Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Elon Musk Proposes Taking Tesla Private

      Argues that it will allow the automaker to focus on the long run

    Yesterday afternoon, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted this

    This sent everyone into a tizzy, wondering if he was being serious or not. In fact, NASDAQ had to halt trading of Tesla for a couple of hours because of this tweet. Thankfully, Tesla posted an email that was sent by Musk to employees explaining why. The key reason comes down wanting to minimize distractions and begin focusing on the long term.

    "But the reason for doing this is all about creating the environment for Tesla to operate best. As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders. Being public also subjects us to the quarterly earnings cycle that puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term," Musk wrote in the email.

    Musk also made light of the short sellers who bet against Tesla succeeding, saying the company was the most shorted stock "in the history of the stock market". By going private, it gives the company some protection.

    How would this changeover to private work? Musk said he would like to offer shareholders to either remain or sell their shares at $420 per share (a bit higher than the $375.16 share price at the time of this writing). He would also like Tesla's employees to remain as shareholders.

    "Basically, I'm trying to accomplish an outcome where Tesla can operate at its best, free from as much distraction and short-term thinking as possible, and where there is as little change for all of our investors, including all of our employees, as possible," the email states.

    This move will need to be approved by Tesla's board of directors. In a statement released this morning, several members of the board published a statement that echoes the reasons given by Musk. It also reveals that this idea had been on Musk's mind for sometime.

    "Last week, Elon opened a discussion with the board about taking the company private. This included discussion as to how being private could better serve Tesla's long-term interests, and also addressed the funding for this to occur. The board has met several times over the last week and is taking the appropriate next steps to evaluate this," the statement says.

    One of those "appropriate next steps" is getting enough money to do the buybacks. Musk in his tweet said he has funding for it, but it is unclear who and how much is being provided. According to MarketWatch, the buyout would total $72 billion if all of the shareholders decide to sell.

    Source: Tesla, MarketWatch

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Tesla

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    I have to wonder how much of his Tweeting clashes with the SEC and FTC rules? 🤔

    Gotta think that this is part of his attack to hurt Short Sellars. Currently it looks like according to other news stories cost short sellars up to $13 billion dollars. Crazy times we live in.  :nono:

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Maybe, but it would actually solve the real issue: distractions.  Wall Street ALWAYS wants its needs served first, last and always.  The best thing is to NOT go public unless you (i.e. the CEO) are willing to deal with all the demands of sell-side and buy-side analysts and hedge funds and the like.  Tesla does not NEED to be a public company.  Wall Street does.

    • Thanks 1
    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Maybe he will do it, I don't know how much more money he has to increase his ownership stake, but I am sure he can also find some other firm to buy uptake shares and Elon can take even greater control doing what ever he wants.  

    One day Elon will hide 5 Golden Tickets in Tesla cars to be sold over a 3 month period, and those 5 individuals will get a factory tour and tour of Elon's office, in which one of those five will inherit his fortune at the end.

    • Like 1
    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept