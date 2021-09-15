Rivian R1T Production Trucks Rolls Off Assembly Line

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe drove off the first R1T production truck in Rivian Blue at the Normal Production plant.

The Rivian truck received an EPA rating of 314 miles on the default battery pack that is shipping now. a larger battery pack will become available in January 2022 as well as a smaller battery pack at a future time.

Rivian R1T spec:

EPA 314 mile range on standard battery pack

Battery type 2170 cylindrical cell supplied by Samsung SDI

0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds

Quad motor, AWD

On-board charger is 11.5 kW, AC level 2, 25 miles per hour of charge.

DC Fast charging 140 miles in 20 minutes

Wading depth of 3 plus feet

Towing capacity of 11,000 pounds

This is all the information via Rivians web site and RJ Scaringe twitter account.

I am very excited for the Bellevue Washington Rivian site to open and have a chance to see how my large Shrek frame fits in this truck. I would love one in Forest Green.