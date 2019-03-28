Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Kia Reveals Two SUV Concepts in Seoul

      .... Two concepts to show the future design direction of the brand.

    Kia unveiled two SUV concepts at the Seoul Motor Show this week.  Both concepts preview design directions for the brand.

    15061_World_premiere_for_rugged_Kia_Masterpiece_concept_-_Mohave_Masterpiece.jpgFirst up is the Kia Masterpiece (Shown Above and right).  Sporting a profile similar to the Kia Telluride, the Masterpiece is a take on a more rugged SUV.  The front end shows off a new variation of Kia's Tiger Nose grille that extends outwards across the entire of the concept with 12 vertical bars in a Hummer-like fashion. The body has been raised and it has a strong all-wheel drive system to match its go-anywhere looks. 

    Secondly is the Signature Concept (Shown Below). This is an update to the Kia SP Concept that was seen late last year and is slated to come to the US at some point.  Kia says that this concept is nearly production ready and the production version will be revealed later in 2019.  Up front, the Tiger Nose grille connect to thin LED lamps. Its strong shoulder line, with a glasshouse which tapers towards the rear of the car, lends the compact SUV an air of understated sportiness.

     15060_World_premiere_for_rugged_Kia_Masterpiece_concept_-_SP_Signature.jpg

    15059_World_premiere_for_rugged_Kia_Masterpiece_concept.jpg

    Source: Kia PR

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    16 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Not bad, I have to say the Masterpiece is a very interesting SUV.

    It looks like it would be easy for them to do since it is basically a butched up Telluride.  The Telluride is getting some really excellent reviews and I personally think it is a very handsome SUV... should do really well. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    The Masterpiece looks pretty large and obnoxious and they should build it just like that and use that name also because it will sell well here.  Americans like big obnoxious trucks, I think the Masterpiece would steal some Tahoe and Expedition sales for sure.

    As far as the SP goes, sure why not, we probably won’t saturate the crossover market until 20 brands have about 10 crossovers each to pick from.  Then all the millennials will hate crossovers because that is what “mom” drives much like Gen X thinks minivans mom mobiles and their grandma had a Buick so those aren’t cool. Then we can get back to cars after this crossover craze burns out.

    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, smk4565 said:

    The Masterpiece looks pretty large and obnoxious and they should build it just like that and use that name also because it will sell well here.  Americans like big obnoxious trucks, I think the Masterpiece would steal some Tahoe and Expedition sales for sure.

    As far as the SP goes, sure why not, we probably won’t saturate the crossover market until 20 brands have about 10 crossovers each to pick from.  Then all the millennials will hate crossovers because that is what “mom” drives much like Gen X thinks minivans mom mobiles and their grandma had a Buick so those aren’t cool. Then we can get back to cars after this crossover craze burns out.

    It's not that big... it is about Explorer sized. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    The Masterpiece is just a facelifted version of the current Mojave, which was sold here a decade ago as the Borrego...still has the same greenhouse I see... had a V8 and BOF...

    The Mohave is smaller than the Telluride, which is smaller than the new Explorer...(new Explorer is Durango sized). 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    10 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It's not that big... it is about Explorer sized. 

    Oh good they can make another even bigger one.  The Telluride is Explorer sized isn’t it?  These product planners seem to just be making SUVs every 5 inches apart in their line ups.

    5 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    The Masterpiece is just a show version of the current Mojave, which was sold here a decade ago as the Borrego...still has the same greenhouse I see... had a V8 and BOF...

    Well well I am holding out for the Mojave Masterpeice 4 door coupe.  Until then I am not interested.

    5 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

     

    Edited by smk4565

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Is there really demand for another V8-powered BOF SUV?  I thought those had steady sales, not skyrocketing ones. 

    I also thought it was 2019 not 1995-2008.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 minute ago, riviera74 said:

    Is there really demand for another V8-powered BOF SUV?  I thought those had steady sales, not skyrocketing ones. 

    I also thought it was 2019 not 1995-2008.

    There is if it is a 4-door coupe SUV.  

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    Just now, smk4565 said:

    There is if it is a 4-door coupe SUV.  

    Sorry, but a dramatic reduction in headroom is NOT worth the purchase price.  Why ruin the best part of a CUV/SUV?

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    Just now, riviera74 said:

    Sorry, but a dramatic reduction in headroom is NOT worth the purchase price.  Why ruin the best part of a CUV/SUV?

    I don't know but I bet Porsche sells those Cayenne Coupes for $100k easily.   And you know a Bentley Crossover coupe for $300k is probably next.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    Just now, smk4565 said:

    I don't know but I bet Porsche sells those Cayenne Coupes for $100k easily.   And you know a Bentley Crossover coupe for $300k is probably next.

    Key words here: Porsche and Bentley.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    I really like my BOF SUV over unibody CUV, but that does not mean I might not own one.

    🤔 So then, the Rivian is a skateboard with a body bolted onto it. Would you call that body on frame as I sure would not say Unibody. 🤔

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    I like that orange thing, it has a distinctive face (but derivative sides and rear) however the Borrego update seems off-puttingly blingy to me for some reason.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Fisker Shows First Look at New Electric SUV :Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Herick Fisker is back again after his original company succumbed to bankruptcy in 2014.  Now as Fisker, Inc., the latest vehicle he is showing is an electric crossover concept.  While we have a picture, the technical details are light.
      The EV will be priced near $40,000 and have a 300 mile range.  Powered by an 80 kWh enhanced lithium-ion battery, there will be rear-motor rear wheel drive and optional dual motor all wheel drive available. 
      Fisker is planning on the not-yet-named SUV in late 2021, just about a year after the Tesla Model Y is due to hit the market.  Fisker is planning on a Telsa-Like online only sales model with "nationwide concierge service". 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Fisker Shows First Look at New Electric SUV
      By Drew Dowdell
      Herick Fisker is back again after his original company succumbed to bankruptcy in 2014.  Now as Fisker, Inc., the latest vehicle he is showing is an electric crossover concept.  While we have a picture, the technical details are light.
      The EV will be priced near $40,000 and have a 300 mile range.  Powered by an 80 kWh enhanced lithium-ion battery, there will be rear-motor rear wheel drive and optional dual motor all wheel drive available. 
      Fisker is planning on the not-yet-named SUV in late 2021, just about a year after the Tesla Model Y is due to hit the market.  Fisker is planning on a Telsa-Like online only sales model with "nationwide concierge service". 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Karma News: Karma Shows Teaser of New Car
      By Drew Dowdell
      Karma released a teaser image of an unnamed concept car that will be fully unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 16th.  The car is the result of a partnership with Pininfarina.  The front view of the car shows thin, horizontal daytime running lamps in presumably LED, a lighted logo, and a deep lower air spliter with 16 vertical teeth. 
      Also being shown at Shanghai will be a refreshed version of the Karma Revero.   

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Karma Shows Teaser of New Car
      By Drew Dowdell
      Karma released a teaser image of an unnamed concept car that will be fully unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 16th.  The car is the result of a partnership with Pininfarina.  The front view of the car shows thin, horizontal daytime running lamps in presumably LED, a lighted logo, and a deep lower air spliter with 16 vertical teeth. 
      Also being shown at Shanghai will be a refreshed version of the Karma Revero.   
    • Drew Dowdell
      Geneva 2019: Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mitsubishi has unveiled its oddly named Engelberg Tourer Concept.  Named for a Swiss ski resort known for its rugged terrain, the Engelberg Tourer is an agressive and sporty looking crossover that could preview the look of the next generation Mitsubishi Outlander. (Because the first thing you think of when you hear about a Swiss ski resort is a Japanese SUV - DD)
      The Engelberg is yet another PHEV Crossover, in this case using an improved version of the twin-motor PHEV system used in the Outlander PHEV.  The engine is a 2.4 liter 4-cylinder designed specifically for hybrid use.  The system works in a series hybrid mode where the engine acts as a generator to power the front and rear electric motors and is able to propel the SUV just over 40 miles in EV mode on the European test cycle. With a full battery and fuel tank, the Engelberg can cruise over 430 miles, again on the European test cycle.
      Inside, Mitsubishi has fitted the Engelberg with a minimalist yet luxury looking white and black interior.

      The navigation system can take into account the destination, weather, temperature, road conditions, and traffic to modify the drive mode and torque split to optimize battery and fuel usage.
      Mitsubishi will also be selling a home battery and charging system that allows the Engelberg to dynamically charge or discharge power from the user's home.
      Related:
      Quick First Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
      Quick First Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
       

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. CARBIZ
      CARBIZ
      (58 years old)
    2. crash
      crash
      (31 years old)
    3. SingleStylish
      SingleStylish
      (38 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...