Don't Expect A High-Performance Stinger Anytime Soon

Hyundai-Kia's performance head said there is more performance to be unlocked in the Stinger, but it isn't going to happen anytime soon.

“The car technically has more potential no doubt, but at this point there is no plan to do more,” said Albert Biermann to Motoring.

“We have to launch this car and see how it does in the market place. What kind of customers do we get? What would be their next requirement from Kia? I think first we need to establish some sort of customer base of these kinds of cars and then maybe next steps can happen. But we need to do this carefully. Step by step."

In the meantime, Biermann suggested that Kia could do GT variants of existing models - think changes to the exterior, suspension, and powertrain. We know there are GT versions of the Optima and Rio in the cards. Once this happens, Kia might consider hopping up the Stinger.

“At a later stage, when the GT is more established into a stronger sub-label within Kia, then maybe at some point we need a GTR or something,” said Biermann.

“But for now there is nothing going on.”

Source: Motoring