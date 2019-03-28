Kia Reveals Two SUV Concepts in Seoul

Kia unveiled two SUV concepts at the Seoul Motor Show this week. Both concepts preview design directions for the brand.

First up is the Kia Masterpiece (Shown Above and right). Sporting a profile similar to the Kia Telluride, the Masterpiece is a take on a more rugged SUV. The front end shows off a new variation of Kia's Tiger Nose grille that extends outwards across the entire of the concept with 12 vertical bars in a Hummer-like fashion. The body has been raised and it has a strong all-wheel drive system to match its go-anywhere looks.

Secondly is the Signature Concept (Shown Below). This is an update to the Kia SP Concept that was seen late last year and is slated to come to the US at some point. Kia says that this concept is nearly production ready and the production version will be revealed later in 2019. Up front, the Tiger Nose grille connect to thin LED lamps. Its strong shoulder line, with a glasshouse which tapers towards the rear of the car, lends the compact SUV an air of understated sportiness.