  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Porsche's Powertrain Head is Arrested

      May have known about the illegal software used

    It hasn't been a good week at Porsche. On Wednesday, German prosecutors raided around 10 facilities owned by Porsche as part of an investigation into three suspects over the diesel emission mess. Yesterday, the head of Porsche' powertrain development Joerg Kerner was placed under arrest by German police. A source tells Reuters that Kerner is being held because police believe his a flight risk.

    Kerner was one of three suspects that prosecutors were targeting during their raids according to a spokesman from the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office.

    In a memo sent out by Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume, Kerner and the other two people are suspected of having knowledge that the engines developed by Audi had illegal cheat software. Blume would also confirm Kerner's arrest in the memo.

    “We reject these allegations and will do our utmost to clear up the matter,” said Blume.

    A Porsche spokesman declined to comment.

    Source: Reuters


    dfelt

    I would love to see the english translated version of the staff memo they mention but do not quote about why the police are wrong on the powertrain head.

    Very interesting to see how this affects them.

    In regards to the picture above, I have to say for a Porsche, the blue is a nice color, but I hate that black plastic piece around the tailpipe area.

×