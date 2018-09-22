Come 2019, Infiniti will not have any hybrid vehicles available for sale.

Green Car Reports has learned from Infiniti spokesman Kyle Bazemore that the Q50 Hybrid model will be axed from the lineup come the 2019 model year. This follows an announcement of the Q70 hybrid being dropped earlier this summer. No reason was given as to why both hybrid models have been dropped, but Green Car Reports speculates the slow sales is the explanation.

With the departure of the QX60 Hybrid last year, this leaves Infiniti with no hybrid models. But that doesn't mean Infiniti isn't getting out of the electrification game for good. As we reported back in January, Infiniti will begin offering full electric powertrains and plug-in hybrid models beginning in 2021.

Source: Green Car Reports