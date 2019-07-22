Lincoln Aviator Adaptive Suspension Can Read the Road Ahead

The new Lincoln Aviator will be introducing an Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview that uses the forward camera to sense potholes in the road and adjusts the suspension to minimize the impact felt in the cabin. The system uses 12 sensors to monitor vehicle conditions like vehicle motion, body movement, steering input, acceleration, and braking. The sensors read at 500 times per second and can make adjustments 100 times per second, this totals out to 23,000 inputs per second of data. The system can operate each wheel independently. Lincoln developed the entire system in-house.
Additionally, in a nod to the air sprung Lincolns of the past, there will be an available Air Glide Suspension which replaces the coil springs with guided air springs, enabling the Aviator to ride at several ride heights. Over 70 mph, the Aviator lowers to Aero height for the best in efficiency and performance.
The Lincoln Aviator arrives in dealerships summer of 2019.
