  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Kia Stonic Not to Make Journey to the U.S... Maybe

    By William Maley

      • It is up in the air at the moment

    If you were hoping that Kia would bring over the Stonic crossover as an alternative to the upcoming Hyundai Kona, we have some bad news. A Kia representative told Autoblog there are no current plans for selling the Stonic in the U.S. This is a bit surprising as the U.S. has gone crossover crazy and automakers are beginning to fill out their lineups with models of varying sizes.

    Autoblog throws out the suggestion that the Stonic could cannibalize the sales of the Soul and upcoming Rio (which the Stonic is based on). We would also throw in the Niro crossover as it's about the same size as the Stonic (both are considered subcompacts). But there might be another reason. Kia may be watching closely how its sister brand, Hyundai does with Kona. If sales are ok in the U.S., then Kia might make plans to sell the Stonic. Note, we're only guessing this might happen because of 'current' appearing in the representative's answer.

    Source: Autoblog


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Kia

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×