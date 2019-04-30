Infiniti Admits QX50 Is Not Selling Well

The QX50 was billed as the most important product in Infiniti's lineup this decade, however sales have not met expectations. Year to date sales through March for the QX50 were just 3,583 units. This contrasts starkly with the 12,830 units the larger and more expensive QX60 moved in the same time frame.

President of Infiniti Christian Meunier blamed the weak sales on a poor launch of the car due to production issues and a mix of product positioned too high in the market. Infiniti is in the process of correcting the error with a new trim level and more options on the lower trim levels.

The Infiniti QX50 is assembled at a new plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico run as a join venture between Nissan Motor Company and Daimler. The plant has suffered from quality control issues and other production problems.

Infiniti expect sales of the QX50 to turn around during the summer once the supply chain issues are sorted.