    • Drew Dowdell
      Could PSA Buy FCA?
      By Drew Dowdell
      The heads of FCA and PSA separately stated to journalists at the Geneva auto show that their respective companies remain open to the idea of partnering or merging with another company, though neither named which potential suitor that could be. 
      Robert Peugeot, who's family owns around 14% of PSA group said, "We supported the [Opel acquisition] from the start,” he told Les Echo in an interview held Monday. “If another opportunity comes up, we will not be braking, [PSA Group CEO Carlos Taveres] knows that."
      Meanwhile another potential partner could be Jaguar Land Rover.  
      Merging with either company would give PSA better access to the US Market, something Peugeot is already planning on doing by 2026. 
      For FCA, the benefits would be a more global partner and access to technology that would help meet Europe's strict emissions regulations.  On the flip side, it would mean 3 additional brands on top of the 7 that FCA already has. 

