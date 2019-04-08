Peugeot Interested in Jaguar-Land Rover; Tata says "Not Interested"

JAGUAR LAND ROVER REPORTS US SALES FOR MARCH 2019

Second Best March Sales Month Ever for Jaguar Land Rover with 13,171 Units Sold from Last Year’s All-Time Record Jaguar Brand up 27 Percent for the Year All-time Sales Records for Discovery and Range Rover Velar (MAHWAH, NJ) – April 2, 2019 – Jaguar Land Rover today reported March 2019 U.S. sales: Land Rover had its second best ever March sales month with 9,492 units, a decrease of 13 percent from 10,972 in March 2018; Jaguar sales were 3,679 units, a 13 percent increase from 3,260 units in March 2018. Jaguar Land Rover total March U.S. sales reached 13,171 units, a 7 percent decrease from 14,232 units in March 2018.

“Jaguar Land Rover continues to achieve strong monthly sales due to its robust product offering in the market,” said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. “In addition to the continued success of the Jaguar F-PACE, we are also proud that Land Rover has achieved record-setting sales with the Discovery and award-winning Range Rover Velar.”



U.S. MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Land Rover

Land Rover Discovery achieved an all-time sales record with 1,185 units sold, up 14 percent from its previous record of 1,039.

Land Rover Discovery achieved an all-time sales record with 1,185 units sold, up 14 percent from its previous record of 1,039.

The Range Rover Velar achieved an all-time sales record with 2,162 units, up 9 percent from its previous record of 1, 987 units.

The Range Rover Sport continues to be the brand’s sales leader with 2,317 units sold.

In the U.S., the 2019 Land Rover model line-up features six models; two within the Discovery family, and four within the Range Rover Family.

The Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport – bring new levels of sophistication, desirability, capability and versatility to the Discovery family. With variable five- and seven-passenger seating options in both the compact Discovery Sport and full-size Discovery, this family of vehicles features the latest connectivity technologies, a variety of innovative storage solutions and the same on-/off-road capability Land Rover is best known for.

The Range Rover Evoque delivers Range Rover luxury and refinement in a compact footprint. For 2019, Land Rover offers customers further

personalization options, including Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™3,4.

Bringing a new dimension of modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family, the 2019 Range Rover Velar is designed to fill the white space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport; offering levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability never before seen in the mid-size SUV segment.

For 2019MY the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models evolve with updated interior and exterior design enhancements as well as new driver assistance features.



Jaguar

For the month of March, Jaguar sales were 3,679 units, a 13 percent increase from 3,260 units in March 2018. The award winning Jaguar F-PACE continued to lead the brand’s performance with 1,730 units sold, up 15 percent for the year.

The Jaguar E-PACE achieved 563 units, up 126 percent from 249 units sold in March 2018.

With the addition of the Jaguar E-PACE and the battery electric I-PACE, the New Generation of Jaguar lineup expands to seven models for the first time in the brand’s storied history, while new model derivatives like the Jaguar F-PACE SVR and the XF Sportbrake Prestige diversify the portfolio offering customers greater choice.

For 2019 the Jaguar ‘PACE’ family of SUVs and crossovers has expanded since the debut of the F-PACE, the brand’s best-selling model. Last year, Jaguar introduced the E-PACE compact crossover, as well as the brand’s first-ever all-electric production car – the I-PACE, mid-size performance SUV.

In addition to the ‘PACE’ family of SUVs and crossovers, the Jaguar brand includes the F-TYPE sports car, the XE compact sport sedan, XF premium mid-size sedan, XF Sportbrake mid-size wagon and the brand’s luxury flagship – the full-size Jaguar XJ. Each model delivers segment leading driving dynamics, timeless design and the latest connected technologies.

For added peace of mind, every new Jaguar vehicle comes with Jaguar EliteCare, a Best-in-Class ownership package1. This warranty is further expanded for Jaguar I-PACE customers covering the electric battery for 8-years / 100,000 miles and a 70 percent state of health2. Jaguar EliteCare coverage includes a New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance and 24/7 Roadside Assistance, each for 5-years or 60,000 miles, as well as Jaguar InControl® Remote & Protect™ connected services for 5-years and unlimited mileage.

Jaguar Land Rover announced in 2017 that from 2020 all new, or significantly updated, models will incorporate some form of electrification either optional or as standard. The company will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across its model range in the coming years; embracing fully electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild hybrid (MHEV) vehicles as well as continuing to offer ultra-clean gasoline and diesel engines

