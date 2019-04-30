Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Infiniti Admits QX50 Is Not Selling Well

      ...positioned too high in the market...

    The QX50 was billed as the most important product in Infiniti's lineup this decade, however sales have not met expectations. Year to date sales through March for the QX50 were just 3,583 units. This contrasts starkly with the 12,830 units the larger and more expensive QX60 moved in the same time frame.

    President of Infiniti Christian Meunier blamed the weak sales on a poor launch of the car due to production issues and a mix of product positioned too high in the market.  Infiniti is in the process of correcting the error with a new trim level and more options on the lower trim levels. 

    The Infiniti QX50 is assembled at a new plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico run as a join venture between Nissan Motor Company and Daimler.  The plant has suffered from quality control issues and other production problems. 

    Infiniti expect sales of the QX50 to turn around during the summer once the supply chain issues are sorted.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Well they don't advertise it much and it is a pretty forgettable looking vehicle.  It doesn't look all that different than a Mazda CX-5 of the same size that costs $10k less.

    Not really sure how it is "priced too high for the market" when it is $5k cheaper than a GLC or X3.  Maybe people just don't care about Infiniti.

    riviera74

    The QX60 is bigger and better than the QX50.  Also, Infiniti could advertise it more (and have a $3K cash back offer).

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Well they don't advertise it much and it is a pretty forgettable looking vehicle.  It doesn't look all that different than a Mazda CX-5 of the same size that costs $10k less.

    Not really sure how it is "priced too high for the market" when it is $5k cheaper than a GLC or X3.  Maybe people just don't care about Infiniti.

    It's not that it was priced too high for the market. It's that they were only building the expensive trims first.  It's the same mistake that GM made with the first gen SRX, they built a bunch of high option V8 models and very few V6 models, when it was the lower end that customers wanted at first.

    You're right though about the QX50. There is nothing special about it.  Their variable compression turbo 4 didn't leave me thinking it was any better than a regular turbo 4.... and in fact it was noticeably less refined.

