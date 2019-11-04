Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Infiniti Releases Teaser Image of New QX55

      ...crossover coupes to Infiniti and beyond!...

    Infiniti today released a teaser image of its upcoming QX55 crossover coupe. The QX55 is largely expected to be based on the Infiniti QX50, meaning a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive based crossover sporting a variable compression 2.0 liter turbocharged engine and a CVT.  The VC Turbo produces 268 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft of torque.  The base QX50 starts at $37,250, so expect a QX55 to be slightly more money.

    Infiniti will launch the car in 2020, but they say more details will come before then. 

    Source and Image: Infiniti News

    Drew Dowdell
      October 2019: Infiniti USA
      By Drew Dowdell
      INFINITI
      OCTOBER
      OCTOBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      9,146
      11,880
      -23.0
      97,080
      117,129
      -17.1
      Infiniti Q50
      2,100
      2,074
      1.3
      21,855
      28,254
      -22.6
      Infiniti Q60
      595
      809
      -26.5
      4,113
      7,765
      -47.0
      Infiniti Q70
      154
      302
      -49.0
      2,350
      3,778
      -37.8
      Infiniti QX30
      102
      399
      -74.4
      3,127
      7,038
      -55.6
      Infiniti QX50
      1,468
      3,160
      -53.5
      15,078
      19,051
      -20.9
      Infiniti QX60
      3,604
      3,392
      6.3
      35,225
      35,187
      0.1
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      7
      -100.0
      6
      942
      -99.4
      Infiniti QX80
      1,123
      1,737
      -35.3
      15,326
      15,114
      1.4
      Total Car
      2,849
      3,185
      -10.5
      28,318
      39,797
      -28.8
      Total Truck
      6,297
      8,695
      -27.6
      68,762
      77,332
      -11.1
    Drew Dowdell
      October 2019: Nissan Group
      By Drew Dowdell
      NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for October 2019 of 103,563 units, a decrease of 5.8 percent compared to the prior year.
      Nissan highlights:
      Kicks SUV sales set an October record with 3,362 units, up 3 percent. NV200 sales rose to 1,532 units, up 7 percent to achieve an October record. Several models have shown gains in 2019: Kicks (+272 percent), NV commercial van (+25 percent) and NV200 (+1 percent).   *INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s October sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.
      NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. October 2019 had 27 days, while October 2018 had 26 selling days.
      NISSAN DIVISION
      OCTOBER
      OCTOBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Nissan Division Total
      94,417
      98,082
      -3.7
      1,050,873
      1,117,515
      -6.0
      Versa
      3,373
      5,869
      -42.5
      60,506
      63,952
      -5.4
      Sentra
      13,889
      17,611
      -21.1
      162,039
      182,758
      -11.3
      Altima
      13,531
      13,406
      0.9
      173,500
      180,005
      -3.6
      Maxima
      3,217
      2,505
      28.4
      29,416
      34,207
      -14.0
      LEAF
      887
      1,234
      -28.1
      9,998
      11,920
      -16.1
      Juke
      1
      7
      -85.7
      11
      722
      -98.5
      370Z
      214
      290
      -26.2
      2,067
      2,995
      -31.0
      GT-R
      25
      20
      25.0
      298
      490
      -39.2
      Total Car
      35,137
      40,942
      -14.2
      437,835
      477,049
      -8.2
      Kicks
      3,362
      3,264
      3.0
      50,436
      13,576
      271.5
      Frontier
      8,031
      6,302
      27.4
      62,717
      65,876
      -4.8
      Titan
      2,134
      4,114
      -48.1
      27,546
      41,953
      -34.3
      Pathfinder
      5,636
      5,195
      8.5
      54,978
      55,347
      -0.7
      Armada
      2,714
      2,072
      31.0
      27,323
      27,732
      -1.5
      Rogue
      27,082
      27,748
      -2.4
      299,382
      337,727
      -11.4
      Murano
      7,477
      5,737
      30.3
      57,825
      68,962
      -16.1
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      3
      -100.0
      NV
      1,312
      1,269
      3.4
      16,988
      13,568
      25.2
      NV200
      1,532
      1,439
      6.5
      15,843
      15,722
      0.8
      Total Truck
      59,280
      57,140
      3.7
      613,038
      640,466
      -4.3
       
      INFINITI
      OCTOBER
      OCTOBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      9,146
      11,880
      -23.0
      97,080
      117,129
      -17.1
      Infiniti Q50
      2,100
      2,074
      1.3
      21,855
      28,254
      -22.6
      Infiniti Q60
      595
      809
      -26.5
      4,113
      7,765
      -47.0
      Infiniti Q70
      154
      302
      -49.0
      2,350
      3,778
      -37.8
      Infiniti QX30
      102
      399
      -74.4
      3,127
      7,038
      -55.6
      Infiniti QX50
      1,468
      3,160
      -53.5
      15,078
      19,051
      -20.9
      Infiniti QX60
      3,604
      3,392
      6.3
      35,225
      35,187
      0.1
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      7
      -100.0
      6
      942
      -99.4
      Infiniti QX80
      1,123
      1,737
      -35.3
      15,326
      15,114
      1.4
      Total Car
      2,849
      3,185
      -10.5
      28,318
      39,797
      -28.8
      Total Truck
      6,297
      8,695
      -27.6
      68,762
      77,332
      -11.1
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
      OCTOBER
      OCTOBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
        2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      103,563
      109,962
      -5.8
      1,147,953
      1,234,644
      -7.0
      Total Car
      37,986
      44,127
      -13.9
      466,153
      516,846
      -9.8
      Total Truck
      65,577
      65,835
      -0.4
      681,800
      717,798
      -5.0
      Selling days
      27
      26
       
      256
      256
       
      # # #
    Drew Dowdell
      September 2019: Infiniti USA
      By Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell
      Nissan News: Nissan CEO Out With No Successor Named
      By Drew Dowdell
      The latest CEO at Nissan, Hiroto Saikawa, is out-of-office permanently as of September 16th after yet another financial scandal rocks the company.  Saikawa is the second Nissan CEO to be tainted by financial misconduct allegations. 
      Allegedly, Saikawa received improper payments with regards to the sale of Nissan stock. The payments were after the date of the sale of the stock was altered and netted Saikawa additional hundreds of thousands of dollars. Saikawa has not yet been charged with a crime. Saikawa originally said he would stay on until a replacement was found, but abruptly changed course and formally resigned today.
      The temporary replacement will be Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi until a permanent replacement has been found. There are currently ten candidates for the positions and Nissan says it is considering outsiders and non-Japanese. 
       

      View full article
    Drew Dowdell
      Nissan CEO Out With No Successor Named
      By Drew Dowdell
      The latest CEO at Nissan, Hiroto Saikawa, is out-of-office permanently as of September 16th after yet another financial scandal rocks the company.  Saikawa is the second Nissan CEO to be tainted by financial misconduct allegations. 
      Allegedly, Saikawa received improper payments with regards to the sale of Nissan stock. The payments were after the date of the sale of the stock was altered and netted Saikawa additional hundreds of thousands of dollars. Saikawa has not yet been charged with a crime. Saikawa originally said he would stay on until a replacement was found, but abruptly changed course and formally resigned today.
      The temporary replacement will be Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi until a permanent replacement has been found. There are currently ten candidates for the positions and Nissan says it is considering outsiders and non-Japanese. 
       

    riviera74
      Infiniti News: Infiniti Releases Teaser Image of New QX55

      By riviera74 · Posted

      wow another crossover coupe.  boy am i impressed.
    surreal1272
      Alfa Romeo Investment Being Scaled Back :Comments

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      I'll see your one Toyota example and raise you GM ignitions.   "30 million cars worldwide recalled; paid compensation for 124 deaths; forfeited $900 million to the United States."-Wiki and every other source regarding those recalls. Also, as it has been discussed a million times here, recalls do not equal reliability. Year after year, despite those recalls, Toyota and Lexus have ranked at or near the top for a few decades now. The fact that most of their lineup is stale is irrelevant. Do the math.     Which has ZERO to do with the discussion at hand. You also haven't been here for a while because I have posted work i've done on my current car (my little runabout '96 RAV4) and posted on my previous car as well (my '06 Dodge Magnum). Stop assuming &#036;h&#33; you can't back up and stick to the subject next time. Nice cyber stalking though. Save yourself the trouble next time and just take a drive around the Peoria area. Stalk the old fashioned way next time. Here's the most recent post about the RAV4 stalker.    
    dfelt
      Tesla faces federal investigation by NHTSA

      By dfelt · Posted

      True that is another side of the story, not really sure which side is true but politics and business played a major role in the death of Tucker and the dream to build a better auto. Always special interest for sure will do what ever they can to manipulate the system.
    balthazar
      Tesla faces federal investigation by NHTSA

      By balthazar · Posted

      Just for the record and contrary to the portrayal in the movie; the people looking to protect their interests and put pressure on Tucker were politicians, not other automakers.
    USA-1
      Alfa Romeo Investment Being Scaled Back :Comments

      By USA-1 · Posted

      @surreal1272 Also, I proudly post what I drive, like most on here. Funny that you don't...

