    By Drew Dowdell

    2020 Nissan Titan Debuts

      ...claims best in class base horsepower...

    At the Texas State Fair today, Nissan debuted the updated 2020 Nissan Titan. The 2020 Titan features a bold new grille and light designs that help differentiate the various trim levels of the truck. Inside on the redesigned center stack is a new 9-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment system with built in Wifi router. The infotainment system also features Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Safety features include Nissan Safety Shield 360, standard on all grades of truck. The Titan will come in King Cab and Crew Cab body styles and 5 levels of trim. Crew Cab models have an available panoramic sunroof that is one of the largest in the segment at over 3 square feet.  

    On the powertrain front, the Titan retains its sole 5.6 liter V8, but now upgraded to 400 horsepower and 413 lb.-ft of torque.  By virtue of not offering a V6, the Titan can lay claim to having the most powerful base engine offered in the segment. Backing up that V8 is a new 9-speed automatic running power to the rear or all four wheels. 

    The new Titan goes on sale in early 2020. 

     

    Source and Photos: Nissan Media

    dfelt

    Over all a nice looking truck that clearly copied nuances from Ford.

    The first silver / wood dash looks dated and cheap to me.

    The second all black dash with red stiching and black chrome accents I really like. Looks good.

    Over all should sell well for them.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Over all should sell well for them.

    Never did before... I don't think these updates are enough to yank people out of their F-150s as nice as these updates are. 

    dfelt
    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    Never did before... I don't think these updates are enough to yank people out of their F-150s as nice as these updates are. 

    True, I would agree with that statement that it will not win over any Ford, Chevrolet, GMC or RAM fans, but for the asian fans, it should do better than the current model on the lots.

    smk4565

    Not enough engine choices, there should be minimum 3 engine offerings.   Probably has worst in class fuel economy due to the only engine being a 5.6 V8 from a 2007 Infiniti M56.

    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Not enough engine choices, there should be minimum 3 engine offerings.   Probably has worst in class fuel economy due to the only engine being a 5.6 V8 from a 2007 Infiniti M56.

    Could probably use the 3.0TT from Infiniti also. 

