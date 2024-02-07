Porsche Gives the 2025 Taycan Faster Everything

The already fast Porsche Taycan has received some significant updates for 2025. Already one of the fastest-charging electric vehicles on the road today, the 2025 Taycan improves charging times significantly. At 800v charging stations, the Taycan is capable of 320 kW charging, 50 kW more than the first generation. Inside the high-speed charging range of 10% to 80% capacity, the Taycan can pull through that range in 18 minutes rather than the previous 37 minutes. (at 59 F ambient). Also, now standard is a 150 kW DC/DC converter to improve charge speeds even at 400v stations. We first saw this new converter in the 2024 Porsche Macan that splits the batteries into two packs for faster charging. All Porsche Taycan buyers get three years of complimentary 30-minute DC Fast Charging at Electrify America.

Porsche has increased the range, depending on the body style and powertrain selected, by up to 35% in the WLTP test. Now, reaching up to 364 miles in the European test, the Taycan lets you go further between charging stops. For Taycan buyers who opt for the Performance Battery Plus, capacity has increased from 93 kW to 105 kW. Additional efficiency changes to improve range include a new next-gen HVAC heat pump system, a new rear axle motor with 80 kW (107 horsepower) more than its predecessor, revised thermal management, and a stronger energy recuperation system. The maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration from high speeds has increased from 290 kW to 400 kW. All versions of the Taycan come with new aerodynamically optimized wheels.

Porsche has increased performance across the entire range as well. The rear-wheel drive Taycan sedan gets to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, 0.6 seconds quicker than last year. At the other end of the spectrum, the Taycan Turbo S sedan can make it to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, down from 2.6 seconds before. This top-line Taycan's output is 938 horsepower, the most powerful production Porsche ever.

Additions to the standard equipment list for this year include Lane Change Assist, a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, electrically folding exterior mirrors, Porsche intelligent range manager, a new cabin cooling system, and a smartphone tray for wireless charging. Apple Carplay is now more deeply ingrained into the Taycan's functions, and Porsche is now supporting Apple Maps EV routing, which features estimated charging times and energy usage information.

Exterior styling has received subtle updates with new flatter headlights, new taillights, and new front fenders that emphasize the Taycan's width.

2025 Taycans are available for order now with delivery in the U.S. expected to start in the summer of 2024.

Pricing is below and does not include the $1,995 destination charge.

2025 Taycan: $99,400

2025 Taycan 4S: $118,500

2025 Taycan Turbo: $173,600

2025 Taycan Turbo S: $209,000

2025 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $111,100

2025 Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $125,200

2025 Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $176,300

2025 Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo: $211,700