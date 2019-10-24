Jump to content
    Tesla Model 3 11th Best Selling Vehicle In Europe

      ...And 50 percent of the battery electric vehicle market...

    The Tesla Model 3 nearly broke into the top 10 best selling vehicles in Europe for September 2019, missing the mark by just 217 units.  Overall, sales growth in the EU is strong with 14 markets reporting positive numbers.  Germany came in at 9.1 percent and Italy came in at 6.5 percent.  Battery electric vehicles were up sharply, increasing 119 percent, of which Tesla controlled nearly 50% of that number.  Total Tesla registrations were 19,500 out of the 40,700 BEVs registered.  That put the Tesla Model 3 as the best selling BEV in Europe. 

    For September, the Volkwagen Golf was the best selling vehicle in Europe with 32,398 units registered. 

    Tesla shares jumped 18 percent yesterday after a surprise profit for Q3 of $1.86 per share, up from an expected loss of 42 cents per share. 

    Source: Carscoops

    riviera74

    Too bad Tesla expects everyone to pay BMW 3 series pricing in order to get one.  If EVs are to take over Europe, we need EVs that are the price of a VW Golf, not a Tesla model 3.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    The only other premium vehicle in the top 10 was the Benz A-Class

    daves87rs
    14 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Yep, So folks can afford to drive....

    dfelt
    23 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Do we really want to say the MB A-Class is a Premium vehicle? 🤔

    Robert Hall
    9 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    The A-class in Europe is mostly just hatchbacks...competitor for the BMW 1-series and A3...premium brand, not sure how premium the product is..

    2019-mercedes-benz-a-class-42.jpg

