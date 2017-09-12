Kia Stonic Not to Make Journey to the U.S... Maybe

If you were hoping that Kia would bring over the Stonic crossover as an alternative to the upcoming Hyundai Kona, we have some bad news. A Kia representative told Autoblog there are no current plans for selling the Stonic in the U.S. This is a bit surprising as the U.S. has gone crossover crazy and automakers are beginning to fill out their lineups with models of varying sizes.

Autoblog throws out the suggestion that the Stonic could cannibalize the sales of the Soul and upcoming Rio (which the Stonic is based on). We would also throw in the Niro crossover as it's about the same size as the Stonic (both are considered subcompacts). But there might be another reason. Kia may be watching closely how its sister brand, Hyundai does with Kona. If sales are ok in the U.S., then Kia might make plans to sell the Stonic. Note, we're only guessing this might happen because of 'current' appearing in the representative's answer.

Source: Autoblog