Tesla Model 3 11th Best Selling Vehicle In Europe

The Tesla Model 3 nearly broke into the top 10 best selling vehicles in Europe for September 2019, missing the mark by just 217 units. Overall, sales growth in the EU is strong with 14 markets reporting positive numbers. Germany came in at 9.1 percent and Italy came in at 6.5 percent. Battery electric vehicles were up sharply, increasing 119 percent, of which Tesla controlled nearly 50% of that number. Total Tesla registrations were 19,500 out of the 40,700 BEVs registered. That put the Tesla Model 3 as the best selling BEV in Europe.

For September, the Volkwagen Golf was the best selling vehicle in Europe with 32,398 units registered.

Tesla shares jumped 18 percent yesterday after a surprise profit for Q3 of $1.86 per share, up from an expected loss of 42 cents per share.