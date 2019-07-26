Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Kia Builds One-Off Stinger GT420 Track Car

      ...Saved from the crusher to ride again...

    The first Kia Stinger in the UK, a homologation test car, was saved from the crusher.  As a pre-production car, it couldn't be sold to the public.  As it sat in Kia's headquarters showroom, the Product and Press relations team were scheming up ways to keep the HiChroma Red GT S.  After all, during its testing, it has racked up 10,000 miles, an unusually high amount for a test mule. 

    Instead of being sent to the crusher, Kia brought in an engineering team from Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany. The team upgraded the Twin Turbo V6 from 365 hp to 422 hp and peak torque from 376 lb-ft to 413 lb-ft.  They replaced the exhaust with a lightweight Milltek Sport exhaust with cats removed. An upgraded transmission cooler was added. and the transmission was recalibrated for quicker shifting in Sport and Sport+ mode. The team then "Added lightness" to the car by removal of all unneeded weight. Interior trim, airbags, engine cover, rear bumper beam were all removed. The rear windows were glued in place and lightweight door cards added.  After the needed safety equipment and underbody stiffening were installed, the net weight reduction came to about 331 lbs off the stock car. 

    Once the mechanical modifications were complete, the  team added a Stillen front splitter and a rear spoiler, and a body wrap that advertises the racing specs and the GT420 name. 

    There are no plans to build such a car from Kia, but it is an interesting study of what can be done with a car that is otherwise headed to the crusher. 

     

    Source and Images: Kia Media

    • Drew Dowdell
      June 2019: Kia Motors America
      By Drew Dowdell
      MONTH OF JUNE
      YEAR-TO-DATE
      Model
      2019
      2018
      2019
      2018
      Rio
      2,038
      1,901
      12,446
      11,071
      Forte
      9,337
      10,209
      48,413
      54,400
      Optima
      11,090
      8,623
      50,469
      46,876
      Cadenza
      130
      268
      763
      3,301
      Stinger
      1,345
      1,579
      6,921
      8,638
      K900
      35
      22
      209
      175
      Soul
      8,886
      9,867
      55,583
      50,032
      Niro
      2,200
      2,720
      11,942
      14,203
      Sportage
      6,789
      6,706
      40,075
      41,719
      Sorento
      7,570
      12,089
      47,018
      52,760
      Telluride
      5,989
      N/A
      23,227
      N/A
      Sedona
      1,392
      2,587
      7,778
      10,388
      Total
      56,801
      56,571
      304,844
      293,563
    • Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      BMW Vision M Next Concept Unveiled
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW unveiled their BMW Vision M Next Concept in Munich today. This concept displays the prototype of BMW's future driving assistance technologies named "EASE" and "BOOST".  EASE allows the car to take over the task of driving and allowing the driver to relaxing in a comfortable living space.  Relaxing, talking, in-car entertainment, or other things focused away from driving are possible here. BOOST offers the driver the ultimate driving experience. 
      The interior is driver oriented even if the driver is not driving. The design keeps the driver focused on the right content at the right time. 
      Much of the Vision M Next Concept is a homage to the current BMW i8 PHEV. The exterior is pure sports car. Power comes from a PHEV drive with a total output of 600 horsepower and a top speed of 186 MPH.  Zero to 62 MPH is said to take just 3.0 seconds. There is also a BOOST+ mode that grants extra power at the push of a button.   All electric mode is good for up to 62 miles of range allowing for most commutes to be made purely on electricity alone...assuming you don't use the BOOST+ button too often. 
      The concept isn't expected to go into production, but could indicate the path that BMW takes for both the i8 and fully autonomous driving.  Parts of the structure use recycled carbon fiber reinforced plastic, similar to bits of the 7-series and the platform can be used for EV, PHEV, and internal combustion engines.  BMW plans on releasing 25 electrified models over the next few years with all of them on the scene by 2023.
       
       
    • Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      Quick Drive: 2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD
      By Drew Dowdell
      At an event in May, I got to spend some time with the 2020 Kia Telluride. The Telluride is an all-new model for Kia, though it is based on the Kia Sorento’s platform.  Being a good bit longer than the 7-passenger Sorento, it is substantially roomier inside, allowing for 7 or 8 passenger configurations depending on trim level.  The version I tested was the top of the line SX package with all-wheel drive and an additional Prestige Package.  Kia makes standard a whole host of active safety equipment.  Thankfully, I didn’t get to test any of the more important ones. One important safety feature on my shopping list is Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and the Kia has it standard.
      On appearance alone, Kia is going to have a hit on their hands.  Though on the same platform as the Kia Sorento, the Telluride strikes a handsome square and almost truck-like silhouette. The overall look is of a vehicle even bigger than it is. Up front are an attractive set of headlight clusters with yellow surround daytime running lamps. As this is a new entry to the segment, Kia spells out the model name across the front of the hood making sure you know what model vehicle it is.  It still manages to look classy. My tester had the black 20-inch wheels, LED headlamps, and rear fix-glass sunroof that comes with the SX trim level.  
      Because this was the top of the line SX with Prestige Package, it came with beautiful Napa leather chairs, second-row captain chairs, heads up display, and premium cloth headliner and sun visors.  The overall fit and finish of my tester was excellent. Switchgear is nicely weighted and has a premium, if not luxury, feel to it. The styling inside is handsome if conservative, and passengers could be fooled into thinking they were in a vehicle of higher pedigree.  While it is roomier than the Sorento, is it still smaller than some of its primary competition. The Honda Pilot, Chevrolet Traverse, and Buick Enclave all boast roomier interiors.  Still, second-row comfort was good and third-row accessibility is acceptable, though best left to the kids.
      My experience with the Telluride’s 10-inch infotainment system was limited, however, it is based on the same UVO system found in their other vehicles.  Even in its native modes, I find Kia UVO to be one of the easier systems to use, but if you use the included Android Auto and Apple Car Play most often, you won’t be in the native system much anyway.
      The only engine option on the Kia Telluride is a 291 horsepower 3.8 liter direct-injected V6.  Torque comes in at 261 lb-ft, about average for this segment.  Coupled to the engine is an 8-speed automatic, and if you check the box for an additional $2,000, you get an active AWD system.  The system constantly monitors traction and via a controller in the cabin, the driver can select between 80/20 (Comfort and Snow), 65/35 (Sport), and 50/50 (Lock, best used for off-roading).  If you do care to do off-roading, you have 8-inches of ground clearance to play with. Towing capacity is 5,000 pounds which again is pretty much the expected capacity for the segment. EPA fuel economy is rated at 19 city / 24 highway / 21 combined.  The 2020 Telluride has not yet received a crash test rating.
      Though the engine only puts out 261 lb-ft of torque, the 8-speed automatic makes quick work of it and acceleration is sufficient at a reported 7.1 seconds.  Engine noise is hushed and refined.
      One of my favorite things about the Kia Telluride is its ride. The suspension is soft and comfortable.  The big 20-inch wheels can slam hard if one hits some more serious potholes, but overall this is one of the nicest riding big SUVs.  That soft suspension does have a downside; body roll and handling are not what you would call sporting. Though the steering is precise and well weighted, the big Kia hefts and leans through corners. Take it slow with grandma in the back and all will be well.  The towing package adds a hitch receiver and a load leveling suspension.
      Kia is not a brand known for luxury vehicles, but in SX Prestige trim, this Telluride can certainly count as one.  That leads us to the price. At $46,860 after destination charges, the Telluride handily undercuts the competition, some of which don’t even offer the level of active safety technology the Kia offers as standard.  If you’re shopping in the large SUV segment, the Kia Telluride is definitely one to add to your test drive list.
      Year: 2020
      Make: Kia 
      Model: Telluride
      Trim: SX
      Engine: 3.8L Gasoline Direct Injected V6
      Driveline: All-Wheel Drive
      Horsepower @ RPM: 291 hp @ 6,000 rpm
      Torque @ RPM: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,200 rpm 
      Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 19/24/21
      Curb Weight: 4482 lb.
      Location of Manufacture: West Point, GA
      Base Price: $31,690
      As Tested Price: $45,815
      Destination Charge: $1,045
      Options:
      SX Prestige Package - $2,000
      Carpeted Floor Mats - $210
      Carpeted Cargo Mat w/ Seat Back Protection - $115

