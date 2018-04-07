Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    V12s To Disappear From AMG's Lineup

    Still will be used in Maybach models

    The days of high-performance V12s sitting under the hood of AMG models is coming to an end.

    Speaking with Automotive News at the New York Auto Show, Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers said the brand would stop selling V12 models once it phases out the 65 line that uses them.

    "There is still demand for a V-12, but if you move forward with a V-12 in the future, the investment will be too high, in my perspective. You have to increase power, and you have to move forward with the technology in that engine. We'd better invest our money into electrified V-8 vehicles," said Moers.

    The current 6.0L V12 is still capable for future models explained Moers, but not for the high outputs AMG is looking for.

    The phaseout of the 65 lineup has already started with the last-generation G65. Back in October, AMG announced the G65 Final Edition, marking the end of a V12 option for the boxy SUV. The next-generation S and SL-Class will also drop their 65 models in the next-generation.

    That doesn't mean V12s will be disappearing from other Mercedes-Benz models. The Maybach subbrand is expected to continue offering a V12 option.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Go to articles Mercedes Benz

    dfelt

    I am willing to bet that they will push a detuned V12 on the Maybach and have a better performing turbo V8 with Electric assist that they will point at in justifying sales numbers and killing the V12 for the Maybach also. Just a matter of making it look bad on each and every line of auto. No different than any other auto company.

    riviera74

    I suspect that the real reason has to do with the cost of a V12 vs. that of a turbo V8.  MPG can also be a factor.  I remember a car salesman asking me years ago whether I wanted cylinders or horsepower.  Almost no one would go for more cylinders when HP and torque are what you really need in an engine.

    The real tragedy is the near disappearance of the V6 in anything other than trucks, luxury cars and some (luxury and common) CUVs, with few found elsewhere.

    • Like 1

