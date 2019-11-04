Infiniti Releases Teaser Image of New QX55

Infiniti today released a teaser image of its upcoming QX55 crossover coupe. The QX55 is largely expected to be based on the Infiniti QX50, meaning a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive based crossover sporting a variable compression 2.0 liter turbocharged engine and a CVT. The VC Turbo produces 268 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft of torque. The base QX50 starts at $37,250, so expect a QX55 to be slightly more money.
Infiniti will launch the car in 2020, but they say more details will come before then.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.