Peugeot Interested in Jaguar-Land Rover; Tata says "Not Interested"

PSA Group is starting to sound a bit desperate for a merger these days. First they bought GM's Opel Unit for $1.54b, later demanding a roughly 50% refund due to issues stemming from extra rosy sales forecasts and emissions regulations trouble. PSA has quickly turned around the Opel unit into a profit center instead of the loss-maker it was under GM control.
More recently, Peugeot was seen to be dancing with FCA only to be rebuffed when it came to light that any merger between the two companies would come in the form of PSA stock.
Now PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares says that he would be interested in a merger with Jaguar Land Rover, saying he would be interested in having a more premium brand above their current DS line.
Jaguar Land Rover is struggling with sales declines, but parent company Tata has said "There is no truth to the rumor that Tata Motors is looking to divest its stake in JLR".
So it is back to the dance floor for PSA without a partner. Lets see who they come up with next.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.