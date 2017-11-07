Jump to content
    Rumorpile: PSA Group's Plan for Opel/Vauxhall

    William Maley

    By William Maley

      • What to expect from Opel's upcoming press conference

    On Thursday, Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller will be presenting a new restructuring plan for its future under the PSA Group umbrella. Thanks a report from German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, we have some idea of what this plan entails.

    According to the paper, Opel will be cutting down on the models it offers and begin to focus on high-margin segments. The brand will also be tasked with developing technology for partial and complete electrification of all PSA Group models. To pull this off, Opel’s Rüsselsheim tech center will become the central point for the development of this tech.

    Other parts of the plan outlined in Frankfurter Allgemeine's report include,

    • Combining the purchasing activities of the two companies
    • Launching Opel into new markets (this was considered to be too taboo for GM)
    • Cut labor costs
    • Reduce the amount of discounting for new vehicles
    • Future models to use platforms, engines, and transmissions from PSA

    Source: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Automotive News Europe (Subscription Required)

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Mmm..given Opel's GM history, it would be very weird to see a non-GM Opel brand in the US...unless they would be trying to spin it's German nature in advertising/branding.   (Though I'd rather see one of the French brands come here, like DS or Peugeot).

    Drew Dowdell

    They have the Bolt EV for Opel that will likely run through its current product cycle, but I doubt they'd be allowed to use the platform for any other cars except maybe the Buick EV if that was far enough along in the development process already,. 

    daves87rs
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    So Opel may return to the US after all?  I think it would probably do better than Peugot or Citroen

    Would depend if they could really make money here. I am figuring the really only open part of the market right now is going to be the entry level ones....which I expect china market cars to take..

    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Would depend if they could really make money here. I am figuring the really only open part of the market right now is going to be the entry level ones....which I expect china market cars to take..

    No one wants to build entry level cars anymore. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, William Maley said:

    Not even entry-level crossovers?

    Well, I did say cars. Entry crossovers start 15% to 25% higher than the entry level sedans or hatches for what is a mechanically identical vehicle.

    Sonic base price = $15,295 / Trax base price = $21,000.

    Fit = $16,190 / HR-V = $19,465

    Jetta $18,645 / Tiguan Limited (old model) $21,995

     

