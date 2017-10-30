Nissan's Titan Could Be Going On A Global Tour

The full-size truck is very much an American vehicle - its big, brash, and powerful. But Nissan is considering selling their full-size Titan and Titan XD in several other markets.

"We are now looking at other markets where we can introduce the full-size pickup," said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president of the Renault-Nissan Alliance's light-commercial business unit.

"That market is really growing."

Those markets include Australia, China, the Middle East, and Russia.

Gupta did not divulge plans for the Titan, but being the head of Renault-Nissan's LCV unit gives us a clue. As Automotive News notes, the Titan is now considered a member of the alliance's LCV lineup which includes cargo vans and the smaller Navara pickup. This tells us that Nissan could be aiming the Titan at fleets and construction crews.

