    Profitable Porsche set's Ambition for 80% All-Electric New Vehicle Sales by 2030 Globally

      Porsche AG has underpinned its position as the world's most profitable automobile manufacture. The Sports Auto manufacturer reached new all-time high in both sales revenue and operating profit with Electric contributing a large percentage.

    2021 was a banner year for Porsche AG as it delivered for the first time world-wide 301,915 vehicles to customers. While this is the first time the company has ever sold 300,000 plus new vehicles in a year, it was done on the back of their 3 most popular models.

    • Macan - 88,362
    • Cayenne 83,071
    • Taycan - 41,296 - First EV for the company, overtook the 911 sports car which sold 38,464

    This was an 11% increase in sales over 2020. On top of this, 40% of the Porsche sold in Europe alone were Hybrid versions of the top two selling autos.

    Porsche says they will produce and sell half of all global sales as some form of EV, either pure BEV or Plug-in Hybrid by 2025. With this lofty goal in reach according to executives, they have set a goal of 80% of Global auto sales in 2030 shall be pure EV. To help achieve that, Porsche is investing in premium charging stations with partners globally in addition to their own 800 V charging systems at their dealerships. Furthermore, Porsche is investing in new battery technology such as solid-state in their new Cellforce Group, with these high-performance battery packs coming online in mass productions by 2024.

    China was Porsche largest global market, followed by the U.S., then Germany. With a focus on an IPO for Porsche AG going independent, they have committed long-term to a joint EV development R&D with Volkswagen that will benefit from the joint synergies in the future. 

    So how does Porsche expect to reach 80% electric-vehicle sales by 2030?

    Electrification of all models and the stopping of ICE production as the electric models come online by a staggard year or so. 

    Porsche has the electric version of the Macan and Cayenne coming out and the next autos are their 911 and 718 to be pure electric. Porsche believes the public want to go electric sooner rather than later and with the following sales figures believes it can achieve this.

     

     

    Quote: Sales in 2021 were €33.1 billion, €4.4 billion more than in the previous year, representing growth of 15 percent (previous year's sales: €28.7 billion). Operating profit was €5.3 billion, exceeding the previous year's figure by €1.1 billion (plus 27 percent). Porsche thus generated an operating return on sales of 16.0 percent (previous year: 14.6 percent).

    The last Porsche to go Electric will be the 918 series.

    Porsche's ambition for 2030: More than 80 percent all-electric new vehicles - Porsche Newsroom

    Cellforce to set up production in proximity to Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen - Porsche Newsroom

    Porsche delivers more than 300,000 vehicles - Porsche Newsroom

    Prototypes of the all-electric Macan: both digital and real - Porsche Newsroom

    smk4565

    These guys know what they are doing, the Taycan whips the Panamera in sales, so I don't see why electric versions or electric equivalents of the Macan and Cayenne won't sell as well or better than the gas counter parts.  I expect all their SUVs and 4-door cars will be EV by 2030, and they'll have a solid state battery 911 by then and that might be EV only then.

    ccap41

    Porsche is just one of those companies that I could get behind. You almost never hear about quality issues, only extremely high praise for their quality. They just seem to make great products. 

    If I had the money, I could see myself being a Porsche-only household. They just don't seem to make anything that's mediocre or middle of the pack, EVER. The only "real" downside(assuming I had the money) would be, I'd want a V8 in my sports car, simply for the sounds. 

    I'd be thrilled to have a Taycan Cross Tourismo, Cayenne, and a manual 911 Targa in the garage. It's only like half a mil worth of vehicles though..🤣

    ~150k for a Targa 4S

    ~150k for a Taycan GTS Cross Tourismo

    ~170k for a Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

    David
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Porsche is just one of those companies that I could get behind. You almost never hear about quality issues, only extremely high praise for their quality. They just seem to make great products. 

    If I had the money, I could see myself being a Porsche-only household. They just don't seem to make anything that's mediocre or middle of the pack, EVER. The only "real" downside(assuming I had the money) would be, I'd want a V8 in my sports car, simply for the sounds. 

    I'd be thrilled to have a Taycan Cross Tourismo, Cayenne, and a manual 911 Targa in the garage. It's only like half a mil worth of vehicles though..🤣

    ~150k for a Targa 4S

    ~150k for a Taycan GTS Cross Tourismo

    ~170k for a Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

    I totally get the desire for a V8 and the sound of the engine, while I never have been in the Porsche Taycan and I doubt I would fit, everything I read about their first EV is that it drives like any other Porsche and is extremely enthralling to feel the low punch in the gut off the line and any time you punch the accelerator. 

    My gut feeling is we will see people other than more hardcore auto enthusiasts that feel they must have the motor sound, will embrace EVs heavily once there are options. I truly think that if Chevrolet delivers a quality EV in the Equinox for a starting price of $30K, they will grab considerable market share.

    Robert Hall
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

     

    I'd be thrilled to have a Taycan Cross Tourismo, Cayenne, and a manual 911 Targa in the garage. It's only like half a mil worth of vehicles though..🤣

    ~150k for a Targa 4S

    ~150k for a Taycan GTS Cross Tourismo

    ~170k for a Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

    I could see that as a very attractive dream car garage.   I'd want a Boxster 4.0 GTS manual also, and maybe sub a Panamera Sport Turismo for the Taycan.

    ccap41
    22 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I could see that as a very attractive dream car garage.   I'd want a Boxster 4.0 GTS manual also, and maybe sub a Panamera Sport Turismo for the Taycan.

    I was just trying to keep it semi-realistic. Daily for me and wife then one toy.

    You could easily slash 50k off each of these for a lesser model, I was just dreamin' some. 

    Panamera has always been one of the ugliest yet highest praised vehicles to me. I would never own one simply based on how ugly they are. 

    David
    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I was just trying to keep it semi-realistic. Daily for me and wife then one toy.

    You could easily slash 50k off each of these for a lesser model, I was just dreamin' some. 

    Panamera has always been one of the ugliest yet highest praised vehicles to me. I would never own one simply based on how ugly they are. 

    I have to laugh as I totally agree, the Panamera is one butt ugly car, yet with that said, I am aware of multiple coworkers who own them and I have ridden in them, tight, small and not for me, but they do get up and roar and drive as they say like it was on rails! :P 

    oldshurst442

    I really really respect Porsche.  I really really like what they do with the 911 and when they do  super/hyper cars like the 959, Carrera GT  and 918.  

    They havent always given their sports cars THE best engineering, but it was such a looooong time ago when they were half-assing it.  Like @ccap41 said, TODAY, they produce fine and awesome cars.  Yeah, even their CUVs and SUVs.  (Hating to admit ANY CUV or SUV regardless the manufacturer as a fine product...   🤢🤮)

    Their production of CUVs and SUVs have created another fandom and fan base separate from their 911 and their sportscars. Its a good thing for parent company VW, Im not so sure if that is a good thing for Porsche. They better not phoque up the 911 when it (the 911) eventually goes EV because Porsche's true image(that of a no nonsense, pure sports car) will be done for.   An EV 911 will be such a different animal from the 911, they better figure out how to accomplish making a heavy EV 911 be nimble around a track.  And I really mean nimble.  Nimble is different from good handling.  Heft is the enemy of nimble... 

    An EV 911 will also have much much different handling characteristics from a classic 911.  Normally that wouldnt be a problem, but for the 911 its gonna be huge.

    Why?

    Because a 911 has been evolving. And BECAUSE the motor is in the rear, the handling aspect of a 911 is unique. Porsche has carefully perfected the 911 handling over its 60 year history. And its such a unique characteristic that many love.  Its 911 DNA.  If folk got pi$$ed when Corvette went mid-engine, oh boy the whining of when the 911 goes EV and the carefully crafted evolution of the 911 is going to vanish instantly...

    Just a thought I had that popped in my head reading this thread.  

     

