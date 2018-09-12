Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Lexus Announces Complete Lease Subscription Program

      The UX will be the first model available

    Lexus will soon be joining the subscription service fray. Roadshow reports that Lexus will introduce Complete Lease for the first quarter of 2019 to coincide with the launch of the UX crossover.

    The service will offer two-year leases with a 20,000-mile limit for one non-negotiable price. This price includes lease payment, insurance, and maintenance coverage. Lexus will launch Complete Lease in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami. According to Cynthia Tenhouse, Lexus general manager of product and consumer marketing, these locations were chosen in part to UX is aimed at those living in the city, and the high insurance costs in those cities make a subscription service that includes insurance very appealing.

    There are still a number of details that Lexus is keeping quiet on, such as how much it will cost, who will be providing the insurance, and whether a buyer needs to go into a dealership to order their UX.

    Source: Roadshow


    smk4565

    They will price it too high, I don't even need to see what they will charge to know it won't be worth it.  They are leasing NX's at $339 a month, plus it has a warranty that covers repairs, although not routine maintenance, but that is basically oil changes on a brand new car.   And the NX is larger and nicer than the UX, I bet the UX has $299 a month lease deals and they will try to sell a subscription to it for $600 a month.

