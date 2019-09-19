Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Amazon Orders 100,000 Vans From Rivian

      ...100,000 is a big number for a little company...

    Back in February, Amazon helped Rivian by investing $700 million into the company. Now Amazon is helping further with one first big order.  Amazon is ordering 100,000 vans to be delivered by 2024. The first deliveries should start in 2021 and prototypes will likely be seen next year.  At that rate of production, Rivian would immediately start outselling the Nissan NV and NV200 combined.  The van is exclusive to the Amazon partnership and Rivian says it will not delay any of the R1T or R1S deliveries as it is being built on a separate assembly line at the Normal IL. facility. 

    Rivian used a skateboard chassis for their R1T and R1S, so building a van body (R1V?) over top of the skateboard shouldn't be too hard of a task. The R1T has a claimed range of up to 400 miles on a single charge and being capable of getting to an 80 percent charge inside of an hour. 

    Amazon's use for the vans is clear. They have committed to reaching the goals of the United Nations Paris Agreement 10 years early with 80% of their energy use being renewable by 2024 and 100% by 2030. 

    Source: Jalopnik 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    USA-1 Vortec 6.2

    Before Rivian is really even established? Will the Normal, IL plant have enough capacity? Maybe Ford will lease them an old car plant since their cars are all gone or on the way out. Part of new agreement between them maybe? Electric truck for a manf. plant.   

    Edited by USA-1 Vortec 6.2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    10 minutes ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    Before Rivian is really even established? Will the Normal, IL plant have enough capacity? Maybe Ford will lease them an old car plant since their cars are all gone or on the way out. Part of new agreement between them maybe? Electric truck for a manf. plant.   

    OR GM could simply sell the Lordstown plant and let Rivian reorganize it to meet their needs?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    1 minute ago, riviera74 said:

    OR GM could simply sell the Lordstown plant and let Rivian reorganize it to meet their needs?

    Sounds like GM has plans for their own dedicated EV plant or possible battery plant with Lordstown since the deal with Workhorse fell through or was never really close. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    Before Rivian is really even established? Will the Normal, IL plant have enough capacity? Maybe Ford will lease them an old car plant since their cars are all gone or on the way out. Part of new agreement between them maybe? Electric truck for a manf. plant.   

    It's about 33,000 vans a year. The plant can handle a lot more than that.  It use to build Eclipse, Galant, Sebring Coupe, and others.  At it's height it was producing 222k vehicles a year.  So they should be good there with two production lines running at 33k a year. 

    1 hour ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    Sounds like GM has plans for their own dedicated EV plant or possible battery plant with Lordstown since the deal with Workhorse fell through or was never really close. 

    Workhorse made like 8 cents last quarter... they were never going to be able to buy Lordstown.  Lordstown would just be a battery plant. Detroit-Hamtramck would be where the EVs were built.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Its much more about corporate ability / efficiency than it is about plant physical capacity. We can’t talk about Rivian’s production rate like it’s GM or [any other] established OEM.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Sales: Sales Figure Ticker: August 2019
      By Drew Dowdell
      Quarterly:
      Ford Motor Company - Not Reported
      General Motors Co. - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported
      FCA US LLC - Not Reported
      Monthly:
      Audi of America -  Up 3.0% for the month, Down 3.9 for the year
      BMW of North America -  Up 6.6% for the month, Down 0.3% for the year
      Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
      Honda Motor Co. -  Up 17.6% for the month, Up 1.2% for the year
      Hyundai Motor America -  Up 12.0% for the month, Up 4.3% for the year
      Infiniti USA - Down 14.9% for the month, Down 12.7% for the year
      Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Reported
      Kia Motors America - Up 12.7% for the month, Up 4.6% for the year
      Mazda North American Operations - Up 6.5%  for the month, Down 11.5% for the year
      Mercedes-Benz USA - 24.9% for the month, Down 0.9% for the year
      Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 3.3% for the month, Up 2.5% for the year
      Nissan Group - Up 13.2% for the month, Down 5.9% for the year
      Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 13.5% for the month, Up 6.2% for the year
      Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 9.3% for the month, Up 6.1% for the year
      Toyota Motor North America - Up 11.3% for the month, Down 0.7% for the year
      Volkswagen of America -  Up 9.8% for the month, Up 6.6% for the year
      Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 2.5% for the month, Up 4.4% for the year

      Brands (Quarterly):
      Alfa Romeo - Not Reported
      Buick -  Not Reported
      Cadillac -  Not Reported
      Chevrolet - Not Reported
      Chrysler - Not Reported
      Dodge - Not Reported
      Ford - Not Reported
      Fiat - Not Reported
      GMC - Not Reported
      Jeep - Not Reported
      Lincoln - Not Reported
      Ram Trucks - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported

      Brands (Monthly):
      Acura - Up 0.8% - 15,189 MTD / 101,715 YTD
      Audi - Up 3.0% - 21,531 MTD / 142,341 YTD
      BMW - Up 7.2% - 25,505 MTD / 204,960 YTD
      Genesis - Not reported
      Honda - Up 19.6% - 158,804 MTD / 990,569 YTD
      Hyundai - Up 12.0% - 63,737 MTD / 454,405 YTD
      Infiniti - Down 14.9% - 9,185 MTD / 80,903 YTD
      Jaguar - Not Reported
      Kia - Up 12.7% - 60,730 MTD / 418,979 YTD
      Land Rover -  Not Reported
      Lexus - Up 4.6% - 29,931 MTD  / 190,691 YTD
      Mazda - Up 6.5% - 27,482 MTD / 189,329 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz - Up 21.8% - 24,771 MTD / 196,779 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz Vans - UP 43.5% 5,373 MTD / 24,276 YTD
      MINI - Up 1.0% - 3,838 MTD / 24,248 YTD
      Mitsubishi - Down 3.3% - 8,139 MTD / 85,693 YTD
      Nissan - Up 16.2% - 118,045 MTD / 862,243 YTD
      Porsche - Up 13.5% - 4,636 MTD / 39,849 YTD
      Smart - Down 31.5% - 74 MTD / 626 YTD
      Subaru - Up 9.3% - 70,039 MTD / 473,670 YTD
      Toyota - Up 12.3% - 248,334 MTD / 1,609,646 YTD
      Volkswagen - Up 9.8% - 35,412 MTD / 251,208 YTD
      Volvo - Up 2.2% - 8,970 MTD / 65,214 YTD

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Sales Figure Ticker: August 2019
      By Drew Dowdell
      Quarterly:
      Ford Motor Company - Not Reported
      General Motors Co. - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported
      FCA US LLC - Not Reported
      Monthly:
      Audi of America -  Up 3.0% for the month, Down 3.9 for the year
      BMW of North America -  Up 6.6% for the month, Down 0.3% for the year
      Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
      Honda Motor Co. -  Up 17.6% for the month, Up 1.2% for the year
      Hyundai Motor America -  Up 12.0% for the month, Up 4.3% for the year
      Infiniti USA - Down 14.9% for the month, Down 12.7% for the year
      Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Reported
      Kia Motors America - Up 12.7% for the month, Up 4.6% for the year
      Mazda North American Operations - Up 6.5%  for the month, Down 11.5% for the year
      Mercedes-Benz USA - 24.9% for the month, Down 0.9% for the year
      Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 3.3% for the month, Up 2.5% for the year
      Nissan Group - Up 13.2% for the month, Down 5.9% for the year
      Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 13.5% for the month, Up 6.2% for the year
      Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 9.3% for the month, Up 6.1% for the year
      Toyota Motor North America - Up 11.3% for the month, Down 0.7% for the year
      Volkswagen of America -  Up 9.8% for the month, Up 6.6% for the year
      Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 2.5% for the month, Up 4.4% for the year

      Brands (Quarterly):
      Alfa Romeo - Not Reported
      Buick -  Not Reported
      Cadillac -  Not Reported
      Chevrolet - Not Reported
      Chrysler - Not Reported
      Dodge - Not Reported
      Ford - Not Reported
      Fiat - Not Reported
      GMC - Not Reported
      Jeep - Not Reported
      Lincoln - Not Reported
      Ram Trucks - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported

      Brands (Monthly):
      Acura - Up 0.8% - 15,189 MTD / 101,715 YTD
      Audi - Up 3.0% - 21,531 MTD / 142,341 YTD
      BMW - Up 7.2% - 25,505 MTD / 204,960 YTD
      Genesis - Not reported
      Honda - Up 19.6% - 158,804 MTD / 990,569 YTD
      Hyundai - Up 12.0% - 63,737 MTD / 454,405 YTD
      Infiniti - Down 14.9% - 9,185 MTD / 80,903 YTD
      Jaguar - Not Reported
      Kia - Up 12.7% - 60,730 MTD / 418,979 YTD
      Land Rover -  Not Reported
      Lexus - Up 4.6% - 29,931 MTD  / 190,691 YTD
      Mazda - Up 6.5% - 27,482 MTD / 189,329 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz - Up 21.8% - 24,771 MTD / 196,779 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz Vans - UP 43.5% 5,373 MTD / 24,276 YTD
      MINI - Up 1.0% - 3,838 MTD / 24,248 YTD
      Mitsubishi - Down 3.3% - 8,139 MTD / 85,693 YTD
      Nissan - Up 16.2% - 118,045 MTD / 862,243 YTD
      Porsche - Up 13.5% - 4,636 MTD / 39,849 YTD
      Smart - Down 31.5% - 74 MTD / 626 YTD
      Subaru - Up 9.3% - 70,039 MTD / 473,670 YTD
      Toyota - Up 12.3% - 248,334 MTD / 1,609,646 YTD
      Volkswagen - Up 9.8% - 35,412 MTD / 251,208 YTD
      Volvo - Up 2.2% - 8,970 MTD / 65,214 YTD
    • Drew Dowdell
      August 2019: Volvo Cars North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volvo Cars reported a solid sales performance in August, with global volumes up 10.2 per cent compared with the same period last year.
        
      Total sales during the month reached 47,796 cars, as all regions of US, China and Europe reported a volume growth in August.
        
      In the January to August period, Volvo Cars’ total sales reached 443,168 cars, up 7.6 per cent compared with the same period last year.
        
      Strong demand for Volvo’s award winning SUVs led by the XC60, and followed by the XC40 and the XC90, supported the sales performance in August. The company’s latest models like the US-built S60 sedan, V60 estate and V60 Cross Country also contributed to the increased volumes.
        
      European sales during the month reached 16,639 cars, up 11.5 per cent compared with the same period last year. Volvo’s top three markets in the region, Sweden, United Kingdom and Germany reported growth of 29.4 per cent, 30.8 per cent and 8.6 per cent respectively in August, compared with the same period last year. The XC60 and the XC40 were the highest selling models in the region during the month.
        
      US sales in August stood at 9,194 cars, up 2.5 per cent compared with the same period last year. XC90 was the top selling model in the region during the month, followed by the XC60.
       
       Sales in China last month reached 14,212 cars, up 24.8 per cent, compared with the same period last year. The strong performance came on the back of continued high demand for the locally produced XC60 and the S90.
    • Drew Dowdell
      August 2019: Volkswagen of America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen of America August 2019 Sales
        August. 19
      August. 18
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
      August. 19 YTD
      August. 18 YTD
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
       Golf
       370 
       567 
      -35% 
       4,278 
       5,172 
      -17% 
       GTI
       936 
       1,525 
      -39% 
       8,762 
       11,873 
      -26% 
       Golf R
       693 
       321 
      116% 
       2,602 
       2,893 
      -10% 
       e-Golf
       689 
       32 
      2053% 
       3,042 
       826 
      268% 
       Golf SportWagen
       1,120 
       1,148 
      -2.4% 
       7,412 
       10,256 
      -28% 
       Total Golf Family
      3,808 
       3,593 
      6% 
       26,096 
       31,020 
      -16% 
       Jetta Sedan
      9,592 
       10,596 
      -9.5% 
       66,651 
       50,488 
      32% 
       Jetta SportWagen      
       (now Golf  SportWagen)


                N/A 

      70 
      N/A 
       Total Jetta
      9,592 
       10,597 
      -9.5% 
       66,651 
       50,558 
      32% 
       Beetle Coupe
      766 
       631 
      21% 
       6,071 
       6,777 
      -10% 
       Beetle  Convertible
      1,150 
       768 
      50% 
       7,467 
       4,374 
      71% 
       Total Beetle
      1,916 
       1,399 
      37% 
       13,538 
       11,151 
      21% 
       Passat
      572 
       3,873 
      -85% 
       12,656 
       30,232 
      -58% 
       CC

       62 
      -95% 
       47 
       388 
      -88% 
       Arteon
      329  -  N/A  1,179  -  N/A   Tiguan Limited

       1,276 
      -100% 
       330 
       11,890 
      -97% 
       Tiguan
       10,955 
       7,281 
      50% 
       76,927 
       60,019 
      28% 
       Total Tiguan
      10,958 
      8,557 
      28% 
      77,257 
      71,909 
      7.4% 
       Touareg
       7 
       120 
      -94% 
       143 
       1,704 
      -92% 
       Atlas
       8,227 
       4,054 
      103% 
       53,641 
       38,711 
      39% 
       Total Car
      16,220 
      19,524 
      -17% 
      120,167 
      123,349 
      -2.6% 
       Total SUV
      19,192 
      12,731 
      51% 
      131,041 
      112,324 
      17% 
       TOTAL 
      35,412 
      32,255 
      9.8% 
      251,208 
      235,673 
      6.6% 
       
      About Volkswagen of America, Inc.
    • Drew Dowdell
      August 2019: Toyota North America
      By Drew Dowdell

  • Posts

    • Drew Dowdell
      Quick Drive: 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4Motion

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      The Volkswagen Arteon is the vehicle that effectively replaces the Volkswagen CC in VW’s lineup, however, it comes at the segment with a noticeably different approach. The Arteon is much more interesting looking than the old CC and comes as a hatchback rather than a sedan. I would hesitate to use the word “bold” about the Arteon’s looks, as feels rather conservative to me, but it still has a gravitas that lets passers-by know that this is not an ordinary Volkswagen. The front end has a lot of detailing with multiple creases in the hood and a deep, wide grille. Thick wheel arches give the car a muscular look. Around back, the hatch area fits between a set of thick thighs and a set of tail lights that almost look Benz-like. Down below there is a chrome strip that runs around the entire perimeter of the car.   As handsome as the exterior is, the interior is a bit of a letdown. In the SEL version I drove, the interior materials were not up to snuff for a car with a $42,795 sticker price and the design is fairly sterile. There is a wide strip that traverses the dash and mimics the look of the grille and below that, another wood (plood?) strip runs parallel. The center stack is neatly organized with all knobs and buttons within easy reach.  If you are a bit of a neat freak like me about your car, keep a microfiber duster in the glovebox to wipe down the piano black surfaces.  The seats are flat and firm but without much lateral support. As a hatchback, rear passengers get cut out of a bit of headroom, but there is plenty of legroom back there for them to stretch out.  Cargo room for this size of a car can only be described as cavernous. The hatch lifts up high and out of the way giving you easy access to anything you can rear. Fold the rear seats down and you may even say “Crossover, what?”, there is 55 cubic feet of cargo room back there. The Arteon comes with an 8-inch touch screen display that includes Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Android Auto is easy to set up and I stayed in that mode during my entire drive. Driving the Arteon is probably the best part about it. My tester came equipped with 4motion, Volkswagen’s all-wheel-drive system. It works well and the car feels glued to the road during the twisties.  No matter which level of Arteon you buy, you have a single choice of engine. Standard is a 2.0 liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with 268 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft of torque connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is this engine that delayed the Arteon’s entry into the U.S. due to a backlog of certification testing. This setup is merely adequate. It neither thrills you nor lets you down.  I do wish a V6 were available, but small-displacement turbo-4s are where the market is going these days.  Unfortunately, even with the small displacement 4-cylinder, you still get V6-like fuel economy.  The Arteon is rated for 20 city / 27 highway / 23 combined. For reference, that’s about the same as an AWD Buick Lacrosse with a big V6 and 310 horsepower, in fact, the Buick does a little better on the highway and so do most other V6 sedans. In normal mode the transmission is a bit lazy, upshifting early and reluctant to downshift. In sport mode, it wakes up a little but there is still a lag when downshifting. The ride and drive of the Arteon is definitely dialed towards comfort over sport. It comes equipped with a DCC adaptive ride system, but I notice almost no difference between the Sport and Comfort modes. Cruising along in the Arteon is serene with very little noise from the outside entering the cabin. It is certainly a car that can get you into trouble with the leasing company for mileage. Is the Arteon a car I can recommend?  Yes and no.  If you’re a die-hard VW fan, then the Arteon is an easy choice to make. Otherwise, there are more powerful and more upscale options out there for the price, but you wouldn’t be wrong to choose this one.         Year: 2019 Make: Volkswagen Model: Arteon Trim: SEL w/4Motion Engine: 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged Direct Injected 4-cylinder Driveline: 8-Speed automatic with all-wheel-drive Horsepower: 268 Torque @ RPM: 258 @ 0 - 3,600 Curb Weight: 3,655 lbs Location of Manufacture: Emden, Germany Base Price: $35,845 As Tested Price: $42,790 (Includes $995.00 Destination Charge)   View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedez Benz News Daimler Stopping Development of Future Internal Combustion Engines

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Definitely.... with the engine lines that just came out, they'll have 10 to 15 years of ICE.  And if they need to, they can just keep increasing the amount of power that comes from electric and decreasing the ICE size (instead of an I6 lite hybrid, an I4 hybrid with a stronger EV component) 
    • smk4565
      Mercedez Benz News Daimler Stopping Development of Future Internal Combustion Engines

      By smk4565 · Posted

      The 48 volt mild hybrid V8, Inline 6 and inline 4 are new engines, most models don't even have them yet.   So you figure this is a fresh engine line, the 4.0 V8 has been around a few years, but has a 2020 MY update.  The I-6 launched in 2019. That engine line with little tweaks and upgrades can get them to 2030.  By then they will have an all EV line up I would imagine.
    • balthazar
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By balthazar · Posted

      The tremendous purchase cost will never be made up over the mandated finite life of a school bus. There is no cost savings.
    • USA-1 Vortec 6.2
      September 2019 auto spotter

      By USA-1 Vortec 6.2 · Posted

      New GM commercial possibly? That's definitely DT Seattle! I grew up in rural Oregon that's now wine country.

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. GAIntrigue
      GAIntrigue
      (43 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...