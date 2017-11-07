Rumorpile: PSA Group's Plan for Opel/Vauxhall

On Thursday, Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller will be presenting a new restructuring plan for its future under the PSA Group umbrella. Thanks a report from German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, we have some idea of what this plan entails.

According to the paper, Opel will be cutting down on the models it offers and begin to focus on high-margin segments. The brand will also be tasked with developing technology for partial and complete electrification of all PSA Group models. To pull this off, Opel’s Rüsselsheim tech center will become the central point for the development of this tech.

Other parts of the plan outlined in Frankfurter Allgemeine's report include,

Combining the purchasing activities of the two companies

Launching Opel into new markets (this was considered to be too taboo for GM)

Cut labor costs

Reduce the amount of discounting for new vehicles

Future models to use platforms, engines, and transmissions from PSA

Source: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Automotive News Europe (Subscription Required)