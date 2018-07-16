Lexus' Boss Hints At Possible Electrification For F Models

Lexus' F performance sub-brand has relied on V8 power. But the head of Lexus, Yoshihiro Sawa tells Auto Express that F needs to "embrace different powertrain choices" to stay relevant in the future.

“F is very important; with F we have to think of our own original way. One solution could be a pure F GT car, which could be a hybrid with an electric motor and a strong engine, giving a different kind of drive feel. We don’t stick to V8, V10, twin-turbocharged; they’re important but we’re looking at the future. We’d like to find a way to connect to the next era,” said Sawa.

“I think that now, we’re in a transitional period. At this moment people say EVs are trendy but three years later, who knows? People like the sound, the dynamics [of combustion engines]. I think we cannot stick to the one solution when it comes to providing emotion.”

Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz have announced plans to add electrified powertrains to their future high-performance models.

Source: Auto Express