  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Kia Reveals A New Subcompact Crossover is Coming to U.S.

      Kia hopes some new crossovers will reverse their sales drop in the U.S.

    Kia's car-heavy lineup has been hurting them in terms of sales as consumers want more truck and utilities. Through September, Kia sales in the U.S. dropped 1.3 percent to 452,042 vehicles. But Kia CEO Han-Woo Park tells Automotive News that he expects "our performance in the U.S. market to rebound soon."

    This will be due in part to two new crossovers arriving next year; the Telluride next Spring, followed by a new subcompact crossover in the second half. The subcompact crossover will be based on the SP Concept that debuted at India's Auto Expo in March. Production of the U.S. version will take place in South Korea.

    Park said Kia would consider other crossover models and possibly a small truck, though there are no plans for the latter.

    "It's not an easy market, the pickup market in the U.S.," he said.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


