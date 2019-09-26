2020 Nissan Titan Debuts

At the Texas State Fair today, Nissan debuted the updated 2020 Nissan Titan. The 2020 Titan features a bold new grille and light designs that help differentiate the various trim levels of the truck. Inside on the redesigned center stack is a new 9-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment system with built in Wifi router. The infotainment system also features Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Safety features include Nissan Safety Shield 360, standard on all grades of truck. The Titan will come in King Cab and Crew Cab body styles and 5 levels of trim. Crew Cab models have an available panoramic sunroof that is one of the largest in the segment at over 3 square feet.

On the powertrain front, the Titan retains its sole 5.6 liter V8, but now upgraded to 400 horsepower and 413 lb.-ft of torque. By virtue of not offering a V6, the Titan can lay claim to having the most powerful base engine offered in the segment. Backing up that V8 is a new 9-speed automatic running power to the rear or all four wheels.

The new Titan goes on sale in early 2020.