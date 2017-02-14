  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: Jaguar XE SVR Could Boast 500 Horsepower

    By William Maley

      • Watch out Alfa Romeo, BMW, Mercedes-AMG!

    A new report from Auto Express says Jaguar's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) is putting the finishing touches on high-performance XE to take on the likes of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, BMW M3, and Mercedes-AMG C63.

    The XE SVR will boast Jaguar's 5.0L supercharged V8 engine with around 500 horsepower. This will be hooked up with an eight-speed automatic. The current SVR lineup - F-Type and Range Rover Sport - utilize all-wheel drive and there is the possibility the XE SVR could go down this route. There has also been some work done on the chassis with new springs, dampers, and a limited-slip rear differential. Expect a more aggressive exterior look to go with the mechanical changes. 

    Auto Express says the XE SVR "will arrive almost halfway through the saloon’s lifecycle," leading us to believe it could be next year or so.

    Source: Auto Express

    ccap41

    I know the standard "compact" and "mid size" sedans are competitive and all but this performance luxury category has grown to be the most competitive class of cars, imo.

    C63, M3/4, RS4/5, XE SRV, Guiia Quatrawords, IS F, ATS-V, and even Infiniti's Q60 Red Sport 400 is a pretty badass car on the lower end of the spectrum.

    dfelt

    Makes one wonder how much we depreciate it also based on how much is leased by people wanting to pose as being wealthy. Leasing I believe while having it's clear business points also tends to exaggerate the market of so called buyers.

