Sales Figure Ticker: March 2018

Mazda North American Operations - Up 35.7% (33,302 Vehicles Sold This Month, 83,995 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen of America - Up 17.8% (32,548 Vehicles Sold This Month, 83,952 Vehicles Sold This Year)

General Motors Co. - Up 15.7% (296,341 Vehicles Sold This Month, 715,794 Vehicles Sold This Year)

FCA US LLC - Up 14% (216,063 Vehicles Sold This Month, 514,769 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi of America - Up 7.4% (20,090 Vehicles Sold This Month, 50,052 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 6.2% (4,756 Vehicles Sold This Month, 13,954 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 5.9% (58,097 Vehicles Sold This Month, 149,703 Vehicles Sold This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Up 3.8% (142,392 Vehicles Sold This Month, 362,491 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota Motor North America - Up 3.5% (222,782 Vehicles Sold This Month, 572,033 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford Motor Company - Up 3.4% (244,306 Vehicles Sold This Month, 599,581 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Acura - Up 15.7% (13,537 Vehicles Sold This Month, 33,414 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Up 364% (2,576 Vehicles Sold This Month, 5,792 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi - Up 7.4% (20,090 Vehicles Sold This Month, 50,052 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Buick - Up 28% (26,834 Vehicles Sold This Month, 56,804 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Cadillac - Up 12.7% (14,494 Vehicles Sold This Month, 36,727 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chevrolet - Up 15.6% (199,367 Vehicles Sold This Month, 490,919 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chrysler - Up 15% (19,499 Vehicles Sold This Month, 46,233 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Dodge - Down 2% (49,184 Vehicles Sold This Month, 116,971 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Fiat - Down 47% (1,544 Vehicles Sold This Month, 4,014 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford - Up 3.6% (234,954 Vehicles Sold This Month, 577,119 Vehicles Sold This Year)

GMC - Up 11.4% (55,646 Vehicles Sold This Month, 131,344 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Honda - Up 2.6% (128,855 Vehicles Sold This Month, 329,077 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jeep - Up 45% (98,382 Vehicles Sold This Month, 228,105 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lexus - Down 3.2% (27,032 Vehicles Sold This Month, 64,211 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lincoln - Down 2.1% (9,352 Vehicles Sold This Month, 22,462 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda - Up 35.7% (33,302 Vehicles Sold This Month, 83,995 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche - Up 6.2% (4,756 Vehicles Sold This Month, 13,954 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ram Trucks - Down 13% (44,878 Vehicles Sold This Month, 113,654 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru - Up 5.9% (58,097 Vehicles Sold This Month, 149,703 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota - Up 4.5% (195,750 Vehicles Sold This Month, 507,822 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen - Up 17.8% (32,548 Vehicles Sold This Month, 83,952 Vehicles Sold This Year)

