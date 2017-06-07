Tesla To Only Offer Two Configuration Options For Model 3 Launch

If you are one of the lucky people to order their Tesla Model 3 first, you'll be somewhat disappointed in the number of options available.

At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk said buyers of the first Model 3s will only have two configuration options; colors and wheels. This is an effort to help ramp production of the Model 3 quickly.

"You just need to decide what color you want and what size wheels, at least for the initial production," said Musk.

Musk went on to say there would be more options for the Model 3, but didn't give a timeframe as to when they would arrive. Also, the Model 3 would only be rear-wheel drive for the time being. An all-wheel drive option will arrive next year.

Source: Reuters