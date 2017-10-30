Jump to content
  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Nissan's Titan Could Be Going On A Global Tour

    By William Maley

      • You could be seeing the Titan in other markets

    The full-size truck is very much an American vehicle - its big, brash, and powerful. But Nissan is considering selling their full-size Titan and Titan XD in several other markets.

    "We are now looking at other markets where we can introduce the full-size pickup," said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president of the Renault-Nissan Alliance's light-commercial business unit.

    "That market is really growing."

    Those markets include Australia, China, the Middle East, and Russia.

    Gupta did not divulge plans for the Titan, but being the head of Renault-Nissan's LCV unit gives us a clue. As Automotive News notes, the Titan is now considered a member of the alliance's LCV lineup which includes cargo vans and the smaller Navara pickup. This tells us that Nissan could be aiming the Titan at fleets and construction crews.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Nissan

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    A plug in hybrid Titan would make a lot of sense.  They could use a smaller engine to beat displacement taxes and if they had power outlets in the bed then you could plug power tools right into the truck if at a job site with no electricity.  I think that would help the global appeal.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Totally agree with this move, GM, Ford and RAM should have been doing this years ago.

    I disagree. Few other countries really want or need a full-size pickup truck.  Midsize or compact pickups will sell better worldwide.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    40 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    I disagree. Few other countries really want or need a full-size pickup truck.  Midsize or compact pickups will sell better worldwide.

    Especially with the capabilities of a modern mid-sizer. I mean the diesel Colorado can tow 7600lbs and 1550 in the bed(or something similar if I remembered incorrectly).  That is full size numbers from only 15 years ago. So they're plenty capable. Heck, they're even similar sizes to the half tons 15 years ago as well. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    2 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    I disagree. Few other countries really want or need a full-size pickup truck.  Midsize or compact pickups will sell better worldwide.

     

    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    Especially with the capabilities of a modern mid-sizer. I mean the diesel Colorado can tow 7600lbs and 1550 in the bed(or something similar if I remembered incorrectly).  That is full size numbers from only 15 years ago. So they're plenty capable. Heck, they're even similar sizes to the half tons 15 years ago as well. 

    So you both do not think that countries bigger than us, Russia and China could benefit by having full size pickups available and before some Chinese company starts to build them?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    Do you think Ford, GM, and Ram didn't consider this years ago and probably do market research every couple of years to see if there is demand for them? It's hard to believe they don't continually consider this as they make so much off of them. Yeah, they might sell, but maybe not well enough to justify all of the hassle and approvals to sell them there. 

    But no, if the mid-sizers are as capable as they are right now there't not enough benefit to selling the big guys over there. 

    Look at what's on most of their roads now, smaller vehicles. Do you think they just all of a sudden want huge-ass trucks the size of their roads? Maybe after the Titan goes there it will spark a bigger interest and they'll sell but to sell in China it seems like they'll need some form of hybrid system within a few years. 

    Edited by ccap41

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    As far as international availability of American pickups, the Ford F-series has been a staple in S. American countries like Argentina and Brazil for decades, used to be sold in Australia (but not anymore, apparently), and in some Middle Eastern countries...most all probably for commercial/ag use...

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Nissan sells the Frontier/Navara world wide already, so they aren't missing out on the mid-size market.  They would just be adding a bigger truck.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×