EPA Has Announced the Range for the 2024 Kia EV9

The EPA has announced the various electric ranges of the Kia EV9. This new crossover SUV is Kia's flagship SUV, with various battery sizes and ranges. Kia gave the EV9 five trim levels along with two battery sizes. At the bottom of the EV9 lineup is the $56,000 Light rear-wheel-drive Light trim level. An EV9 Light utilizes a 76.1-kWh battery, good for 215 horsepower/160 kW and 258 ft-lb /339 Nm. The range for the Light rear-wheel-drive is 230 miles, or about 3.0 miles/kWh.

The Light trim level can get a larger battery pack if you want more range. The upgrade raises the price to $61,000 and increases the battery to a larger 99.8-kWh. Light Long Range models produce the same power as the regular Light, but the EPA estimates 300 miles of range. This also equals out to about 3.0 miles/kWh.

All-wheel-drive models start with the $65,000 Wind trim. Dual motors increase power to 379 horsepower/279 kW and 443 ft-lb/603 Nm. This carries over to the $71,000 Land trim, which the EPA estimates the range around 280 miles. This equates to around 2.8 miles/kWh. Sitting at the top is the GT-Line, which bumps the torque to 516 ft-lb/702 Nm. GT-Lines do get a range penalty, at a minor 10 miles resulting in a 270-mile range. Efficiency lowers to 2.7 miles/kWh.

Every model comes with an 800-volt architecture that supports DC fast charging. Peak charging rates can get as high as 236-kw, which can get the EV9 from 10-80% state of charge in 25 minutes. EV9 also comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L), which can charge appliances and vehicles. It also comes with vehicle-to-grid (V2G), which can send power back to the grid. Kia announced it will give a 1,000-mile credit with Electrify America.

Just last week, Kia announced that they will be joining the NACS/Tesla charging network sometime starting in Q4 2024.

Kia EV9s will go on sale later this year.