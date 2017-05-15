Mazda's Big Ambitions For CX-5 Diesel

While some automakers are running away from diesel power, others such as Mazda are jumping into it. Later this year, Mazda will launch a diesel engine for the redesigned CX-5. The company has set an ambitious goal having the diesel engine make up at least 10 percent of U.S. sales of the CX-5.

“CX-5 will be a very good indicator for us to understand where we have the opportunity and what kind of people come to buy those new technologies,” said Mazda North American Operations President and CEO Masahiro Moro.

When it goes on sale, the diesel engine will only be available on the top-line Grand Touring trim. Moro said the diesel engine could trickle down to other CX-5 trims down the road.

But Mazda finds itself entering a marketplace that has become some hostile to diesel vehicles after it was found out that Volkswagen was using illegal software to pass emission tests. Diesel cars has also not been big sellers for most automakers. Moro said the company isn't aiming to “change” consumers’ minds about diesels, but give those who are interested another option.

“I don’t intend to change American consumer mindset to diesel. We would like to provide a choice for customers who really appreciate those technologies.”

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)