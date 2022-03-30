Profitable Porsche set's Ambition for 80% All-Electric New Vehicle Sales by 2030 Globally

2021 was a banner year for Porsche AG as it delivered for the first time world-wide 301,915 vehicles to customers. While this is the first time the company has ever sold 300,000 plus new vehicles in a year, it was done on the back of their 3 most popular models.

Macan - 88,362

Cayenne 83,071

Taycan - 41,296 - First EV for the company, overtook the 911 sports car which sold 38,464

This was an 11% increase in sales over 2020. On top of this, 40% of the Porsche sold in Europe alone were Hybrid versions of the top two selling autos.

Porsche says they will produce and sell half of all global sales as some form of EV, either pure BEV or Plug-in Hybrid by 2025. With this lofty goal in reach according to executives, they have set a goal of 80% of Global auto sales in 2030 shall be pure EV. To help achieve that, Porsche is investing in premium charging stations with partners globally in addition to their own 800 V charging systems at their dealerships. Furthermore, Porsche is investing in new battery technology such as solid-state in their new Cellforce Group, with these high-performance battery packs coming online in mass productions by 2024.

China was Porsche largest global market, followed by the U.S., then Germany. With a focus on an IPO for Porsche AG going independent, they have committed long-term to a joint EV development R&D with Volkswagen that will benefit from the joint synergies in the future.

So how does Porsche expect to reach 80% electric-vehicle sales by 2030?

Electrification of all models and the stopping of ICE production as the electric models come online by a staggard year or so.

Porsche has the electric version of the Macan and Cayenne coming out and the next autos are their 911 and 718 to be pure electric. Porsche believes the public want to go electric sooner rather than later and with the following sales figures believes it can achieve this.

Quote: Sales in 2021 were €33.1 billion, €4.4 billion more than in the previous year, representing growth of 15 percent (previous year's sales: €28.7 billion). Operating profit was €5.3 billion, exceeding the previous year's figure by €1.1 billion (plus 27 percent). Porsche thus generated an operating return on sales of 16.0 percent (previous year: 14.6 percent).

The last Porsche to go Electric will be the 918 series.

