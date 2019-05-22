Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Turns Out Apple Did Plan Bid for Tesla

      ...forcing Elon out was the deal-breaker...

    After much speculation, it has come to light that Apple did propose to bid on Tesla back in 2013 for $240 a share, higher than the sub-$200 a share Tesla is trading at today, according to CNBC. Analyst Craig Irwin told CNBC that there was a serious bid from Apple and says that multiple credible sources have told him so.  

    Tesla is down more than 46% from its high in August 2018 when CEO Musk tweeted that he had funding secured to take Tesla private at $420 a share via a Saudi Soverign Wealth Fund, but that tweet turned out to be false, Tesla reversed course, and got Musk and Tesla in trouble with the SEC and further cost Musk the Chairmanship of the company. 

    Now that Tesla stock is trading in the sub-$200 range, it becomes a substantially more attractive acquisition target, not only for Apple, but for other companies as well.  The question remains what to do with Tesla's CEO Elon Musk.  Apple's insistence on Musk's departure was apparently what killed the deal back in 2013. 

    Reports are that Apple is working on its own car technology, but acquiring Tesla would substantially boost their progress. 

    Source: CNBC

    dfelt

    I can totally see American as well as Chinese companies wanting to buy Tesla. Makes total sense for a tech company that does want to push into the auto space to buy them especially one with deep pockets like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Huawei, etc.

    Drew Dowdell

    Tesla's market cap right now is $34B.  Apple has that in change between their couch cushions and still has enough money to buy Ford too.  Tesla and Elon are in a much more precarious position than I think they know. 

    Drew Dowdell
    41 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Much like the stock over speculation, I think the takeover appeal of Tesla is overstated 

    I think the takeover appeal of Tesla goes up if they can elbow Elon out of the driver seat.  Tesla has very good brand equity.

