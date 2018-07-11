Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Tesla Plans A Second Assembly Plant In Shanghai

      Question: How much is it going to cost?

    Tesla only has one assembly plant in Fremont, California. But that could be changing in the near future.

    Yesterday, Tesla and the and the Shanghai government reached a preliminary deal for a new assembly plant. The automaker expects production in about three year's time, provided they can get the approvals and permits needed. Tesla says the plant could build up to 500,000 vehicles annually. According to Bloomberg, the plant is expected to build the Model 3 sedan and upcoming Model Y crossover.

    Tesla building a plant in China doesn't come as surprise. The country is the largest market for electric vehicles, and most forecasters believe sales will skyrocket as government regulations push toward a goal of 100 percent electric vehicles by 2030.

    There are some questions about this new factory. For one, how is Tesla going to pay for this new plant? At the end of the first quarter, the company burned through $2.7 billion, mostly due to various issues dealing with ramping up Model 3 production. The Shanghai government said it would help cover some of capital costs.

    The other is will Tesla need to share technologies with a Chinese partner. Currently, any foreign automaker has to enter into a joint venture with a Chinese automaker and transfer various technologies.

    "For technology transfer, it is a matter subject to negotiation between the enterprises," said Huang Ou, deputy head of the Shanghai government’s economy and information technology commission.

    The Chinese government announced back in May that it would scrap the rules for "capping foreign ownership of new-energy vehicle ventures" by 2022.

    Source: Bloomberg, Reuters


    Go to articles Tesla

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Musk turn on the charm and get them to back date the 100% foreign ownership to now so you do not have to share internal technology with pirates. :P 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Suaviloquent

    What’s funny and rather cute is that the Chinese govnemernt entertained Musks’ plans.

     

    There’s nothing Tesla can do in China that BYD or Geely already aren’t doing. But it’s that name-brand effect,eh? 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    40 minutes ago, Suaviloquent said:

    What’s funny and rather cute is that the Chinese govnemernt entertained Musks’ plans.

     

    There’s nothing Tesla can do in China that BYD or Geely already aren’t doing. But it’s that name-brand effect,eh? 

    Tesla is already last on the market. I wrote up this story Oct 24th 2017 about a Chinese company that took Tesla's open source EV plans, built a CUV and is already building and selling their EV version of a Tesla in China.

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    Yep, pretty much like bringing the Gucci name to China....

     

    Here they are just a bit player in a real game-

     

    Checkmate!

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept