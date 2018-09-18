Tesla Finds Itself Under Investigation By the Justice Department

We have to wonder if Tesla CEO Elon Musk regrets posting this tweet as the Justice Department has opened an investigation into the company.

Bloomberg has learned from two sources that federal prosecutors opened a fraud investigation into the company after Musk's tweet sent shares soaring. This follows an inquiry by Securities and Exchange Commission into whether or not Tesla had issued "misleading pronouncements on manufacturing goals and sales targets."

The investigation is in the early stages according to a source and its unclear how big of a scope the investigation could take. Prosecutors could look into other statements by Musk concerning Tesla's overall health and the circumstances surrounding Dave Morton, Tesla's former chief accounting officer.

“Last month, following Elon’s announcement that he was considering taking the company private, Tesla received a voluntary request for documents from the DOJ and has been cooperative in responding to it. We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process. We respect the DOJ’s desire to get information about this and believe that the matter should be quickly resolved as they review the information they have received,” Tesla said in a statement today.

Source: Bloomberg