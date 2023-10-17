Jump to content
  Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    EPA Has Announced the Range for the 2024 Kia EV9

      Rear-wheel-drive Long Range EV9s can get up to 300 miles of range. 

    The EPA has announced the various electric ranges of the Kia EV9. This new crossover SUV is Kia's flagship SUV, with various battery sizes and ranges. Kia gave the EV9 five trim levels along with two battery sizes. At the bottom of the EV9 lineup is the $56,000 Light rear-wheel-drive Light trim level. An EV9 Light utilizes a 76.1-kWh battery, good for 215 horsepower/160 kW and 258 ft-lb /339 Nm. The range for the Light rear-wheel-drive is 230 miles, or about 3.0 miles/kWh.

    The Light trim level can get a larger battery pack if you want more range. The upgrade raises the price to $61,000 and increases the battery to a larger 99.8-kWh. Light Long Range models produce the same power as the regular Light, but the EPA estimates 300 miles of range. This also equals out to about 3.0 miles/kWh. 

    All-wheel-drive models start with the $65,000 Wind trim. Dual motors increase power to 379 horsepower/279 kW and 443 ft-lb/603 Nm. This carries over to the $71,000 Land trim, which the EPA estimates the range around 280 miles. This equates to around 2.8 miles/kWh. Sitting at the top is the GT-Line, which bumps the torque to 516 ft-lb/702 Nm. GT-Lines do get a range penalty, at a minor 10 miles resulting in a 270-mile range. Efficiency lowers to 2.7 miles/kWh.

    Every model comes with an 800-volt architecture that supports DC fast charging. Peak charging rates can get as high as 236-kw, which can get the EV9 from 10-80% state of charge in 25 minutes. EV9 also comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L), which can charge appliances and vehicles. It also comes with vehicle-to-grid (V2G), which can send power back to the grid. Kia announced it will give a 1,000-mile credit with Electrify America.

    Just last week, Kia announced that they will be joining the NACS/Tesla charging network sometime starting in Q4 2024.

    Kia EV9s will go on sale later this year.   

    Drew Dowdell

    Those are some pretty compelling ranges for an EV that size and price.  Bigger than a Model-X, more traditional SUV shape, $15k cheaper than a base Model-X with only a 48-mile difference in range. Plus access to all of the superchargers soon.

    Food for thought: At $65k for the AWD model, it's exactly the same price as a Tahoe LT 4x4 with no options.

    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Food for thought: At $65k for the AWD model, it's exactly the same price as a Tahoe LT 4x4 with no options.

    I have being saying this for a couple of years now.  Yeah. 2 years. 

    That EVs have almost achieved price parity with their ICE counterparts.   Obviously 2 yeaers ago it wasnt that obvious, but as the years go by, and more and more EV models come to market from different manufacturers, the more choices and price brackets open up.  Economies of scale being acheived. Slowly but surely.  

    That does not mean that battery mining is getting cheaper.  But the cost of battery manufacturing is inching downward slowly slowly.  

    The holy grail of that 30 000 dollar EV is just about to be offered.  But...price of ICE-Vs are going up in price too.  So...maybe a 30 000 dollar EV might not be that holy grail price point that manufacturers NEED...   Whether ICE-Vs are going up artificially or not, is not the argument.  The point is, EVs are offered at the SAME price points as their ICE counterparts and are optioned out the same or better.   And these EVs are not small EVs either.  They are as functional for folk as ICE-Vs are. 

    Drew Dowdell
    13 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    That does not mean that battery mining is getting cheaper.  But the cost of battery manufacturing is inching downward slowly slowly.  

    Lithium Ion is likely not going to be the predominant chemistry of batteries in 10+ years. There are far too many promising alternative candidates that at least one of them is bound to take off.  So even then, the lithium question will eventually go away too.

    smk4565

    Additional food for thought, the Cadillac Lyric which has the same length and width as the EV9 (though EV9 is taller), starts at $62,000 for the AWD trim and a Luxury 3 AWD is $72,000.  These are 500 hp and over 300 miles range, and come with a $7500 tax credit.

    The Kia is priced higher than a Cadillac even before the $7500 credit.  I don't see the great value here in paying $7500 more than a Cadillac for a Kia.  And biggest miss ever that the Lyric wasn't a 3-row at that size, that's actually the only reason to buy the Kia over the Cadillac.

