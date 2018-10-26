Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Q3 2018 - Tesla Turns a Profit

      Tesla beat Wall Street Analyst estimates by a wide margin. 

    Tesla reported Q3 2018 Earnings on Wednesday with revenue of $6.82 billion and a profit $417 million or $2.90 per share. Tesla's earnings per share widely out-paces analyst estimates of losses of 15 to 19 cents per share.

    Revenue on automotive production increased 158% year over year with a dramatic increase in sales during the summer of 2018 due to increased sales of the Model 3 sedan. Tesla also cites increased gross margins on the Model S and Model X due to increased efficiencies.  The Model 3's margin grew to above 20% while production rate increased and manufacturing costs dropped. Telsa is now moving an average of 4,300 Model 3s off the assembly line per week.

    Tesla did not change their overall guidance for the year and production goals remain at 100,000 Model S and Model X units for 2018.

    Tesla Report attached (PDF) - TSLA 3Q18 Update Letter


    Go to articles Tesla

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    Me either. I thought they would run out of cash over the summer, but they seem to have just squeezed through to a profitable quarter. If they can maintain the momentum on the Model 3, they could actually make it.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    8 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Me either. I thought they would run out of cash over the summer, but they seem to have just squeezed through to a profitable quarter. If they can maintain the momentum on the Model 3, they could actually make it.

    God I hope so. And I could use some good news in our crazy world.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×