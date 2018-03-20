Jump to content

  • William Maley
    By William Maley

    Mercedes-Benz Plans To Launch A Subscription Program For U.S.

    Already testing the program in Germany

    Subscription services are beginning to become more popular as more companies and OEMs come into this market to offer consumers a range of different vehicles that can be swapped. Mercedes-Benz is the latest automaker planning to launch such a service in the U.S.

    "We plan to have something ready within this year. We are in the final conclusion" stage, said Britta Seeger, global head of sales for Mercedes-Benz to Automotive News.

    "With everything we see from the markets, from the customer … going forward, choice is really the topic of the future. Customers are so diverse and they want to have different offers. Subscription is another part of how to offer mobility to our customers."

    Earlier this month, Mercedes launched a pilot program called Mercedes me Flexperience at two of Germany's largest Mercedes' dealership groups. Customers who sign up can select and drive up to 12 new vehicles for a year at an undisclosed monthly rate depending on the vehicle segment. The rate includes insurance, maintenance, repair, tires, and up to 36,000 kilometers (22,369 miles) a year. As for vehicle choices, customers can choose from four different segments: A, C, E, and S-Class models and their crossover and AMG variants. Customers can upgrade to a higher model segment for an additional cost. 

    When it comes to swap into a new vehicle, a customer can do it through the Mercedes me Flexperience app.

    Details as to where Mercedes plans to launch the pilot program for the U.S. and pricing are still being worked out.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    riviera74

    OK. I may not be for this idea, but I will say that MB is the best brand to try this out.  Badge snobs will LOVE THIS once it is implemented in the USA.  If MB leads on this, then Audi/BMW/Lexus will be sure to follow.

×