Ford in an effort to reduce investments into diesel engines.

    Why are the two considering this expansion? For one, it would allow the two companies to pool their efforts to catch up with various competitors such as Tesla and Waymo, while saving cash. It is also being seen as a survival tactic in certain markets. Ford is struggling in Europe and South America, while Volkswagen is having issues in North America.

    Volkswagen's supervisory board will be holding a meeting later this month to consider whether or not it will expand this partnership.

    SourceHandelsblatt Global


