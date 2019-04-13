Jump to content
    Nissan Introduces an All-New 2020 Versa

      ...Nissan is showing that not all small cars are dead...

    At the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale Florida yesterday, Nissan unveiled the all-new 2020 Nissan Versa. 

    Nissan packed technology usually reserved for higher end cars into the low-cost Versa including Nissan's Safety Shield 360.  Safety Shield 360 includes: 

    • Nissan Intelligent Mobility that helps provide front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies.
    • Standard safety features include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
    • Rear Automatic Braking
    • Lane Departure Warning
    • High Beam Assist

    Available equipment includes Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Driver Alertness and Intelligent Cruise Control.

    The exterior has been refreshed to look like a smaller version of the Nissan Altima with Nissan's V-Motion grille and a rear floating roof.  The interior has been greatly upgraded. Inside, Nissan took styling elements from the Nissan Maxima. Heated front seats, push button start, Automatic Climate Control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available. 

    Under the hood is a 1.6 liter 4-cylinder producing 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque with either a CVT or 5-speed manual.

    No word yet on pricing, but the Nissan Versa is one of the least expensive vehicles available in the U.S.... that it packs this much technology into an inexpensive package will make it a killer value if Nissan can hold the line on pricing.

    N1260_Versa_2.jpg

    Source: Nissan Media

    Drew Dowdell

    I don't mind it too much as far as small cars go. if you had to drive something in this class what else are you going to pick, a mirage?

    dfelt

    Good thing GM and Ford are pretty much going away from this segment as adding in the tech, I just do not see how Ford or GM could justify to build a break even let alone profitable small car like this. They just do not seem to figure out how to built profitable feature rich small cars.

