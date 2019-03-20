Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Could PSA Buy FCA?

      ... rumors are rumbling about a possible PSA / FCA merger. 

    The heads of FCA and PSA separately stated to journalists at the Geneva auto show that their respective companies remain open to the idea of partnering or merging with another company, though neither named which potential suitor that could be. 

    Robert Peugeot, who's family owns around 14% of PSA group said, "We supported the [Opel acquisition] from the start,” he told Les Echo in an interview held Monday. “If another opportunity comes up, we will not be braking, [PSA Group CEO Carlos Taveres] knows that."

    Meanwhile another potential partner could be Jaguar Land Rover.  

    Merging with either company would give PSA better access to the US Market, something Peugeot is already planning on doing by 2026

    For FCA, the benefits would be a more global partner and access to technology that would help meet Europe's strict emissions regulations.  On the flip side, it would mean 3 additional brands on top of the 7 that FCA already has. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    I believe there will be more consolation in the auto industry, there are just too many brands really and too many companies.  Like airlines, pharmacies or banks, all these things merge and consolidate.

    Good news is Carlos Ghosn is out of jail and can be hired at CEO of the new PSA/FCA then lead a takeover effort of Renault/Nissan.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Either company would be good for FCA to merge with as I think they would also benefit from the dynamics of larger global purchasing / sales.

    I honestly cannot see FCA, PSA or JLR surviving much longer as an independent company.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    Good feeling it could happen....with more than likely the end of the dodge twins and the 300. Well, unless they just keep making it faster with updates....

    Adding to Jeep, RAM and AF could be a good thing....

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    First Peugeot buys Opel from GM, now this?  If true, then thanks for almost single-handedly solving the overcapacity problem in the industry.  If this comes to pass, Peugeot will have to do all the restructuring by itself.  Win-win for (almost) everybody!

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      FCA to Recall over 860k Vehicles for Emissions Fix
      By Drew Dowdell
      The EPA has announced that FCA will be issuing a voluntary recall of 862,520 gasoline vehicles in the United States that do not meet emissions standards. The vehicles covered are the 2011-2016 Dodge Journey, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger, 2011-2016 Jeep Patriot and Compass (with CVT and FWD), and 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber.
      Due to the scope of the recall, the fixes will be issued in stages starting with the oldest vehicles. The fix involves replacing the catalytic converter. FCA has stated there are no safety concerns and no fines will be issued by the EPA. 
      The issue was discovered during routing in-use emissions testing by FCA and subsequently reported to the EPA. 
      FCA just settled a claim by the EPA that FCA used a cheat device in its diesel trucks and SUVS. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chrysler News: FCA to Recall over 860k Vehicles for Emissions Fix
      By Drew Dowdell
      The EPA has announced that FCA will be issuing a voluntary recall of 862,520 gasoline vehicles in the United States that do not meet emissions standards. The vehicles covered are the 2011-2016 Dodge Journey, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger, 2011-2016 Jeep Patriot and Compass (with CVT and FWD), and 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber.
      Due to the scope of the recall, the fixes will be issued in stages starting with the oldest vehicles. The fix involves replacing the catalytic converter. FCA has stated there are no safety concerns and no fines will be issued by the EPA. 
      The issue was discovered during routing in-use emissions testing by FCA and subsequently reported to the EPA. 
      FCA just settled a claim by the EPA that FCA used a cheat device in its diesel trucks and SUVS. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      February 2019: FCA US LLC
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA US Reports 2019 February Sales
      Ram brand reports record February as sales rise 24 percent. Jeep® Cherokee sets February record All new heavy-duty Ram begins to arrive in dealer showrooms Auburn Hills, Mich. March 1, 2019 FCA US LLC reported today that the Jeep® Cherokee set an all-time February sales record, despite another month of bitter weather across key selling regions for the brand. The Ram brand scored another record month as well, on the back of award-winning products in the hot light-duty and heavy-duty markets.

      Following 11 straight months of year-over-year sales increases, the company's overall U.S. February sales retreated 2 percent to 162,036 vehicles in a soft market, compared with sales of 165,903 vehicles in February 2018. The Jeep brand is returning to a more "normal" sales cadence after benefiting from both the new and old Wrangler coming off the production lines this time last year.

      "The overall industry is starting off slower due in part to weather, the U.S. government shutdown and concern over tax refunds,” U.S. Head of Sales Reid Bigland said. “We still see a strong, stable economy and anticipate any lost winter sales will be made up in the spring. For us, the Ram brand was the standout in February, and Jeep Cherokee set a February record as well."

      See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

      Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:  Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).  Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.  Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).     US_sales_Feb_2019osv5b9gq5et3r6dni740gkn6gc.pdf
    • Drew Dowdell
      Peugeot Selected As Brand for PSA's Return to U.S.
      By Drew Dowdell
      PSA has been mulling a return to the United states since at least 2014.  We reported in March of 2016 that DS was the most likely brand to mark the return of the French automaker to these shores. Now, PSA has made the announcement that Peugeot has been the brand selected, beating out Citroën, DS, and the recently acquired Opel brand.
      Peugeot left the U.S. market in 1991 after selling only 4,292 vehicles the year prior. 
      PSA will start in 15 U.S. states and 4 Canadian provinces that have a higher rate of import vehicle sales. 
      The vehicles would be sourced from both Europe and China. 
      No firm time frame has been announced for the arrival of Peugeot in the U.S., the company only states that it wants to have its vehicles here by 2026.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Peugeot Selected As Brand for PSA's Return to U.S.
      By Drew Dowdell
      PSA has been mulling a return to the United states since at least 2014.  We reported in March of 2016 that DS was the most likely brand to mark the return of the French automaker to these shores. Now, PSA has made the announcement that Peugeot has been the brand selected, beating out Citroën, DS, and the recently acquired Opel brand.
      Peugeot left the U.S. market in 1991 after selling only 4,292 vehicles the year prior. 
      PSA will start in 15 U.S. states and 4 Canadian provinces that have a higher rate of import vehicle sales. 
      The vehicles would be sourced from both Europe and China. 
      No firm time frame has been announced for the arrival of Peugeot in the U.S., the company only states that it wants to have its vehicles here by 2026.

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. MisterMe
      MisterMe
      (66 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...