    Don't Expect A High-Performance Stinger Anytime Soon

    By William Maley

      • It's going to be a while

    Hyundai-Kia's performance head said there is more performance to be unlocked in the Stinger, but it isn't going to happen anytime soon.

    “The car technically has more potential no doubt, but at this point there is no plan to do more,” said Albert Biermann to Motoring.

    “We have to launch this car and see how it does in the market place. What kind of customers do we get? What would be their next requirement from Kia? I think first we need to establish some sort of customer base of these kinds of cars and then maybe next steps can happen. But we need to do this carefully. Step by step."

    In the meantime, Biermann suggested that Kia could do GT variants of existing models - think changes to the exterior, suspension, and powertrain. We know there are GT versions of the Optima and Rio in the cards. Once this happens, Kia might consider hopping up the Stinger.

    “At a later stage, when the GT is more established into a stronger sub-label within Kia, then maybe at some point we need a GTR or something,” said Biermann.

    “But for now there is nothing going on.”

    Source: Motoring


    A Horse With No Name
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It will already have higher performance for the dollar than most cars in that price class anyway. 

    I'm betting they're leaving room for Genesis to use a version.

    Thinking you are correct on the Genesis version.

    daves87rs
    6 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It will already have higher performance for the dollar than most cars in that price class anyway. 

    I'm betting they're leaving room for Genesis to use a version.

    Agree too..

    A Horse With No Name

    Actually after doing a bit of research and checking this out, I would have to without any question whatsoever put it above the Fusion Sport and maybe above the 300 as a car I would actually buy.

    Would also buy this over the Nissan Maxima from the other thread...

    Sheet metal is much more interesting than the Acura TLX SH-AWD also...

    William Maley
    18 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It will already have higher performance for the dollar than most cars in that price class anyway. 

    I'm betting they're leaving room for Genesis to use a version.

    I highly doubt that considering Biermann's comments made last month,
     

    Quote

    What will not happen is any N version of Genesis models according to Biermann. This is a surprising reversal from last year as Biermann said that Genesis vehicles were in the plans for N in the next five years. No reason was given as to why.

     

     

    A Horse With No Name
    4 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Since Genesis is it's own brand, they probably wouldn't use Hyundai's 'N' sub-brand but their own, maybe 'P' for performance... ;)

     

    P and low output Stinger do not sound like a good combination...

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    P and low output Stinger do not sound like a good combination...

    Just hope they do not make the P Stinger in Yellow! :P 

