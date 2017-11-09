Self-Driving Shuttle Gets Into Accident Within First Hour of Service

A self-driving shuttle service got off to an auspicious start yesterday in Las Vegas when it was involved in an accident with a delivery truck.

According to NBC affiliate KSNV, the accident took place during the shuttle's first hour of service when a delivery truck back into the shuttle. According to an AAA representative on Twitter, the driver was cited by Las Vegas Metro Police.

"The autonomous shuttle was testing today when it was grazed by a delivery truck downtown. The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that it’s sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident. Unfortunately, the delivery truck did not stop and grazed the front fender of the shuttle. Had the truck had the same sensing equipment that the shuttle has the accident would have been avoided," a representative of the City of Las Vegas said in a statement.

The shuttle in question comes from Navya, a French company that specializes in self-driving technology. It features lidar, radar, and video cameras around the vehicle and is powered by an electric motor. The shuttle is part of a year-long study by Navya, AAA, shuttle operator Keolis North America, City of Las Vegas, and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to see how the shuttle fares on public roads and whether or not riders are accepting of it.

