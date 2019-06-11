Ram EcoDiesel is Back

After a brief hiatus, Ram is reintroducing the EcoDiesel for the 2020 Ram 1500 and in doing so, snatches away the torque crown held briefly by GM with their inline 6-cylinder diesel.
The 3.0 L V6 Diesel in the 2020 Ram produces 480 lb-ft of torque at 1,600 rpm, 20 more than the 460 in the GM Inline-6, while horsepower increases to 260 hp at 3,600 rpm, a bit lower than the GM's 277 hp and the Ford Powerstroke 250 hp. The EcoDiesel is a DOHC V6 and achieves these numbers with a new generation water-cooled variable geometry turbo charger, higher compression ratio, redesigned cylinder heads, lightweight aluminum alloy pistons, and a redesigned EGR system.
The EcoDiesel will be available in all models and configurations, including for the first time, the Ram Rebel. The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is offered with the previous generation of this engine.
The engine will be produced at FCA's facility in Ferrara, Italy.
