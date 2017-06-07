  • Sign in to follow this  
    Tesla To Only Offer Two Configuration Options For Model 3 Launch

    By William Maley

      • Color and wheels. That's all you can do you when configuring a Model 3

    If you are one of the lucky people to order their Tesla Model 3 first, you'll be somewhat disappointed in the number of options available.

    At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk said buyers of the first Model 3s will only have two configuration options; colors and wheels. This is an effort to help ramp production of the Model 3 quickly.

    "You just need to decide what color you want and what size wheels, at least for the initial production," said Musk.

    Musk went on to say there would be more options for the Model 3, but didn't give a timeframe as to when they would arrive. Also, the Model 3 would only be rear-wheel drive for the time being. An all-wheel drive option will arrive next year.

    Source: Reuters

    dfelt

    :roflmao: This is just way to freaking funny. I have coworkers who are all things Tesla and are excited for their AWD Long range battery Tesla 3 rather than buy an S model with those features.

    This is going to cost Tesla as I suspect those that were expecting to check the AWD and larger battery option will end up rethinking their options. Wonder how many will cancel their order?

