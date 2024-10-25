Jump to content
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    SCOUT Returns with All New EV Truck and SUV

      Scout Motors Inc. unveils the new era of rugged trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUV) honoring the spirit of the Scout vehicles manufactured by International Harvester from 1961 to 1980.

    Two years in the making, President and CEO, Scout Motors, Scott Keogh made the following statement:

    “Two years in the making, the day has finally come to share the next generation of Scout vehicles with the world. The original core idea — rugged, versatile vehicles capable of off-road adventure and family duty — is more relevant than ever. We couldn’t be prouder to revitalize this iconic American brand, create thousands of American jobs, and put American ingenuity back to work.”

    In revealing the all-new electric Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra truck concepts, Scout ushers in a new era of EVs with the following bold statement:

    • A bold, iconic design with multifunctional spaces built for gathering and connection; the Connection Machine™
    • Body-on-frame chassis, solid rear axle, and front and rear mechanical lockers deliver robust capability and off-road performance
    • Projected towing of over 7,000 pounds for the Scout Traveler and over 10,000 pounds for the Scout Terra, both with nearly 2,000 pounds of payload
    • Anticipated 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in as quick as 3.5 seconds is made possible by an estimated nearly 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque through the four-wheel-drive system
    • Scout vehicle software will be built upon a modern zonal architecture, enabling over-the-air updates, remote diagnostic, and enhanced customer lifetime value
    • Fully electric models are anticipated to offer up to 350 miles of range, extended range variants are projected to offer more than 500 miles of range through a built-in, gas-powered generator
    • An exclusive Scout Motors sales and service network will provide direct sales from Scout Motors to customers and embraces the same modern, seamless, customer-first philosophy that defines Scout vehicles
    • Traveler entry model starting as low as $50,000 with available incentives, with retail prices starting under $60,000.3 Terra entry model starting as low as $51,500 with available incentives, with retail prices starting under $60,000.3 Initial production targeted for 2027. 
    • Consumers can make a reservation to order their Scout Traveler or Scout Terra beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT on October 24, 2024, at www.scoutmotors.com

     

     

    Engineered for work and play, the Scout Traveler and Terra offer up to 35-inch tires, over 1 foot of ground clearance, nearly 3 feet of water fording capability, front sway bar disconnect, front and rear mechanical lockers, competitive approach and departure angles and robust competition suspension options.

    Modern Auto tools for today can be ordered in two formats, 100 percent battery electric offering up to 350 miles of pure EV range or in range extended configuration allowing more than 500 miles of range with a built-in gas generator. Both systems will preserve the Scout off-road characteristics and packaging benefits of a pure electric powertrain. Both power train options will ensure Scout Motors can respond to an evolving market demand.

    All Scout Motor vehicles will come standard with the NACS (North America Charging Standard) port, 800-volt architecture, 350 kilowatt charging that is also bi-directional. Scout will leverage over-the-air (OTA) software architecture updates, snappy touchscreen interface, high-resolution camera views and personalization for an ultimate user experience.

    Scout vehicles will have gold club fitting front trunks (Frunks), multiple 120V outlets, USB-C power ports and for the Terra truck a 5 1/2ft bed that will have two 120V and a single 240V outlets in the bed for heavy duty tool usage on the job site or home appliance usage for power outages at home or whatever you desires might be for plugged in options.

    Scout Motors has listened and been guided by the customer. The EREV (extended range electric vehicle) system is called Harvester.  The gas-powered generator delivers on a refuel anywhere you can find a pump or plug, while maintaining the packaging and performance benefits of an electric vehicle. The Harvester energy system delivers the benefits the customers have asked for in their lifestyle that works for them.

    Scout Motors

     

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Robert Hall

    Good looking truck and SUV...definitely some Rivian vibes in the shape.  Will be interesting to see how it does as a new brand w/ a retro name and a few small retro details....probably very few shoppers today remember the old International Scouts considering they have been gone over 40 years. 

    Drew Dowdell

    :wub::wub::wub::wub:

    Ready to cancel the EValanche and R2 reservations for one each of these.  These are suppose to have CarPlay.

    Just need to find out what the tow hitch rating will be.

    Edit: It looks like I'd be fine. I need a 600 lbs. tongue weight rating to put the motorcycle carrier on the back. So I'd just need one equipped for 6,000 lbs or more of towing. 

    oldshurst442

    Yes. The pick-up does have Rivian vibes. But better looking vibes.  In my eyes, the Rivian signature front fascia is just weird lookin'.  I dont like all that lightbar across the whole front end with those weirdly stacked headlight look which aint even stacked headlights.  I didnt like that front end then when first introduced and I havent much endeared to it now. 

    The Scout SUV is a cool shape. I like how it keeps the C-Pillar from its classic predecessor.  I also get Ford Bronco vibes from it.   All the Scout SUVs of the  1960s and 1970s had similar vibes to the Bronco of that period so its only fitting that the ressurected versions of both keep the vibes the same 50 years later.

    oldshurst442

    I also think its fine for people that do not have access to a home charger or work charger or have access to any kind of charger that is convenient for them to charge their EV.  Hybrids or gas generator charger type of EVs like gm's former Voltec tech and in this Scout are great solutions.  But I feel its just masking the incredibly lazy attitude and/or reluctance of a subset of American (and Canadian) people to accept the fact that the world is going all EV.   What we should be doing of course IS erecting EV chargers...

    The EV deniers are always complaining about EV range forcing EV makers in this stupid part of the world to offer htis kind of thing. Because us North Americans simply just cant get off the oil addiction we have. 

    Its a tired argument we have had in this forum here and all of our resident EV deniers have all quit this website. BUT...there are plenty of these EV denying morons left in our society despite them not posting at this website...

    *sigh* 

     

    All over the world, solar powered EV stations are being erected and new business solutions and city planning to go along with it have been invented, produced and practiced but still in 2024 in North America, we still whine about range anxiety...

    At least in California, yeah...liberal batshyte crazy California, they emulate what the rest of the world is doing.

    Amenity packed EV charging stations... 

    P1044374-e1727900082612.jpg?quality=82&strip=all&w=1600

     

    Its not as if gasoline stations do that...in Quebec they do.  Costco also does. 

    Besides, gasoline stations especially in North America already have gasoline stations strategically PERFECT for gas powered cars to fuel up. And they are EVERYWHERE.  All they have to do is just add EV chargers and BECAUSE they are EVERYWHERE, NOBODY shpuld be complaing that EV chargers cannot be found.  And BECAUSE its big oil PRIVATELY OWNED gasoline stations, MAINTENANCE on the chargers WOULD be done... and therefore range anxiety is done for in North America.   But we gots to be always be pushing for that anti-EV/pro gasoline tirade.  If DJT wins, he would be drilling baby....  Its not as if big oil in Europe hasnt done the transition and will be following through to what I have said...

    Shell opens its first EV charging hub | EV Charge +

     

    What I find extremely funny is that all this whining and we the people and our Automakers GM and Ford in Canada and in the US has forced our political leaders to put a 100% tax tariff on Chinese EVs so Chinese automakers cant sell their EVs here. 

    So there IS a market for 100% EVs in North America WITHOUT hybrid or Votlec type technology is alls Im saying.  Its just that like everything else in North America concerning the dumb populace coupled with the grift political leaders we like to cling to, we like to dumb down everything for these idiots.  Hybrids is the way to go we say.  Yet the technology to let go of gasoline powered cars is right here right now. And the beauty of it is that our own auto manufacturers have the EV technology to rule the world. But our idiotic dumb populace hamper North American progress... 

     

    G. David Felt

    @Drew Dowdell @oldshurst442 @Robert Hall @ccap41 @surreal1272 @A Horse With No Name

    I know I missed some of the other regulars and hopefully they will stop by and chime in with their thoughts. 

    I have to say that I totally agree with this story, I believe that while gas stations are not going to go away in the near future, being the next 2 to 3 decades, they will die if they DO NOT EVOLVE!!!

    The future is that with EVs, folks that want to get their grocery shopping done, cloths shopping at a mall, watch a movie, etc. any place they go like a sporting event are going to want to plug in and let their EV charge up while they do other things and it will be no different than today with Cell Phones and Smart Watches where you plug them in before going to bed.

    Good Read and spot on imho.

    EV charging stations could become America’s next ‘third place’ as they partner with grocers and coffee shops

    oldshurst442

    I do agree that 3rd place spaces are needed and are in decline, but I dont agree with this statement here (the bolded part):

    Quote

    Much has been said and written about the death of the third place—spaces where we meet people and socialize that are not work or home. While my work driving electrification forward means I’m all for tech advancements, the race to automation has indeed slashed the human aspect of what used to be more personal services. Third places to mingle outside of work and home have grown obsolete, sparking a startling loneliness epidemic amid a lack of in-person connection. Gen Zers, the top victims of this crisis wielding an ever-increasing buying power, are now calling out companies to turn back the clock and begin taking the third place’s demise seriously.

     

    Its up to the Millennials and the Gen Zers to make a 3rd space place for themselves and NOT corporations or companies...

    All they have to do is put down the damned smartphone or tablet and cease the utilization of social platforms and social medias and actually go out and meet REAL people.  They could decide what would be those 3rd place spaces and the corporate world or mom and pop shop businesses would GLADLY set up shop and do business...

    For Boomers and Gen Xers, bars and dance clubs would be those 3rd place spaces. As would video movie rentals. Granted, Gen Xers would be responsible for the demise of the video movie rental place as such a space, but we did do the club scene quite well as the Boomers did.  Boomers had drive-in movie theatres and movie houses as did we. Boomers had milkshake diners with roller skating waitresses serving them and then went on cruising with their cars. As did we. We didnt really have the roller skating waitresses but we did have the roller skating rinks that the Boomers left us.  We actually left the house to do things is what Im getting at and NOT have fake friends on social media platforms tik toking away and ordering Uber Eats to deliver our food and streaming movies from the comfort of our homes...alone and even of we were with another loner friend or two, we actually had CONVERSATIONS with our MOUTHES and not texting away.    Like I said, Gen Xers killed the movie rentals, but we did socialize in ANY environment.  If Gen Xers and Millennials want to have 3rd place spaces, THEY need to create them and ditch the loner enabling lifestyle of what is the smartphone and tablet...   Their actual 3rd place space is the VIRTUAL one in EVERY aspect of their lives. Its up to them to ditch that lifestyle...

    oldshurst442

    Id like to add:

    When batteries finally reach charging times equivalent to gasoline fueling times, EV charging stations as 3rd place spaces will cease to be a thing. And that is JUST around the corner. 2-3-4 years away? Possibly 5 or even 6?  (We have had this convdersation 8 years ago in these threads...in this website. Time flies...and technology improves just as fast...)  And then EV charging stations will just become the next gasoline pump station.  But again, gasoline pump stations already EXIST at strategically perfect locations in urban and in rural areas all over the industrialized world where cars roll.  A huge advantage though with EV charging stations is that electricity travels on its own with the help of long distance wires that only need to be installed once, but more effectively than that, is that solar panels attached to the roofs of the charging hubs could turn solar light into electrons and keep the electricity tank full...

    And quite honestly, with 300 mile ranges and in 2024, we have reached 400 mile ranges with EXISTING battery tech in our EVs today, plus the quick charging times of 8-15 minutes netting you 80-120 miles of range, EV charging stations as 3rd place spaces is probably not going to happen.  All we need though is MORE strategically placed EV charging hubs...   Gasoline stations SHOULD be THAT destination RIGHT now.  The Rove concept is soooooo a decade ago. THAT business model SHOULD have been done a DECADE ago.   Quebec HAD that idea a decade ago give or take and we did install some EV charging stations at some participating Quebec based restaurant chains and grocery stores.  Never went full on but we did start it and we kinda continue on with that model.  

    Imagine what infrastucture we could have had a DECADE ago when Elon was sort of normal and business savvy people where more focused and moronic and agenda driven conmen were NOT filling up the world with miss and diss information...    The transition from ICE to EV might have been done ALREADY here in North America. The tech on effeciancy of solar panels exploded in the last ten years. So has the EV cars and especially the battery tech.  Ford and gm might not have needed to ask Biden and Trudeau to tariff Chinese EVs at 100%...

    The Equinox EV would have reached production 2 years ago and gm might have had that elusive 30 000 doallr EV RIGHT now... Elon too, might have ditched his Cybertruck and would have had the INCENTIVE to actually PRODUCE his version of a REAL 30 000 dollar Tesla...

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Robert Hall
    12 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

        Like I said, Gen Xers killed the movie rentals, but we did socialize in ANY environment.  If Gen Xers and Millennials want to have 3rd place spaces, THEY need to create them and ditch the loner enabling lifestyle of what is the smartphone and tablet...   Their actual 3rd place space is the VIRTUAL one in EVERY aspect of their lives. Its up to them to ditch that lifestyle...

    3rd space..even 2nd space feels like an alien space at this point in time.  Working out of my house I find myself going out far less than I did in my 30s 20 years ago...when I had an office (2nd space) and the bars (3rd space) where I'd hang out w/ my work team for happy hour or w/ friends... much more insular now than when I was young.   As I lurch towards retirement within a decade, I see the 2nd space and 3rd space being an RV or maybe a vacation lake house here in Ohio and/or a winter condo somewhere warmer...

    G. David Felt

    @oldshurst442 @Robert Hall @Drew Dowdell @trinacriabob @A Horse With No Name @ccap41 @surreal1272

    So I have seen a ton of writeups this week and it seems this old school feature is having a revival as so many folks have posted about it online that they are excited by this.

    Front Bench Seat as an option in both Truck and SUV.

    The Scout EVs Have One Incredible Throwback Feature

    Thoughts on this guys? Yea / Neah ???????

    Find this comparison an interesting read, seems they are more alike in various ways and yet very different in others such as the solid axles compared to the modern independent axles of Rivian.

    Thoughts on this?

    Scout Traveler Vs. Rivian R1S: How Do They Compare?

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, G. David Felt said:

    @oldshurst442 @Robert Hall @Drew Dowdell @trinacriabob @A Horse With No Name @ccap41 @surreal1272

    So I have seen a ton of writeups this week and it seems this old school feature is have a revival as so many folks have posted about it online that they are excited by this.

    Front Bench Seat as an option in both Truck and SUV.

    The Scout EVs Have One Incredible Throwback Feature

    Thoughts on this guys? Yea / Neah ???????

    It's a novelty...I suppose some would like it,  I'd prefer have buckets and a center console with storage space. 

    oldshurst442
    45 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    3rd space..even 2nd space feels like an alien space at this point in time.  Working out of my house I find myself going out far less than I did in my 30s 20 years ago...when I had an office (2nd space) and the bars (3rd space) where I'd hang out w/ my work team for happy hour or w/ friends... much more insular now than when I was young.   As I lurch towards retirement within a decade, I see the 2nd space and 3rd space being an RV or maybe a vacation lake house here in Ohio and/or a winter condo somewhere warmer...

    Yes!!!

    But you have reached that point of time in your life where "get off my lawn" is in your lexicon. Which is the next step in your life. You earned that. Some other folk our age, you are slightly older than I but still, prefer to do world cruises and be surrounded by other same minded folk.  Others like to do bingo nights. Maybe that is/was a Boomer thing. Cruises were a Boomer thing but Gen Xers do it too.  

    Millennials and to a certain degree Gen Zers, have isolated themselves on their own at very young ages. We socialized when we were young. They do the old geezer thing at their prime of their young lives.  

    Gen Xers also have isolated themselves in that very same way, waaaaay before our old timer ages, but at least we HAD a social youth to begin with.  

    I have ranted a lot about dumb populaces and greedy conmen and politicians lately and i also have blamed all that on us because we have aloud the degradation of our social lives to these types.  But still, the whole bunch of us STILL like to blame others for OUR poor choices.  Zuckerberg introduced Facebook to us and the Twitter dude for us to Tweet which he became 44 billion dollars richer when Elon bought it from him yet he is STILL involved with Twitter now X, but the USERS of these platforms are ULTIMATELY to BLAME because we STILL choose to use these shytty things... We KNOW its detrimental, yet we dont let go. And we as a society allow journalism to not only acknowledge the but to normalize the problem and blame the problem unto someother scapegoat but we never seem to actually FIX the problem which is to STOP with the social media platforms.  

    Its the same with the economy. We KNOW inflation exists and we know that it will FOREVER exist and we KNOW that we cant afford things and all of that jazz, but we lay blame to this guy and that guy and this politician and that politician and that political party and that political party and we blame high interest rates and greedy bankers and all of that yet the one solution to NOT spend money and NOBODY acknowledges that or does that. We all do the opposite of that...

     

    oldshurst442
    19 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    It's a novelty...I suppose some would like it,  I'd prefer have buckets and a center console with storage space. 

    I second that.  Although I LOVE bech seats, I have come accustomed to a center console myself.  And Im not so sure modern folk would like bench seats.   In a techy world filled with many selfish gadgets are abound like a smartphone or a Yeti and Stanley cup for our liquid quenching needs as we drive, modern folk would find a bench seat very annoying.  Ironically, not realizing how cozy it is to have a lover sit close to you while we drive.  Ironically, I have seen some porn where love making is posted on the interwebs while the self driving car is engaging is self driving but the love making is soooo ackward because of said center console.  And tbhis is the irony, how much easier it is to love make when there is NO center console and its just a bench seat rendering "socializing" easier...

    But then again, I am of age that love making in a car would be too uncomfortable as my wife and I are no longer as flexible. BUT...like my previous rant above, been there done that when I was younger. There is no need for me to explore that kind of thing anymore... 

    Again...its up to the Millennials and the Gen Zers to explore and discover those joys. Boomers and Gen Xers already experimented with that. 

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Robert Hall
    20 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I second that.  Although I LOVE bech seats, I have come accustomed to a center console myself.  And Im not so sure modern folk would like bench seats.    

    Yeah, this is what I'm used to...cupholders, room for my cell phone, nav screen and Apple Car Play.. all the usual modern conveniences.

    But sometimes I'd like an '80s interior w/ bench seat and column shift and those comfy sofa seats...

     

    2019_cadillac_ct6_dashboard.jpg

    1984_cadillac_fleetwood_brougham_interior_by_creativet01_dfd1zso-fullview.jpg

    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yeah, this is what I'm used to...cupholders, room for my cell phone, nav screen and Apple Car Play.. all the usual modern conveniences.

    But sometimes I'd like an '80s interior w/ bench seat and column shift and those comfy sofa seats...

     

    2019_cadillac_ct6_dashboard.jpg

    1984_cadillac_fleetwood_brougham_interior_by_creativet01_dfd1zso-fullview.jpg

    I have nothing against the captain chairs in the front as the support and comfort especially on road trips is very comfy over a bench seat. 

    My problem with today's autos is the center console eats up so much damn leg room that for a big guy, the center console you show above by Cadillac is terrible for those with large thighs/legs on how it cuts into the leg space and why I have come to really love the leg space in my EV9 while still giving the storage and utility that we all like with our Yeti Mugs, cell phones etc.

    20240429_091909.jpg.b0cbf183bf13acbb5f5a

    I can totally see in a Pickup Truck a bench seat over an SUV as trucks tend to not do road trips as much as SUVs or cars and as such, the utility of a bench seat in a truck especially for dump runs where you need a few extra sets of hands to unload, or other projects totally makes sense to me.

    Drew Dowdell
    On 10/26/2024 at 1:39 PM, oldshurst442 said:

     What we should be doing of course IS erecting EV chargers...

    Sure, but that infrastructure doesn't get built overnight and people are buying EVs today.

    With the updates to the 2025 Mustang Mach-E including the addition of a heat pump, the Mach-E looks like it's back in the running for being a 300C replacement for us also. Albert doesn't like how big the Scout would be. It's Dodge Durango in length.

    Drew Dowdell
    On 10/27/2024 at 10:30 AM, oldshurst442 said:

    EV charging stations as 3rd place spaces will cease to be a thing

    I don't think it ever was a thing.  People don't go to SuperChargers to hang out.

    EV charging stations should be something you take your car to while you're doing something else.  Plug in while you're shopping for groceries, or having dinner with friends, or hiking in a park.  Building a glorified convenience store to be the destination for EV users is never going to take off in large numbers as a business model. Convenience stores just aren't that compelling. 

    Ironically, Starbucks had the ideal business model for EV charging, yet they've actively been moving away from a model which would make sense.  SBX use to be comfortable places to sit and be a 3rd space.  These days, they play music loud, have uncomfortable seating, and usually poor parking.  Their goal is throughput. They don't want you to hang around. They want you to buy their overpriced coffee and food and be on your way. They don't want you hanging around to work and eat while your car charges. 

    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    3rd Space perfect use case is that Costco is now finally getting into having their own badged charging while you shop.

    costco ev charging us electricera fast station 1260x945

    Costco brings back EV charging in the U.S. | Digital Trends

    That's not really the definition of a 3rd space. Most people don't go to Costco to hang out and meet friends. 

    The definition of a 3rd space is a place for people to go and gather for social interaction that is not their home nor work.   In the UK, this might be the local pub.  In the US, it might be a coffee shop, bar, or even the YMCA. 

    Retail shopping like Costco and a grocery store doesn't really count as a third space because it's not a social thing. 

    Robert Hall
    16 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's not really the definition of a 3rd space. Most people don't go to Costco to hang out and meet friends. 

    The definition of a 3rd space is a place for people to go and gather for social interaction that is not their home nor work.   

    Yeah, I remember spending a lot of time in local non-chain coffee shops in Ann Arbor and Colorado Springs in the 90s and early 00s..in grad school spent hours in one w/ friends when preparing for exams, and in the 00s planning the launch of an ill-fated startup w/ some friends.  In the mid-00s, it was the 'company pub' next door to my office in Denver..had so many late afternoon work meetings that became happy hours there. Good times.. seems like a lifetime ago..

    Just can't see hanging out at a convenience store/gas station/EV station or a big box retailer like that...

    surreal1272
    23 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    So I have seen a ton of writeups this week and it seems this old school feature is having a revival as so many folks have posted about it online that they are excited by this.

    Front Bench Seat as an option in both Truck and SUV.

    And there is nothing wrong, at all, with offering that as an option. Would never be my choice but I can definitely see the need for it by others. I dig the overall look of the Scout lineup too. Going to be way too much coin but it does offer more choices in the EV realm, so, again, a good thing.

    Drew Dowdell
    16 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yeah, I remember spending a lot of time in local non-chain coffee shops in Ann Arbor and Colorado Springs in the 90s and early 00s..in grad school spent hours in one w/ friends when preparing for exams, and in the 00s planning the launch of an ill-fated startup w/ some friends.  In the mid-00s, it was the 'company pub' next door to my office in Denver..had so many late afternoon work meetings that became happy hours there. Good times.. seems like a lifetime ago..

    Just can't see hanging out at a convenience store/gas station/EV station or a big box retailer like that...

    The easiest way to remember what a third space is: A Third Space is a place to be, not a place to go.

    When I was in college there was a chain of coffee shops and restaurants based on the characters from A Christmas Carol.  Ebenezer's was a fantastic coffee shop with lots of room. It had big couches, a nice gas fire in the winter, good basic foods, quiet booths to work. Fezziwig's was a restaurant done up like an old English pub with aged wood beams and English pub fare (it still exists in principle today but now it's a glorified TGI Fridays), and Cratchet's was a small sandwich shop.

    Ebenezer's was my favorite.  It's gone from how I remember it but I've often thought if I won the Powerball, I would create a coffee chain (ironically, since I don't drink it) that was very much a 3rd space place like Ebenezer's... I'd even steal the name and call it Ebenezers Counting House instead, and fit it out with fireplaces, cozy corners, and gigabit wifi.

    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's not really the definition of a 3rd space. Most people don't go to Costco to hang out and meet friends. 

    The definition of a 3rd space is a place for people to go and gather for social interaction that is not their home nor work.   In the UK, this might be the local pub.  In the US, it might be a coffee shop, bar, or even the YMCA. 

    Retail shopping like Costco and a grocery store doesn't really count as a third space because it's not a social thing. 

    I totally get the point your making, but then I think it also could depend on where one lives. With Costco having so many free samples, it has become common for folks to meet at Costco, taste all the free food even if they do not buy anything else. Plus most Costco's at least here are part of a much larger retail area that usually also has a Starbucks, Jamba Juice, etc. so I see multiple options for charge and go hang out.

    I do get the coffee shop, bar, YMCA thing too.

    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    And there is nothing wrong, at all, with offering that as an option. Would never be my choice but I can definitely see the need for it by others. I dig the overall look of the Scout lineup too. Going to be way too much coin but it does offer more choices in the EV realm, so, again, a good thing.

    SUV starts at $50,000 and Truck @ $51,500 for the early reservation holders who sign up now.

    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The easiest way to remember what a third space is: A Third Space is a place to be, not a place to go.

    When I was in college there was a chain of coffee shops and restaurants based on the characters from A Christmas Carol.  Ebenezer's was a fantastic coffee shop with lots of room. It had big couches, a nice gas fire in the winter, good basic foods, quiet booths to work. Fezziwig's was a restaurant done up like an old English pub with aged wood beams and English pub fare (it still exists in principle today but now it's a glorified TGI Fridays), and Cratchet's was a small sandwich shop.

    Ebenezer's was my favorite.  It's gone from how I remember it but I've often thought if I won the Powerball, I would create a coffee chain (ironically, since I don't drink it) that was very much a 3rd space place like Ebenezer's... I'd even steal the name and call it Ebenezers Counting House instead, and fit it out with fireplaces, cozy corners, and gigabit wifi.

    I think Third Space is clearly also a regional thing in how one defines it as I have come to realize that how the east coast versus the west coast sees things like this is very different.

    Drew Dowdell
    16 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    I think Third Space is clearly also a regional thing in how one defines it as I have come to realize that how the east coast versus the west coast sees things like this is very different.

    No. Third space has a specific definition and something like a Costco doesn't meet that as its primary purpose is retail.  Besides, Pacific Northwest was once the land of coffee shops, very much inside the definition of third space.

    Third Spaces in the U.S. have been disappearing, dramatically so since Covid.  Sociological experts are studying this as part of the greater issue of isolation that has been happening here. 

    Robert Hall

    Random aside, I'm not into Costco, never saw the appeal.(buying in bulk would make sense for families, though)....there is one a couple miles from me, and they always seem to have long lines at their gas pumps on Sat/Sun mornings..couldn't imagine waiting in line to get gas, I'm in and out of my local Shell in a few minutes..

    Edited by Robert Hall
    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Random aside, I'm not in Costco, never saw the appeal..there is one a couple miles from me, and they always seem to have long lines at their gas pumps on Sat/Sun mornings..couldn't imagine waiting in line to get gas, I'm in and out of my local Shell in a few minutes..

    I won't go on weekends if I can help it. I go early or mid-week and never have to wait. A 20-30 cent a gallon difference in price adds up when filling 27 gallons. The only other station I use is the Speedway also nearby because they've been having HUGE discounts on E85 lately and even with the hit to my MPGs, I make out better.  I've paid as little as $2.59 a gallon for E85 while Costco is $3.25 for regular.  I only take a 1 mpg hit on the highway and 3-4 mpg city. 

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, G. David Felt said:

    SUV starts at $50,000 and Truck @ $51,500 for the early reservation holders who sign up now.

    AFTER tax incentives. Don't Elon Musk this and advertise the price with savings built into that.

    They actually start around $60,000.

    A Horse With No Name
    On 10/27/2024 at 12:56 PM, Robert Hall said:

    It's a novelty...I suppose some would like it,  I'd prefer have buckets and a center console with storage space. 

    Agreed

    40 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I won't go on weekends if I can help it. I go early or mid-week and never have to wait. A 20-30 cent a gallon difference in price adds up when filling 27 gallons. The only other station I use is the Speedway also nearby because they've been having HUGE discounts on E85 lately and even with the hit to my MPGs, I make out better.  I've paid as little as $2.59 a gallon for E85 while Costco is $3.25 for regular.  I only take a 1 mpg hit on the highway and 3-4 mpg city. 

    E 85 may well keep your fuel system cleaner, I don't really know.

    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    No. Third space has a specific definition and something like a Costco doesn't meet that as its primary purpose is retail.  Besides, Pacific Northwest was once the land of coffee shops, very much inside the definition of third space.

    Third Spaces in the U.S. have been disappearing, dramatically so since Covid.  Sociological experts are studying this as part of the greater issue of isolation that has been happening here. 

    It is affecting us as a university, all of the younger incoming students want to live at home and commute.

    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The easiest way to remember what a third space is: A Third Space is a place to be, not a place to go.

    When I was in college there was a chain of coffee shops and restaurants based on the characters from A Christmas Carol.  Ebenezer's was a fantastic coffee shop with lots of room. It had big couches, a nice gas fire in the winter, good basic foods, quiet booths to work. Fezziwig's was a restaurant done up like an old English pub with aged wood beams and English pub fare (it still exists in principle today but now it's a glorified TGI Fridays), and Cratchet's was a small sandwich shop.

    Ebenezer's was my favorite.  It's gone from how I remember it but I've often thought if I won the Powerball, I would create a coffee chain (ironically, since I don't drink it) that was very much a 3rd space place like Ebenezer's... I'd even steal the name and call it Ebenezers Counting House instead, and fit it out with fireplaces, cozy corners, and gigabit wifi.

    That sounds like a great place to go.

    G. David Felt
    34 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    AFTER tax incentives. Don't Elon Musk this and advertise the price with savings built into that.

    They actually start around $60,000.

    Was not trying to Musk it, Just went by the press release and with the rebate at $7,500, that makes the SUV $57,500 to start and the Truck at $59,000 to start. Still under $60,000, not around.

    surreal1272
    2 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    SUV starts at $50,000 and Truck @ $51,500 for the early reservation holders who sign up now.

    With a minimum two year window before it even comes out, it will be above both of those figures. Count on it. 

    G. David Felt
    17 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    With a minimum two year window before it even comes out, it will be above both of those figures. Count on it. 

    Scout has stated that the pricing will be locked in for the early reservation holders. I think they do not want to piss folks off like what Rivian did and then had to backpedal on to make the reservation holders happy.

    ccap41
    37 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    Was not trying to Musk it, Just went by the press release and with the rebate at $7,500, that makes the SUV $57,500 to start and the Truck at $59,000 to start. Still under $60,000, not around.

    When was the last time you priced something at $5.90 and that wasn't' considered "around $6.00"? 

    Let's be honest, it's a couple years out and plenty of things could change. Stating it will be "around" $60,000 is much safer and likely more accurate than saying "under", when we all know how auto manufacturers do things. What was the last EV that actually same out spot on for their press released price when they show/announce it 2+ years out? Has there been any? 

    image.png.81fc919af3463a88cd863ba80afcd6d1.png

    13 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    Scout has stated that the pricing will be locked in for the early reservation holders. I think they do not want to piss folks off like what Rivian did and then had to backpedal on to make the reservation holders happy.

    Where'd you see this? 

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, G. David Felt said:

    Scout has stated that the pricing will be locked in for the early reservation holders. I think they do not want to piss folks off like what Rivian did and then had to backpedal on to make the reservation holders happy.

    Looking over their reservation process, that is not the case.

    image.png.c366fae3adb7fe0caf90bd08936b646f.png

    image.png.ec672e07982fbd1d4653db004c5f872b.png

    ccap41
    46 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    With the usual dealer 'market adjustments' they will probably start at $75k or more.

    No dealership network. They will be direct to customer sales, like Tesla and Rivian. 

    G. David Felt
    18 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Looking over their reservation process, that is not the case.

    image.png.c366fae3adb7fe0caf90bd08936b646f.png

    image.png.ec672e07982fbd1d4653db004c5f872b.png

    This is interesting, I wonder how many people will have picked up on this as the press release, they verbally said they would take care of their reservation holders with the pricing. Yes, vague but tends to make one assume they mean to honor the pricing, but now that you have the actual screen shot shown here, that tends to imply the prices are going to be flexible and one can kiss the current prices goodbye. Good catch, I had not been out to the reservation site yet.

    One thing that is a rip off imho is the higher price for the truck over the SUV. Less materials, less finished interior than the SUV, if anything, I would expect the SUV to have a higher cost to produce than the truck.

    Drew Dowdell
    5 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    E 85 may well keep your fuel system cleaner, I don't really know.

    It does. E85 is a natural fuel system cleaner. Since I run E85 most of the time and Top Tier all other times, the inside of my engine is probably squeaky clean.

    The only downside is that it turns your oil black really quick. It's not harmful, but it makes it impossible to visually check the oil's condition. I change with synthetic every 5k, so I'm not worried.

    A Horse With No Name
    11 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It does. E85 is a natural fuel system cleaner. Since I run E85 most of the time and Top Tier all other times, the inside of my engine is probably squeaky clean.

    The only downside is that it turns your oil black really quick. It's not harmful, but it makes it impossible to visually check the oil's condition. I change with synthetic every 5k, so I'm not worried.

    I also change every 5K, given that the Ranger is a turbo.

