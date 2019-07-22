Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Lincoln Aviator Adaptive Suspension Can Read the Road Ahead

      ...smooths out potholes before you hit them...

    The new Lincoln Aviator will be introducing an Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview that uses the forward camera to sense potholes in the road and adjusts the suspension to minimize the impact felt in the cabin.   The system uses 12 sensors to monitor vehicle conditions like vehicle motion, body movement, steering input, acceleration, and braking. The sensors read at 500 times per second and can make adjustments 100 times per second, this totals out to 23,000 inputs per second of data. The system can operate each wheel independently. Lincoln developed the entire system in-house.

    Additionally, in a nod to the air sprung Lincolns of the past, there will be an available Air Glide Suspension which replaces the coil springs with guided air springs, enabling the Aviator to ride at several ride heights.  Over 70 mph, the Aviator lowers to Aero height for the best in efficiency and performance.  

    The Lincoln Aviator arrives in dealerships summer of 2019.

     

    Source: Lincoln Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Very cool, this will be an interesting comparison of Lincolns Air Glide system to Cadillacs Magna Ride system.

    Airglide is meant to be soft and get softer when the road is rough. Magnaride is fairly stiff and gets stiffer when you want it to handle sharp. 

    Two different beasts

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX

    I think that system where it looks ahead and adjust suspension for more comfort was first introduced on the S-class.  I guess pretty neat feature for luxury vehicles. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, ykX said:

    I think that system where it looks ahead and adjust suspension for more comfort was first introduced on the S-class.  I guess pretty neat feature for luxury vehicles. 

    I think you're right, but I think the MB used LIDAR while this uses Camera.  Functionally, no different. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Interesting in rewatching this video, so I wonder if the airbags are like those found on semi-trucks, firestone airbags? Also the fact that the shocks stiffen up tends to make me think Magnaride, so you have both firm ride for spirited driving and minimal body roll and yet airbagged to give a lazy boy comfort of absorbing the road imperfections. 

    Very excited to have this come out and try it. Surprised it is coming out first on the Aviator and not the Navigator.

    Will be interesting to see how Cadillac responds to this.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    10 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting in rewatching this video, so I wonder if the airbags are like those found on semi-trucks, firestone airbags? Also the fact that the shocks stiffen up tends to make me think Magnaride, so you have both firm ride for spirited driving and minimal body roll and yet airbagged to give a lazy boy comfort of absorbing the road imperfections. 

    Very excited to have this come out and try it. Surprised it is coming out first on the Aviator and not the Navigator.

    Will be interesting to see how Cadillac responds to this.

    They already did.... with a lazy entry into the segment of the XT6

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    They already did.... with a lazy entry into the segment of the XT6

    Guess when I test drove it last friday, the impact was not there as the XT6 rode like any other coil / shock auto. Was not impressive to me of a luxury isolate the world ride. Thanks for the info.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I like that Lincoln is going back to air suspension at least on this vehicle if not others also. One of the things I liked most about my '85 Continental was the air ride. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I like that Lincoln is going back to air suspension at least on this vehicle if not others also. One of the things I liked most about my '85 Continental was the air ride. 

    Consider one as a replacement for the Buick?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Consider one as a replacement for the Buick?

    I don't buy new anymore, so there would be at least one interim vehicle before an Aviator.  At the moment, I'm browsing used S-Classes, but like the CT6, I don't know if I can get one in my driveway. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't buy new anymore, so there would be at least one interim vehicle before an Aviator.  At the moment, I'm browsing used S-Classes, but like the CT6, I don't know if I can get one in my driveway. 

    Sounds like a fun test drive is coming up. :) 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Sounds like a fun test drive is coming up. :) 

    Na, not yet. Not till my rental property sells. 

    I could go with a CLS though, I'm pretty sure that has a shorter wheelbase 

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    24 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Na, not yet. Not till my rental property sells. 

    I could go with a CLS though, I'm pretty sure that has a shorter wheelbase 

    Me thinking you sell both properties and buy a new house with your CT6. :P 

    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Cadillac COULD put in an air suspension in the CUVs and the Escalade while Magna Steer can stay in the sedans.  Why they don't is beyond me.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think you're right, but I think the MB used LIDAR while this uses Camera.  Functionally, no different. 

    The S-class uses a camera also, the LIDAR is for the semi-autonomous drive functions I believe.     

    I think it is smart for Lincoln to go the predictive air suspension route.  Ride comfort should be what Lincoln is chasing.

    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Na, not yet. Not till my rental property sells. 

    I could go with a CLS though, I'm pretty sure that has a shorter wheelbase 

    It should be identical to an E-class, I believe they run the same wheelbase, and front and rear track, same wheel lug patterns, etc.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    15 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    It should be identical to an E-class, I believe they run the same wheelbase, and front and rear track, same wheel lug patterns, etc.

    Yeah, but I like the CLS better.  The E-Class just looks like airport black-car service to me (since I usually buy in black). 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    While not a fan, I would agree with both @Drew Dowdell and @ccap41 Why would anyone really want a European Taxi in their driveway when they can have a classier looking CLS.

    Because the coupe-like design really cuts down head room by a lot.  Coupe-like sedans are bad; coupe-like crossovers are even worse.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    19 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Because the coupe-like design really cuts down head room by a lot.  Coupe-like sedans are bad; coupe-like crossovers are even worse.

    I'd really prefer a coupe, but it's not practical, besides, I have my Toronado for a true coupe. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    While not a fan, I would agree with both @Drew Dowdell and @ccap41 Why would anyone really want a European Taxi in their driveway when they can have a classier looking CLS.

    So somebody who is 6'6" can have their head on their shoulders while they sit in the back. 

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    CLS is way better looking than the E Class. 

    Gen 1 and 2 are for sure but that current CLS looks ugly, the E53 sedan looks better and the E-class coupe with no B pillar looks best 

    48 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I'd really prefer a coupe, but it's not practical, besides, I have my Toronado for a true coupe. 

    The current e-class coupe is not a C-class chassis like the old one, I think rear seat room is decent in them.  

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Gen 1 and 2 are for sure but that current CLS looks ugly, the E53 sedan looks better and the E-class coupe with no B pillar looks best 

    The current e-class coupe is not a C-class chassis like the old one, I think rear seat room is decent in them.  

    Getting old, semi-handicapped people into the second row of a true coupe is going to be too difficult. 

    I'd probably aim for a '16 or '17, preferably a CLS550 with Distronic+

    But none of that matters until I get a nice phone call from my real estate broker. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    18 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    So somebody who is 6'6" can have their head on their shoulders while they sit in the back. 

    For me it is more like removing my head and holding it in my lap! :P 

    For everyone that is not vertically in the clouds like me, the CLS is a nice looking car and if it fits your desires, go for it. :) 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Q2: Ford Motor Company
      By Drew Dowdell
      FORD MOTOR COMPANY SECOND QUARTER 2019 U.S. SALES  SALES BY BRAND Q2 2018 % Year-to-Date % 2019 Change 2019 2018 Change             Ford 624,396 650,303 -4 1,189,670 1,227,422 -3.1 Lincoln 25,940 27,807 -6.7 50,915 50,269 1.3 Total vehicles 650,336 678,110 -4.1 1,240,585 1,277,691 -2.9 SALES BY TYPE             Cars 110,195 140,226 -21.4 208,460 269,020 -22.5 SUVs 215,898 236,258 -8.6 428,984 439,185 -2.3 Trucks 324,243 301,626 7.5 603,141 569,486 5.9 Total vehicles 650,336 678,110 -4.1 1,240,585 1,277,691 -2.9 FORD BRAND             Fiesta 22,173 13,061 69.8 38,116 25,359 50.3 Focus 2,131 40,055 -94.7 12,480 75,101 -83.4 C-MAX 21 2,612 -99.2 38 5,401 -99.3 Fusion 54,668 43,802 24.8 96,351 86,978 10.8 Taurus 2,390 7,893 -69.7 8,121 15,540 -47.7 Police Interceptor Sedan 972 2,123 -54.2 2,871 3,993 -28.1 GT 51 27 88.9 135 67 101.5 Mustang 21,625 23,264 -7 38,542 42,428 -9.2 Ford Cars 104,031 132,837 -21.7 196,654 254,867 -22.8 EcoSport 21,507 17,514 22.8 34,386 23,610 45.6 Escape 72,398 77,277 -6.3 133,100 144,627 -8 Edge 33,314 35,394 -5.9 64,234 68,048 -5.6 Flex 7,206 5,269 36.8 12,763 10,144 25.8 Explorer 35,374 56,674 -37.6 88,680 110,805 -20 Police Interceptor Utility 4,527 9,228 -50.9 13,143 17,901 -26.6 Expedition 21,796 14,484 50.5 43,569 27,934 56 Ford SUVs 196,122 215,840 -9.1 389,875 403,069 -3.3 F-Series 233,787 236,947 -1.3 448,398 451,138 -0.6 Ranger 20,880 0 N/A 30,301 0 N/A E-Series 11,560 11,612 -0.4 22,351 25,505 -12.4 Transit 41,265 41,061 0.5 73,107 71,412 2.4 Transit Connect 10,913 8,816 23.8 19,853 15,454 28.5 Heavy trucks 5,838 3,190 83 9,131 5,977 52.8 Ford Trucks 324,243 301,626 7.5 603,141 569,486 5.9 Ford Brand 624,396 650,303 -4 1,189,670 1,227,422 -3.1 LINCOLN BRAND             MKZ 4,674 5,316 -12.1 8,961 9,675 -7.4 Continental 1,490 2,073 -28.1 2,845 4,478 -36.5 Lincoln Cars 6,164 7,389 -16.6 11,806 14,153 -16.6 MKC 5,956 7,393 -19.4 11,743 12,289 -4.4 Nautilus/MKX 8,187 7,242 13 16,022 13,470 18.9 MKT 1,246 730 70.7 2,488 1,242 100.3 Navigator 4,387 5,053 -13.2 8,856 9,115 -2.8 Lincoln SUVs 19,776 20,418 -3.1 39,109 36,116 8.3 Lincoln Brand 25,940 27,807 -6.7 50,915 50,269 1.3
    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair
      By Drew Dowdell
      One of the most anticipated releases of the New York International Auto Show was the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.  The Corsair is the replacement for the Lincoln MKC, and with that, Lincoln has only two MK vehicles left in production, the MKT which is surprisingly still in production, and the MKZ which may go away once the Ford Fusion dies out.  Lincoln upgraded the MKX to Nautilus for 2019. That same year, the MKC got a refresh to look more like the rest of the Lincoln lineup for the 2019 model year only and that was an evolutionary step to the Corsair we see today.
      To say that the Corsair is a step up from the MKC is probably an understatement. Though similar in exterior form, the Corsair wears its styling in a much more confident fashion.  It is more upright and assertive a look than the outgoing MKC. While the Corsair shares a platform with the 2020 Ford Escape (My first impressions of the 2020 Escape here), this isn’t a simple badge job as all the sheet metal is different, and though they share the same wheelbase, the Lincoln is longer and wider than the Ford.  While originally derided as derivative, the big Lincoln grille is really coming into its own as a signature look. I’m glad that Lincoln has kept at it and not listened to critics of the look. The full-width tail lamps also are a continued improvement, this time reminding me of the Lincoln Continental.  The overall look is a much more cohesive design than the MKC which could look like a design compromise from some angles.
      The Corsair deserves the award for “Most Improved Interior”.  While the MKC was never a bad design, it hasn't aged well and still had some recession-era components. This new interior looks well above its class.  While I detected some areas of cost-cutting on door panels and lower trim, nothing seemed out of line for the class and the excellence of the styling will let most people overlook it.  I am a big fan of Lincoln’s interior styling direction and they are greatly outpacing crosstown rival Cadillac in that department. There is the “stuck on iPad” look of the infotainment system, but such is life in most vehicles these days. The infotainment system runs Sync3 which I’ve had good experiences with in the past. Lincoln’s toggle button shift control and the pod of buttons that reaches out from the dash feels almost like a 1950’s steampunk spaceship (that is a compliment).  Front seating position seems just right and the leg room in the 2nd row is what I would expect from this class. It’s adjustable too, as the second row can slide 6 inches fore and aft to give more cargo room or more legroom as needed. I clock in at 5’10” and found there to be more than enough headroom.  Lincoln’s 24-way adjustable seats take a while to get set up, but once you do, they feel great.
      Both the 2.0T and 2.3T from the MKC carry over, though the 2.3 has been tweaked slightly to add a bit more torque (Now 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque) and both come with an 8-speed automatic. Neither engine is a bad choice and should move the Corsair along with zest. A plug-in hybrid variant is coming. All-Wheel drive is optional on the 2.0 and standard on the 2.3.  The AWD system is able to decouple the rear axle in order to save fuel and recouple it when traction is needed. Up to 100% of the torque can be directed to the rear. Hopefully, the 8-speed automatic and decoupling AWD will improve the only average fuel economy of 20/27 city/highway that the MKC gets, but if not, at least there will be better performance.
      Corsair will likely start around $35,000, which makes it a better value than the smaller and less powerful Cadillac XT4 that starts around the same price. It will also likely be a better value than anything coming from Europe.  The most direct competition, in both size and price, will come from the Acura RDX, Infiniti QX50, and Lexus NX. I expect the Corsair to do well against them.
      The Corsair will be in dealerships by the Fall.  
      The Lincoln Corsair Gallery has been updated with shots from the show floor.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      One of the most anticipated releases of the New York International Auto Show was the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.  The Corsair is the replacement for the Lincoln MKC, and with that, Lincoln has only two MK vehicles left in production, the MKT which is surprisingly still in production, and the MKZ which may go away once the Ford Fusion dies out.  Lincoln upgraded the MKX to Nautilus for 2019. That same year, the MKC got a refresh to look more like the rest of the Lincoln lineup for the 2019 model year only and that was an evolutionary step to the Corsair we see today.
      To say that the Corsair is a step up from the MKC is probably an understatement. Though similar in exterior form, the Corsair wears its styling in a much more confident fashion.  It is more upright and assertive a look than the outgoing MKC. While the Corsair shares a platform with the 2020 Ford Escape (My first impressions of the 2020 Escape here), this isn’t a simple badge job as all the sheet metal is different, and though they share the same wheelbase, the Lincoln is longer and wider than the Ford.  While originally derided as derivative, the big Lincoln grille is really coming into its own as a signature look. I’m glad that Lincoln has kept at it and not listened to critics of the look. The full-width tail lamps also are a continued improvement, this time reminding me of the Lincoln Continental.  The overall look is a much more cohesive design than the MKC which could look like a design compromise from some angles.
      The Corsair deserves the award for “Most Improved Interior”.  While the MKC was never a bad design, it hasn't aged well and still had some recession-era components. This new interior looks well above its class.  While I detected some areas of cost-cutting on door panels and lower trim, nothing seemed out of line for the class and the excellence of the styling will let most people overlook it.  I am a big fan of Lincoln’s interior styling direction and they are greatly outpacing crosstown rival Cadillac in that department. There is the “stuck on iPad” look of the infotainment system, but such is life in most vehicles these days. The infotainment system runs Sync3 which I’ve had good experiences with in the past. Lincoln’s toggle button shift control and the pod of buttons that reaches out from the dash feels almost like a 1950’s steampunk spaceship (that is a compliment).  Front seating position seems just right and the leg room in the 2nd row is what I would expect from this class. It’s adjustable too, as the second row can slide 6 inches fore and aft to give more cargo room or more legroom as needed. I clock in at 5’10” and found there to be more than enough headroom.  Lincoln’s 24-way adjustable seats take a while to get set up, but once you do, they feel great.
      Both the 2.0T and 2.3T from the MKC carry over, though the 2.3 has been tweaked slightly to add a bit more torque (Now 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque) and both come with an 8-speed automatic. Neither engine is a bad choice and should move the Corsair along with zest. A plug-in hybrid variant is coming. All-Wheel drive is optional on the 2.0 and standard on the 2.3.  The AWD system is able to decouple the rear axle in order to save fuel and recouple it when traction is needed. Up to 100% of the torque can be directed to the rear. Hopefully, the 8-speed automatic and decoupling AWD will improve the only average fuel economy of 20/27 city/highway that the MKC gets, but if not, at least there will be better performance.
      Corsair will likely start around $35,000, which makes it a better value than the smaller and less powerful Cadillac XT4 that starts around the same price. It will also likely be a better value than anything coming from Europe.  The most direct competition, in both size and price, will come from the Acura RDX, Infiniti QX50, and Lexus NX. I expect the Corsair to do well against them.
      The Corsair will be in dealerships by the Fall.  
      The Lincoln Corsair Gallery has been updated with shots from the show floor.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Lincoln Unveils the 2020 Corsair in New York: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      At the New York International Auto Show today, Lincoln unveiled the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.  The Corsair is a small crossover that takes over for the MKC in Lincoln's lineup and joins the new Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln Navigator. 
      Lincoln says the Corsair has "Visually soothing design" and offers a sanctuary for drivers.  Effortless power comes standard.
      Customers can use their phone as a key to enter the cabin, and should their phone go dead, they can use the standard exterior keypad and then the interior touch screen to enter and start driving.  If the customers phone is lost or stolen, the digital key can easily be deleted.  The key saves a profile of up to 80 driver preferences to be automatically adjusted when a specific driver enters the vehicle. 
      Lincoln designers obsessed over interior quietness, providing things like a double wall dashboard to create extra space between the engine and driver.  This is further enhanced with standard Active Noise Cancellation.  Six unique symphonic chimes inform the driver of various status in and around the vehicle.  The chimes were recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.  When you do want sound, there is a 14-speaker Revel sound system tuned specifically for the Corsair.
      Power for the Corsair comes in the form of either a 250 horsepower 2.0 Ecoboost with 275 lb-ft of torque, or a 2.3 liter Ecoboost with 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a new 8-speed automatic to either the front or all wheels.
      Lincoln Co-Pilot360 is standard and comes with automatic emergency braking and Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Information System, a Lane-Keeping System, rear backup camera and auto high-beam lighting.  Co-Pilot360 Plus is an option that adds Adaptive cruise control, Evasive steer assist, Reverse brake assist, and Active Park Assist Plus. 
      The 2020 Lincoln Corsair will be built in Lincoln's Louisville Assembly Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be arriving in dealerships this fall.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Lincoln Unveils the 2020 Corsair in New York
      By Drew Dowdell
      At the New York International Auto Show today, Lincoln unveiled the 2020 Lincoln Corsair.  The Corsair is a small crossover that takes over for the MKC in Lincoln's lineup and joins the new Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln Navigator. 
      Lincoln says the Corsair has "Visually soothing design" and offers a sanctuary for drivers.  Effortless power comes standard.
      Customers can use their phone as a key to enter the cabin, and should their phone go dead, they can use the standard exterior keypad and then the interior touch screen to enter and start driving.  If the customers phone is lost or stolen, the digital key can easily be deleted.  The key saves a profile of up to 80 driver preferences to be automatically adjusted when a specific driver enters the vehicle. 
      Lincoln designers obsessed over interior quietness, providing things like a double wall dashboard to create extra space between the engine and driver.  This is further enhanced with standard Active Noise Cancellation.  Six unique symphonic chimes inform the driver of various status in and around the vehicle.  The chimes were recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.  When you do want sound, there is a 14-speaker Revel sound system tuned specifically for the Corsair.
      Power for the Corsair comes in the form of either a 250 horsepower 2.0 Ecoboost with 275 lb-ft of torque, or a 2.3 liter Ecoboost with 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a new 8-speed automatic to either the front or all wheels.
      Lincoln Co-Pilot360 is standard and comes with automatic emergency braking and Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Information System, a Lane-Keeping System, rear backup camera and auto high-beam lighting.  Co-Pilot360 Plus is an option that adds Adaptive cruise control, Evasive steer assist, Reverse brake assist, and Active Park Assist Plus. 
      The 2020 Lincoln Corsair will be built in Lincoln's Louisville Assembly Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be arriving in dealerships this fall.
       

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Cadillacfan
      Cadillacfan
      (34 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...