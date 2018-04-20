Porsche's Powertrain Head is Arrested

It hasn't been a good week at Porsche. On Wednesday, German prosecutors raided around 10 facilities owned by Porsche as part of an investigation into three suspects over the diesel emission mess. Yesterday, the head of Porsche' powertrain development Joerg Kerner was placed under arrest by German police. A source tells Reuters that Kerner is being held because police believe his a flight risk.

Kerner was one of three suspects that prosecutors were targeting during their raids according to a spokesman from the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office.

In a memo sent out by Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume, Kerner and the other two people are suspected of having knowledge that the engines developed by Audi had illegal cheat software. Blume would also confirm Kerner's arrest in the memo.

“We reject these allegations and will do our utmost to clear up the matter,” said Blume.

A Porsche spokesman declined to comment.

Source: Reuters