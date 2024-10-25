SCOUT Returns with All New EV Truck and SUV

Two years in the making, President and CEO, Scout Motors, Scott Keogh made the following statement:

“Two years in the making, the day has finally come to share the next generation of Scout vehicles with the world. The original core idea — rugged, versatile vehicles capable of off-road adventure and family duty — is more relevant than ever. We couldn’t be prouder to revitalize this iconic American brand, create thousands of American jobs, and put American ingenuity back to work.”

In revealing the all-new electric Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra truck concepts, Scout ushers in a new era of EVs with the following bold statement:

A bold, iconic design with multifunctional spaces built for gathering and connection; the Connection Machine™

Body-on-frame chassis, solid rear axle, and front and rear mechanical lockers deliver robust capability and off-road performance

Projected towing of over 7,000 pounds for the Scout Traveler and over 10,000 pounds for the Scout Terra, both with nearly 2,000 pounds of payload

Anticipated 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in as quick as 3.5 seconds is made possible by an estimated nearly 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque through the four-wheel-drive system

Scout vehicle software will be built upon a modern zonal architecture, enabling over-the-air updates, remote diagnostic, and enhanced customer lifetime value

Fully electric models are anticipated to offer up to 350 miles of range, extended range variants are projected to offer more than 500 miles of range through a built-in, gas-powered generator

An exclusive Scout Motors sales and service network will provide direct sales from Scout Motors to customers and embraces the same modern, seamless, customer-first philosophy that defines Scout vehicles

Traveler entry model starting as low as $50,000 with available incentives, with retail prices starting under $60,000.3 Terra entry model starting as low as $51,500 with available incentives, with retail prices starting under $60,000.3 Initial production targeted for 2027.

Consumers can make a reservation to order their Scout Traveler or Scout Terra beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT on October 24, 2024, at www.scoutmotors.com

Engineered for work and play, the Scout Traveler and Terra offer up to 35-inch tires, over 1 foot of ground clearance, nearly 3 feet of water fording capability, front sway bar disconnect, front and rear mechanical lockers, competitive approach and departure angles and robust competition suspension options.

Modern Auto tools for today can be ordered in two formats, 100 percent battery electric offering up to 350 miles of pure EV range or in range extended configuration allowing more than 500 miles of range with a built-in gas generator. Both systems will preserve the Scout off-road characteristics and packaging benefits of a pure electric powertrain. Both power train options will ensure Scout Motors can respond to an evolving market demand.

All Scout Motor vehicles will come standard with the NACS (North America Charging Standard) port, 800-volt architecture, 350 kilowatt charging that is also bi-directional. Scout will leverage over-the-air (OTA) software architecture updates, snappy touchscreen interface, high-resolution camera views and personalization for an ultimate user experience.

Scout vehicles will have gold club fitting front trunks (Frunks), multiple 120V outlets, USB-C power ports and for the Terra truck a 5 1/2ft bed that will have two 120V and a single 240V outlets in the bed for heavy duty tool usage on the job site or home appliance usage for power outages at home or whatever you desires might be for plugged in options.

Scout Motors has listened and been guided by the customer. The EREV (extended range electric vehicle) system is called Harvester. The gas-powered generator delivers on a refuel anywhere you can find a pump or plug, while maintaining the packaging and performance benefits of an electric vehicle. The Harvester energy system delivers the benefits the customers have asked for in their lifestyle that works for them.

