Sometimes sibling rivalries work. Such is the case with Hyundai and Kia. Hyundai unveiled the tiny crossover Hyundai Venue this month at the New York International Auto Show. Once it hits the market, it will be the shortest crossover available. One of the downsides of the Venue and its main rival the Nissan Kicks is the lack of all-wheel drive. Even Kia's own Soul does not have all-wheel drive.
Kia, with an eye on the Venue, is looking for its own small crossover, but with all-wheel drive capability. They recently showed the Kia SP Signature Concept which shares its dirty bits with the next generation of the Hyundai Creta, a small SUV only sold overseas. Still larger than the Venue, this model is likely to see production for the US market under the Kia badge. The timeline for such an introduction is still uncertain, but it could happen as soon as the Los Angeles Auto Show late in 2019.
