    Peugeot Interested in Jaguar-Land Rover; Tata says "Not Interested"

      ...someone seems desperate..

    PSA Group is starting to sound a bit desperate for a merger these days.  First they bought GM's Opel Unit for $1.54b, later demanding a roughly 50% refund due to issues stemming from extra rosy sales forecasts and emissions regulations trouble. PSA has quickly turned around the Opel unit into a profit center instead of the loss-maker it was under GM control.

    More recently, Peugeot was seen to be dancing with FCA only to be rebuffed when it came to light that any merger between the two companies would come in the form of PSA stock

    Now PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares says that he would be interested in a merger with Jaguar Land Rover, saying he would be interested in having a more premium brand above their current DS line. 

    Jaguar Land Rover is struggling with sales declines, but parent company Tata has said "There is no truth to the rumor that Tata Motors is looking to divest its stake in JLR". 

    So it is back to the dance floor for PSA without a partner.  Lets see who they come up with next. 

    Source: Carscoops

    dfelt

    🤔 Can you say CHINA! 🤨

    I knew you could. I think some of the auto companies only future will be to merge with a Chinese owned auto company. Even then I still suspect a number of those Chinese auto companies will go under as the global companies cover China.

    Drew Dowdell
    28 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    🤔 Can you say CHINA! 🤨

    I knew you could. I think some of the auto companies only future will be to merge with a Chinese owned auto company. Even then I still suspect a number of those Chinese auto companies will go under as the global companies cover China.

    I think Ford could be the next likely target.  Very little overlap.  Whether Ford bites is another question entirely. 

    dfelt
    17 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think Ford could be the next likely target.  Very little overlap.  Whether Ford bites is another question entirely. 

    Would the Ford Family allow it? The family is so huge and wide now, I wonder when family members will say give me the money and walk away from the auto business.

