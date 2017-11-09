Jump to content
    Self-Driving Shuttle Gets Into Accident Within First Hour of Service

    A self-driving shuttle service got off to an auspicious start yesterday in Las Vegas when it was involved in an accident with a delivery truck.

    According to NBC affiliate KSNV, the accident took place during the shuttle's first hour of service when a delivery truck back into the shuttle. According to an AAA representative on Twitter, the driver was cited by Las Vegas Metro Police.

    "The autonomous shuttle was testing today when it was grazed by a delivery truck downtown. The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that it’s sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident. Unfortunately, the delivery truck did not stop and grazed the front fender of the shuttle. Had the truck had the same sensing equipment that the shuttle has the accident would have been avoided," a representative of the City of Las Vegas said in a statement.

    The shuttle in question comes from Navya, a French company that specializes in self-driving technology. It features lidar, radar, and video cameras around the vehicle and is powered by an electric motor. The shuttle is part of a year-long study by Navya, AAA, shuttle operator Keolis North America, City of Las Vegas, and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to see how the shuttle fares on public roads and whether or not riders are accepting of it.

    oldshurst442
    "The autonomous shuttle was testing today when it was grazed by a delivery truck downtown. The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that it’s sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident. Unfortunately, the delivery truck did not stop and grazed the front fender of the shuttle. Had the truck had the same sensing equipment that the shuttle has the accident would have been avoided," a representative of the City of Las Vegas said in a statement.

     

    The representative that said that is a piece of shyte!!!

    LYING TWO-FACED BASTARD!!!

    http://news3lv.com/news/local/driverless-shuttle-crashes-on-first-day-of-service-in-downtown-las-vegas

    In that link there is a video where a passenger explains what really happened...

    The pod had advanced when the truck was ALREADY backing up...

    Its a BIG ASSED 18 wheeler!!! The driver is BACKING UP an 18 wheeler!!!

    THINK ABOUT THAT A@@H0LE when you say to ME that had the 18 wheeler had sensors it would have stopped!!!

    The pod did NOT do what it was supposed to do...it advanced to far forward for the 18 wheeler driver to see what was going on...it did NOT recognize an 18 wheeler backing up...

    It did not HEAR the beep beep beep sounds of a truck backing up...

    And it did not reverse to get the phoque out of the way...

    18 wheelers when baccking up back up...SLOWLY!!!

    The passengers said that THEY KNEW what was coming but the pod does not even have the ability to back up???!!!

    The driver was even cited...

    Yeah...I see a law suit happening and that driverless pod program in Las Vegas being shut down instead!!!

     

    dfelt

    Yea, Level 5 is not ready for prime time or for humanity yet. Not enough Lemmings are afraid of driving to give up their freedom yet.

    I love the EV's, but hate the self driving thing 24x7. 

    I love to drive, will not quit till I have too.

