    Mazda's Big Ambitions For CX-5 Diesel

    By William Maley

      • Mazda has a big goal set for the upcoming CX-5 Diesel

    While some automakers are running away from diesel power, others such as Mazda are jumping into it. Later this year, Mazda will launch a diesel engine for the redesigned CX-5. The company has set an ambitious goal having the diesel engine make up at least 10 percent of U.S. sales of the CX-5.

    “CX-5 will be a very good indicator for us to understand where we have the opportunity and what kind of people come to buy those new technologies,” said Mazda North American Operations President and CEO Masahiro Moro.

    When it goes on sale, the diesel engine will only be available on the top-line Grand Touring trim. Moro said the diesel engine could trickle down to other CX-5 trims down the road.

    But Mazda finds itself entering a marketplace that has become some hostile to diesel vehicles after it was found out that Volkswagen was using illegal software to pass emission tests. Diesel cars has also not been big sellers for most automakers. Moro said the company isn't aiming to  “change” consumers’ minds about diesels, but give those who are interested another option.

    “I don’t intend to change American consumer mindset to diesel. We would like to provide a choice for customers who really appreciate those technologies.”

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    dfelt

    DOA, Washington state this will be a failure for Mazda. Regular gas is $2.45 a gallon average. Diesel is 3.09 a gallon average.

    At 64 cents difference in cost, the diesel better get double the MPG to be considered worthwhile.

    cp-the-nerd

    Diesel is about to become obsolete when manufacturers begin to introduce HCCI engines some time around 2020. These engines will essentially get diesel economy from gasoline in certain conditions without any of the diesel emissions equipment or sticker shock.

    I also think we'll see other technologies applied to gas engines that diesels will lag behind on, narrowing the MPG gap even further.

    ocnblu

    People love the torque-heavy feel of a diesel engine, which could be compared to a locomotive.  This, combined with absolutely stellar fuel mileage AND double or triple the life expectancy of a gas engine, has the makings of a very smart value proposition for compact CUV buyers.

    Guest AsianPersuasian

    Guest AsianPersuasian

    Posted

    Customers seem frigid toward Diesel these days and I don't expect that to change over night. I really like Mazda, but I think they are over estimating here.  And regarding life expectancy of gas engines, a quick rebuild of rings, bearings and seals will have you on your way at the 200-250K mile mark, so it's not like gas engines are thrown away.  

