  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Lamborghini CEO Confirms Aventador Replacement Will Be Electrified

      How retain a big V12

    Lamborghini has been toying with the idea of electrification for some time. It would allow them to meet stricter emission regulations while retaining their naturally aspirated engines. Their CEO has made it official, the replacement for the Aventador will have electrification.

    "The next Aventador will be hybrid, with a V12. A decision is made on that and this is something that will keep us different from the others and this is very important," said Stefano Domenicali to Auto Express.

    In addition, the replacement for the Huracan will go down the electrification route by retaining the V10  and adding an electric motor. We got a hint of this back in March during a interview Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini's chief technical officer.

    The Urus will be the first Lamborghini to be electrified when the plug-in hybrid model launches towards the end of this decade, followed by the Aventador replacement a few years after.

    Source: Auto Express


