Spying: Porsche Mission E Playing Around With A Model S

The first spy shots of the production Mission E have made their way onto the internet and those hoping that it would resemble the concept will be pleased if what they see.

The photos were taken outside of Porsche's Weissach facility in Germany where a few Mission E mules were driven alongside a Tesla Model S and Model X. Despite Porsche's best efforts of trying to make us think it is something else with paper headlights covering the real ones and fake tailpipes, we can make out various details quite clearly. For one, Porsche is keeping the basic design profile of the concept. The only difference between the concept and this are the lack of the rear suicide doors.

The production model will use a new platform known as J1. This electric only platform is different from Audi's C-BEV that is being developed for the e-tron crossover. The powertrain is expected to be similar to the concept - two electric motors producing a total output of 600 horsepower. The battery pack could provide a range of 311 miles on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). Reportedly, Porsche is working on giving the production Mission E an 800-Volt charger that allows the vehicle to receive an 80 percent charge in 15 minutes.

Various outlets say Porsche will launch the production Mission E either in late 2019 or 2020.

Source: CarScoops, Motor Authority, Motor1