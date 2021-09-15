Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Rivian R1T Production Trucks Rolls Off Assembly Line

      CEO RJ Scaringe has driven off the first production R1T Rivian truck destined for the awaiting hands of a reservation holder today in Normal!

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe drove off the first R1T production truck in Rivian Blue at the Normal Production plant.

    The Rivian truck received an EPA rating of 314 miles on the default battery pack that is shipping now. a larger battery pack will become available in January 2022 as well as a smaller battery pack at a future time.

    Rivian R1T spec:

    • EPA 314 mile range on standard battery pack
    • Battery type 2170 cylindrical cell supplied by Samsung SDI
    • 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds
    • Quad motor, AWD
    • On-board charger is 11.5 kW, AC level 2, 25 miles per hour of charge.
    • DC Fast charging 140 miles in 20 minutes
    • Wading depth of 3 plus feet
    • Towing capacity of 11,000 pounds

    This is all the information via Rivians web site and RJ Scaringe twitter account.

    I am very excited for the Bellevue Washington Rivian site to open and have a chance to see how my large Shrek frame fits in this truck. I would love one in Forest Green.

    David
    Awesome looking, the Rivian Blue is a backup color for me to the Forest Green. Here is my truck configured the way I would want it with the Max Pack that now shows up on the web site after a refresh.

    image.png

     

    ccap41
    I love the green but that's my favorite color and share of blue so i would be hard to pass up. Ideally, I'd prefer the Max Pack as well, but if I'm being realistic, 300 miles of range is more than enough and $10,000 in my pocket is preferred. I'd also likely add some of the other things you did in the Adventure Gear area as well. I'm excited to see these in customers' hands and see one in the wild. The plant is only a couple hours north of me.

    @David, do you know what their maintenance/repair situation is like, as they don't have dealerships? If something breaks, what happens and where would I get repairs done? 

    David
    Here is how I would do the R1S SUV, no Max Pack allowed yet, but I am liking the Limestone color. For me being that the Wife and I love road trips and into the wild, the Max Pack is a requirement for me, but I can totally understand for most people the Regular 314 mile battery pack is enough.

    image.png

    In regards to the Maintenance / repair. Rivian is working to have established places become repair sites per emails I have received, but as of right now per their web site Service - Rivian

    You have the following:

    • Remote Care - Rivian via the built in sensors and diagnostics platform are able to proactively identify and resolve issues without you having to do anything for the software side and notify you when a hardware issue is needing attention.
    • OTAs - This is the over the air updates part that primarily is software focused to add features and enhance existing ones.
    • Mobile Service - Rivian has a fleet they are building out of staffed Rivian technicians, they perform the majority of service needs right at home or work. If more extensive care is required, they will pick up your auto and take it to a Rivian Service Center like the one built in Bellevue here where I live and give you a loaner via their flexible loaner program.
    • Platform - The Rivian Service App works with you on your smartphone, the app and the Rivian Service Team connected via the Rivian Cloud working together seamlessly to deliver the best possible experience of auto care.
    • Warranty
      • Comprehensive - 5yrs or 60,000 miles
      • Battery 8yrs or 175,000 miles
      • Drivetrain 8yrs or 175,000 miles
      • Corrosion 8yrs unlimited miles

    End result, the auto's are built to last even in a CPO situation, I think these auto's are going to go a long distance in customer satisfaction.

    image.png

