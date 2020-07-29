Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Kia Soul EV Won't Be Coming To the U.S.

      A number of factors played into this

    When Kia revealed the new Soul to the U.S. in 2018, they announced that the EV would be arriving sometime a year later. 2019 came and the automaker announced that the Soul EV had been pushed back to 2020. A few months later, the launch date was pushed to 2021. Now, an internal source at Kia's U.S. office has revealed to Roadshow that the Soul EV isn't coming at all.

    According to the source, a number of factors played into this decision. Some of the factors such as limited supply of batteries and motors, along with increased demand for the model Europe were used to explain the last delay. Also, the Soul EV has independent rear suspension. The standard Soul doesn't, which would make the EV more expensive to bring to the U.S. and add complexity. 

    Adding fuel to the fire, Kia has removed any mention of the Soul EV on their U.S. consumer and media sites. There is also no mention of the Soul EV on the EPA site. Previously, the vehicle was mentioned with a range of 243 miles.

    When reached by Roadshow, a Kia spokesperson said they haven't heard anything about the Soul EV being canned for the U.S., but did confirm they have "no pending plans to introduce before 2021 at the earliest."

    We'll keep you posted on this story.

    Source: Roadshow

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    Makes sense, right now Kia is selling every one they make be it in the asian rim or Europe and production of battery packs has not ramped up enough to meet the additional sale in the US.

    I also suspect they have realized that a mid size CUV EV would be a better product for the US than a compact.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Better a KIA Telluride EV than a Soul EV.  While there are plenty of Soul vehicles sold here, Americans prefer BIG over little (budget permitting).  Will KIA please update the Sportage and Sorento?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Industry News: Average Age of Cars in the U.S. Climbs Again
      By William Maley
      IHS Markit recently published their analysis on how long Americans are holding onto their vehicles. The average according to the firm stands at 11.9 years, the highest amount since they have been tracking this. Also, about one in four vehicles is over sixteen years old. We should note that this data came before COVID-19 started to wreak havoc on the U.S. IHS notes that new cars only made up 6.1 percent of vehicles in operation in 2019, down 0.8 percent when compared to high of 2016. This highlights falling new car sales.
      But the question lingering over automakers and analysts is will the pandemic cause sales to fall even further as more people hang on to their vehicles.
      "People are going to keep their vehicles because they don't know if they're going to be driving to work in the future, they don't know if they're going to be driving to work anytime soon even. If you're not accumulating the miles, you might keep that vehicle on the road a little longer," said Todd Campau, associate director of aftermarket solutions at IHS Markit.
      IHS estimates that new cars in operation could drop to 5% or less in the coming year or so. The firm also expects the age to climb upward in the coming years as owners consider whether or not to spend the hefty amount on a car, when their current vehicle is still quite good.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), CNBC

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Average Age of Cars in the U.S. Climbs Again
      By William Maley
      IHS Markit recently published their analysis on how long Americans are holding onto their vehicles. The average according to the firm stands at 11.9 years, the highest amount since they have been tracking this. Also, about one in four vehicles is over sixteen years old. We should note that this data came before COVID-19 started to wreak havoc on the U.S. IHS notes that new cars only made up 6.1 percent of vehicles in operation in 2019, down 0.8 percent when compared to high of 2016. This highlights falling new car sales.
      But the question lingering over automakers and analysts is will the pandemic cause sales to fall even further as more people hang on to their vehicles.
      "People are going to keep their vehicles because they don't know if they're going to be driving to work in the future, they don't know if they're going to be driving to work anytime soon even. If you're not accumulating the miles, you might keep that vehicle on the road a little longer," said Todd Campau, associate director of aftermarket solutions at IHS Markit.
      IHS estimates that new cars in operation could drop to 5% or less in the coming year or so. The firm also expects the age to climb upward in the coming years as owners consider whether or not to spend the hefty amount on a car, when their current vehicle is still quite good.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), CNBC
    • William Maley
      Genesis News: Genesis Delays Launch of 2021 G80 and GV80 for U.S.
      By William Maley
      Genesis was hoping to have a one-two punch for the U.S. with the launch of the new GV80 crossover and redesigned G80 this summer. But the COVID-19 pandemic has screwed up these plans. Automotive News reports that Genesis has pushed back the launch of both models to the fall.
      A Genesis spokesman told the outlet that Genesis couldn't get the two vehicles into EPA testing to have them certified for vehicle emissions. The labs that perform the tests were shutdown due to COVID-19.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Genesis Delays Launch of 2021 G80 and GV80 for U.S.
      By William Maley
      Genesis was hoping to have a one-two punch for the U.S. with the launch of the new GV80 crossover and redesigned G80 this summer. But the COVID-19 pandemic has screwed up these plans. Automotive News reports that Genesis has pushed back the launch of both models to the fall.
      A Genesis spokesman told the outlet that Genesis couldn't get the two vehicles into EPA testing to have them certified for vehicle emissions. The labs that perform the tests were shutdown due to COVID-19.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)
    • William Maley
      Ford News: Rumorpile: Ford's Small Truck May Arrive As A 2021MY Vehicle
      By William Maley
      During a recent fireside chat with Bank of America, Ford teased a new 'Whitespace' product due in the 2021MY. What could that product be? Muscle Cars & Trucks speculates this may be a smaller pickup truck.
      We've been hearing rumblings about this since 2018 when Automobile Magazine first brought this to light. This truck would be the replacement for the Brazilian market Courier, last sold in 2013. It would be based on the C2 platform that underpinned at the time the new Focus for markets outside of the U.S. Fuel would be added to the fire a year later when Jim Farley, Ford's president of global markets dropped this,
      Since then, a trademark filing for Maverick by Ford has appeared, possibly giving us a name for this new model. Plus, dealers were shown this model earlier this year where it earned an enthusiastic reception.
      This model could have a starting price of around $20,000 or so when it launches. Stay tuned.
      Source: Muscle Cars & Trucks

      View full article

  • Posts

    • surreal1272
      Quick Drive: 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro CrewMax

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      Yeah, you wish you had that much culture. Given your disdain for anything that doesn’t conform to your narrow world view though, its more like...     Of course, you had no logical counter for the fact that your initial post was pure hypocrisy and just general false patriotic whining but hey, that’s just par for the course.   Same as it ever was.
    • A Horse With No Name
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By A Horse With No Name · Posted

      Yep, a sad day for me also.    Ford advertrs keep getting better and better. 
    • David
      Word Association

      By David · Posted

      Trouble
    • ocnblu
      Industry News: Average Age of Cars in the U.S. Climbs Again

      By ocnblu · Posted

      First two weeks of Wolf's shutdown, we were on a split schedule, each "team" working 3 days/week, but that soon changed, been back working 5 days as normal since then.  This "working from home" debacle has been a bit of a disaster for my industry simply due to the fact that dealing with insurance companies has been haphazard at best.  They don't call back, payments have been in the wrong amounts, sent to the wrong place, the employees, we can tell, are not paying attention to business while The Price Is Right or Days Of Our Lives is on as they work from their living rooms.  I heard a screeching in the background as I was talking to an insurance rep the other day, I asked him if he was working from home, he said "yes".  Then I asked him if he has parakeets or parrots, he said "those are my KIDS".  Pure BS. Cars are lasting longer because ppl have been demanding higher quality vehicles.  Ppl also have not been enticed by the new stuff.  A vehicle comes out and the design remains static for like 6 years at a time... where is the incentive to buy a new vehicle that looks the same as the old one? And the notion that cash strapped Americans are waiting for ridiculous toy EVs at twice the price of their reliable ICE vehicles is PURE LUNACY.
    • ocnblu
      Word Association

      By ocnblu · Posted

      paint remover

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. z28luvr01
      z28luvr01
      (42 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...